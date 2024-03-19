Third Annual OK2BX Film Festival to Feature Student-Made Films from Across the Country Celebrating Kindness, Acceptance, and Inclusivity

A leading regional film festival exclusively dedicated to student films will take place on April 14th at the iconic Texas Theatre, garnering over 100 submissions for the third annual event

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OK2BX Foundation, the Dallas-based organization with a mission to empower diverse communities through arts and cultural experiences, fostering kindness, understanding, and acceptance, and recognizing shared humanity as the commonality that unites us, is hosting their third annual OK2BX Film Festival on April 14th from 4 to 8 p.m. at the historic Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff. The event will showcase the finalist film submissions created by the next generation of leading filmmakers, present awards and scholarships to award-winning students, and will include a pre-event red carpet celebration for filmmakers and VIP guests.

The OK2BX Film Festival represents the future of film, showcasing high school students' talent, creativity, and cinematic vision. This year, the competition received over 100 submissions from 16 different states and three countries. The students' films are judged in the categories of animation, inclusivity, kindness, LGBTQIA+, and smartphone. Each film is assessed by an expert panel of judges including film industry leaders like Derek Kompare, chair of the Division of Film and Media Arts at Southern Methodist University; Al Johnson, family and community services director at Resource Center; Maureen Womack, owner of Rabbit Hat Promotions; Christopher Chomyn, ASC, award-winning cinematographer; DR Mann Hanson, founder of CinéWilde; and Tony Nguyen, founder of Spacy Microcinema.

"The student films at the OK2BX Film Festival depict stories of diversity and inclusion, celebrating our mission and honoring the legacy of inclusivity Eleanor embodied," said Brent Bolding, co-founder of The OK2BX Foundation and producer for the OK2BX Film Festival. "After two successful years, our third Festival promises to be even more captivating with student-made films of the highest caliber from across the country. I am confident the next big trailblazer in filmmaking is among this year's group, and the OK2BX Foundation is thrilled to support their journey."

"To say I am impressed with this year's film submissions is an understatement," said Derek Kompare, chair of the Division of Film and Media Arts at Southern Methodist University and one of this year's OK2BX Film Festival judges. "Through its commitment to nurturing emerging talent and championing inclusivity, the OK2BX Film Festival stands out as an invaluable opportunity for young filmmakers to explore their craft while focusing on the broader impact of their work."

Previous winners of the OK2BX Film Festival have gone on to attend award-winning film programs at universities like Savannah College of Art and Design, University of Texas at Austin, and more. Previous winners include April Butler, Zoe Gameros, Matthew Griffey, Ben Kompare, Bowen Mosman, Zariyah Perry, Kaia Saiz, Ava Smith, Zoe Snell, Maddox Stockton, and Catalina Thompson.

The 2024 OK2BX Film Festival is supported by Texas Health, the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs, Dallas Mavericks, Commerce House, Southern Methodist University, MetroGraphics, and WFAA.

The event is open to the public and guests are encouraged to attend. Tickets are available for purchase HERE. Proceeds from the event benefit the OK2BX Foundation. More information on the Festival is available at https://ok2bx.org/ok2bx-film-fest/

About The OK2BX Foundation

The OK2BX Foundation connects people to the arts and diverse cultural experiences, in order to promote kindness, acceptance, and inclusivity for all. OK2BX was founded in 2021 to honor Eleanor Bolding and carry on her legacy of inclusion, compassion, and understanding. The Foundation raises money to fund scholarships for graduating high school students who show a dedication to promoting kindness and inclusivity. By awarding these scholarships, OK2BX inspires the next generation of inclusive leaders and encourages them to continue spreading love and acceptance on college campuses and beyond. OK2BX believes that, together, we can create a more open and accepting society that celebrates our differences while recognizing the common humanity that unites us all. Learn more about the OK2BX Foundation here: https://ok2bx.org

