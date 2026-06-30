Third Annual Solstice Century Ride Nears $122,000 to Benefit Local, Regional and Global Charities

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-seven riders took to their bikes under sunny, mild skies to embark on a 100-mile journey through the scenic Whalon Lake Forest Preserve in Bolingbrook on the longest day of the year during the third annual Solstice Century Ride. The event continues to surpass its fundraising goals each year, with riders raising nearly $122,000 in 2026 to benefit eight charitable organizations—primarily serving the Naperville area—along with regional and international nonprofits focused on mental health, youth and family services, and food and shelter programs.

From left, Grow Wellness Foundation Board Member Jeff Gross, DuPagePads Chief Development Officer Chad Pedigo, IntentGen Financial Partners Founding Partner and Wealth Advisor Zac Larson, and Little Friends Chief Development Officer Jason Altenbern gather after the completion of the third annual Solstice Century Ride. Created by Larson, the event raised nearly $122,000 to benefit Naperville-area, regional, and international nonprofits.

The event, created by Zac Larson, an avid cyclist and founding partner of Naperville's IntentGen Financial Partners, continues to surpass its fundraising goals each year, with riders raising nearly $122,000 in 2026 to benefit eight charitable organizations—primarily serving the Naperville area—along with regional and international nonprofits focused on mental health, youth and family services, and food and shelter programs.

"Over the years, I've heard countless people say, 'I could never ride 100 miles.' The Solstice Century exists to prove that they can," he said. "This year, 57 riders stepped up to take on the challenge, 39 completed the full century ride, and 35 volunteers made the day possible. What amazes me most isn't the athletic accomplishment—it's the courage to attempt something difficult and the determination to keep going when it gets hard."

Additionally, volunteers from Naperville-based Hub House, which offers bicycles, accessories and specialized repair services, provided on-site mechanical support throughout the ride.

With the help of the generous presenting sponsor, IntentGen Financial Partners, along with Medical Risk Services and Hub House, 100% of the funds will be distributed among these benefiting non-profits organizations:

Benefiting nonprofits are:

DuPagePads Chief Development Officer Chad Pedigo used his pedal power to accomplish the 100-mile finish in almost nine hours, knowing that his efforts would make a difference in helping homeless individuals.

"Riding this event was certainly one of the hardest things I have ever done, and I am so grateful to the donors, volunteers and organizers for making something like the Solstice Century possible," Pedigo said. "Riding alongside old and new friends who were united by a common goal was a truly special experience, and the lives that will be improved because of it make pushing yourself and pedaling all day long truly worthwhile. The funds raised will make a meaningful difference, including for the 321 neighbors seeking food, shelter and a path out of homelessness through DuPagePads tonight. Thanks to Zac and his team for this opportunity."

About Solstice Century:

Founded by Zac Larson, Solstice Century is a unique cycling event designed to challenge riders while making a meaningful impact. Participants ride 100 miles around the scenic Whalon Lake Forest Preserve on the longest day of the year. The challenging course tested participants' endurance. At the finish line, riders experienced an overwhelming sense of achievement—knowing their efforts are helping people they may never meet. For more information, visit SolsticeCentury.com.

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SOURCE IntentGen Financial Partners