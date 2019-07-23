Third Annual SmartDrive Customer Conferences Convene Commercial Transportation Safety Leaders for Collaboration, Recognition and Shared Learning

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, held its third annual sold-out customer conferences in Chicago and Atlanta last month. The conferences saw a 40% increase in attendance over the prior year and brought together transportation industry leaders from across the country, representing a variety of functions within their organizations. Each two-day conference was full of shared learning and collaboration designed to better equip fleets to respond to today's most pressing safety, risk management and operational challenges.

"SmartDrive® customers are widely recognized as leaders in the industry with their innovative approaches and commitment to fleet safety; and our annual conferences serve as a touchstone opportunity to exchange best practices, learn from one another and enhance relationships with like-minded colleagues," said Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. "The continued growth in adoption of the SmartDrive program reaffirms the safety and business value it delivers. Our fleets experience results that outperform their peers in the areas of collision cost reduction, insurance premium reductions, driver retention, and fuel and operational savings."

The 2019 SmartDrive Customer Conferences included plenary presentations on driver recruitment, retention and rewards; the importance of constructive coaching for performance improvement; and a spotlight on award-winning fleets. Customers participated in breakout sessions focused on a variety of topics in transportation safety. Highlighting the importance of video-based safety as a core element of any program, speakers shared how deployment of the SmartDrive program helped them achieve 60% improvement in fleet safety scores. Participants also focused on how data-driven insights provided by the SmartDrive program, with its managed service, enabled them to pinpoint risk and exonerate drivers, resulting in a 50% reduction in average claims cost, 50% reduction in preventable accident rate and annual savings of $2-3 million in subrogation costs.

SmartDrive also announced the recipients of its third annual Safety Ambassador and Trailblazer Awards, as well as the first annual Coach of the Year Award.

The SmartDrive Safety Ambassador Award recognizes individuals who champion safety within their fleet, demonstrating a passion to make our roads, their company and their drivers as safe as possible. Safety Ambassador Award recipients lead the way by advocating for the positive impact video-based safety can have on fleet safety and operations. This year's winner is Matt Fridley, corporate manager of safety, health and security, Brenntag North America.

The SmartDrive Trailblazer Award honors pioneering and innovative companies that blaze a path for others to follow, while demonstrating a commitment to building a better world for others. Recipients of the 2019 award include:

Acadian Ambulance

Lynden

Oakley Transport

Penske Logistics

Professional Auto Transport

RATP Dev USA

SP Plus

The newly introduced Coach of the Year Award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond coaching drivers and reinforcing safe driving behavior. These coaches also make a significant impact on their fleet's safety score and company culture. The inaugural winners are:

Steve Sanchez , supervisor of safety and business analysis, CFI

, supervisor of safety and business analysis, CFI Patrice Fourtina, safety driver performance coach, Decker Truck Line Inc.

To learn from SmartDrive customers how deploying the SmartDrive platform has materially improved safety, exonerated their drivers and saved lives, visit: https://www.smartdrive.net/why-smartdrive/customer-success.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for five consecutive years, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 250 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

Contact or Follow SmartDrive on:

Email – tryuson@smartdrive.net

Facebook – http://www.facebook.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

Twitter – http://www.twitter.com/smartdriveinc

YouTube – http://www.youtube.com/smartdrivesystemsinc

LinkedIn – http://www.linkedin.com/company/smartdrive-systems

SOURCE SmartDrive Systems