Third Annual Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival Coming To Richmond's Historic Byrd Theatre November 21-24

The Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival returns to Richmond's historic Byrd Theatre November 21-24, 2019. Honoring the contributions of Native Americans and reinvigorating conversations about telling stories of indigenous life, the film festival includes Native American-affiliated classic films and recently released films that have been official selections of world-renowned festivals including the Sundance Film Festival, the South by Southwest Film Festival, and the Toronto International Film Festival.

On Saturday, November 23, the Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival will host Family Day. All films will be suitable for a younger audience, and admission is free for children age 12 accompanied by a parent and/or guardian with a paid ticket. There will be a Family Short's Program featuring short and animated films from 12 to 2 p.m.

Additionally, on Saturday at 9 a.m., Michael Britt, a renowned musician known for performances at historic theaters throughout the country, will perform an original score written specifically for the film, The Daughter of Dawn, on the Byrd Theatre's historic Wurlitzer organ. A full list of featured films and performances at the Festival includes:

Once Upon A River (2019) – Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5:30pm

SGaawaay K'uuna (Edge of the Knife) (2018) – Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30pm

Searchers (2016) – Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30pm

The Daughter of Dawn (1920) – Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9:00 am

Cherokee Warriors – Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11:00 am

Family Shorts Program (5 short films) – Saturday, Nov. 23 at 12:00 pm

Molly of Denali trailer (2019)



The PeaceMaker Returns (2018)



Nanyehi (2018)



Don't Just Talk About it (2019)



Spirit Song (2019)

Darren Thompson (Flutist/Storyteller) (2019) – Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2:00 pm

(Flutist/Storyteller) (2019) – Spirit Game Pride of a Nation (2017) – Saturday, Nov. 23 at 3:00 pm

The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw (2019) – Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5:00 pm

(2019) – Woman Walks Ahead (2018) – Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:00 pm

Blood Memory (2019) – Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9:00 am

On The Tip of The Tongue (2019) – Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11:15 am

Shorts Program (4 short films) – Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30pm

Warrior Tradition trailer (2019)



Fast Horse (2018)



All is One (music video) (2019)



Lightning Boy (TC J winner) (2019)

3 Short Films by Sky Hopinka – Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1:30pm

– Jaaji Approx (2015)



I'll remember you (2016)



Dislocation Blues (2017)

INAATE /SE (2016) – Sunday, Nov. 24 at 2:30pm

Falls Around Her (2018) – Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4:00 pm

Sacheen (2019) – Sunday, Nov. 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Warrior Women (2018) – Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

"Our third annual Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival features over twenty films that explore a wide variety of Native American cultures, stories and issues," said Bradby Brown, Director of the Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival. "This year, in addition to our great line up of films, we are excited to launch our Master Class series which will now offer more in-depth content around the art of filmmaking and the unique art of storytelling found in Native film. Special events will take place at the University of Richmond, VMHC, and VMFA."

Registration for the film festival is now open here; ticket options include:

General Admission –$20 per person. Includes:

All films at the Byrd Theatre (20+) for all four days



Available online and at the Byrd Theater Box Office

VIP Pass – $50 per person. Includes:

per person. Includes: Access to all films at the Byrd Theatre (20+)



VMHC Panel Discussion and Film Screening on November 20 (see below)

(see below)

VMFA Master Class on Friday November 22 (see below)

(see below)

Private reception with filmmakers and festival patrons on Friday, November 22



Available only online prior to the event.

The Pocahontas Reframed Storytellers Film Festival is a Legacy Project of Virginia's 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution. As a part of the 1619 commemorative year, American Evolution has convened more than 20 events, programs, educational initiatives performances and exhibitions that showcase key events from 400 years ago in 1619 Virginia, which set our nation on a course towards the ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. For more information about American Evolution's upcoming events and programs, visit: https://www.americanevolution2019.com/

