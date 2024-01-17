Third Annual Nationwide Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 Tinnitus Awareness Fundraiser to Benefit the American Tinnitus Association

Profits on February 5 will be donated to the American Tinnitus Association to honor Texas Roadhouse founder, Kent Taylor, and to help those living with tinnitus.

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinnitus Awareness Week is observed the first full week of February with the purpose of educating the public about the symptoms of tinnitus and how it affects people. In a united effort to raise awareness of the condition and its prevention during Tinnitus Awareness Week, Texas Roadhouse and its affiliate, Bubba's 33, along with the American Tinnitus Association (ATA), are proud to announce a national tinnitus fundraiser and awareness event on February 5. This is the third year that the family of Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants have hosted the event to raise funds for ATA. The February 5 event pays tribute to their late founder, Kent Taylor, who struggled with tinnitus.

The public is invited to support the event by dining at any of the Texas Roadhouse or Bubba's 33 locations across the nation on February 5, which marks the first day of Tinnitus Awareness Week. Texas Roadhouse will donate 100 percent of the night's profits to ATA. Also, Texas Roadhouse is offering ATA-branded gift cards on its website, www.texasroadhouse.com, through March 31, and 10 percent of online ATA gift card sales will go to the association.

For Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33, raising awareness of tinnitus is deeply personal. "Texas Roadhouse is honored to once again partner with the American Tinnitus Association. The tinnitus fundraiser is an opportunity for our employees and guests to come together to help raise awareness of tinnitus, its prevention, and hopefully help find a cure for this debilitating condition one day," said Jerry Morgan, Texas Roadhouse CEO.

Tinnitus affects approximately 26 million adults in the United States, with 20 percent finding the condition disruptive to their quality of life. "Everyone wants a cure for tinnitus, but it's moderate to severe tinnitus that really worries us," said Sara K. Downs, ATA interim executive director, referring to the 20 percent of people who would likely benefit from treatment and support. Through its partnership with Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 to raise awareness of tinnitus, ATA can connect with people who've never considered tinnitus or encountered anyone living with severe tinnitus. Lack of awareness, Downs said, means millions of people aren't getting proper guidance and support from their healthcare providers; aren't understood by friends and family, which can lead to a sense of isolation and hopelessness; and aren't aware that effective interventions are available in many instances.

"Without awareness and meaningful support, people often suffer in ways that are difficult for a person without the condition to understand," Downs said. "Pushed to the edge of that suffering, some people take their lives; the burden is just too heavy. That's unacceptable, and ATA is determined to change these outcomes."

Downs noted that, although noise exposure is the most frequent cause of tinnitus, there are hundreds of other triggers, some of which are quite common, including head and neck trauma, high blood pressure, sinus infections, diabetes, hormonal changes, and stress. When it is linked to an underlying medical issue, tinnitus can sometimes be eliminated or the sound may be reduced when the medical condition is addressed, so a thorough medical exam is recommended when tinnitus occurs and does not disappear within a few days. Ear infections and sudden hearing loss, with or without tinnitus, should be treated immediately to avoid permanent hearing damage.

"Almost everyone has experienced temporary tinnitus—typically, ringing or buzzing—following a loud concert, sporting event, or evening at a noisy venue. It's there, then it fades. We think nothing of it," said Downs. "What's not commonly known is that tinnitus, in such cases, means you've injured your auditory system. Once damaged, the injury is permanent. Over time, those injuries impact your hearing and can lead to permanent tinnitus, which can be highly disruptive to a person's quality of life." In this sense, tinnitus awareness means learning to prevent tinnitus by protecting your hearing and overall health throughout your lifetime.

"So, let's all turn out on February 5 to raise awareness of tinnitus, which empowers us to take action and pave the way to a future without tinnitus and its many burdens," said Downs.

Last year's nationwide event raised more than $800,000, which ATA allocated to support services for individuals and families impacted by the condition, educational initiatives, and funding of its Innovative Research Grants Program, which includes the Kent Taylor Research Grant.

"As we pursue our mission to promote relief, prevent, and find cures for tinnitus, we are profoundly grateful for the ongoing support of Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 and the countless individuals who make this event successful," said ATA Board Chair Jinsheng Zhang, PhD.

About Participating Organizations

Founded in 1971, the American Tinnitus Association is a nonprofit dedicated to people living with tinnitus. ATA helps individuals and families cope, provides guidance on finding qualified healthcare providers to assist in tinnitus management, funds research, advocates for better care, and provides trustworthy information to thousands of people every day. If you or a loved one need information or help managing tinnitus, contact ATA at 800-634-8978 or visit ata.org.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 720 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh baked bread, and a lively atmosphere. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse was named one of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes. Texas Roadhouse also ranked sixth on FSR magazine's Top 50 list of Full-Service Restaurants within the U.S. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com. Its franchise includes 43 Bubba's 33 restaurants and eight Jaggers restaurants.

Bubba's 33 serves a variety of menu options, such as handcrafted pizza, bold burgers, and ice-cold beer. The first Bubba's 33 opened in Fayetteville, N.C., in 2013 and has grown to 45 locations in 15 states. Bubba's 33 staff is dedicated to providing the best service in town and having fun. In 2021, Bubba's 33 was named the Best Burger in Charlotte, N.C. For more information, visit www.bubbas33.com.

About Tinnitus

Tinnitus affects approximately one in 10 individuals worldwide. Despite its prevalence, there is no cure for most types of chronic tinnitus, and most physicians receive little training in its management. The most common causes of tinnitus, which can present as buzzing, ringing, whooshing, and a range of other sounds, are exposure to loud noise, age-related hearing loss, earwax blockage, head and neck trauma, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, and stress and anxiety.

Even though most cases of chronic tinnitus cannot be cured, a range of interventions can often help manage its negative impact. Because each individual experiences tinnitus differently and the causes of tinnitus are so varied, there is no one-size-fits-all solution for its management.

If you need guidance on tinnitus or finding an appropriate healthcare provider, contact the American Tinnitus Association at 800-634-8978 or email [email protected].

