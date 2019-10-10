Third Annual Teletrac Navman Construction Benchmark Report Shows Telematics Use Promotes Better Safety Outcomes

The survey also found while most respondents (49%) say telematics improves jobsite performance, and most use it for its primary function, to track equipment (73%). The number of organizations using telematics to monitor behaviors that could impact the bottom line has declined. Only 30% are tracking idling (vs. 39% in 2018) and only 21% track fuel usage (vs. 32% in 2018).

Other key insights from the survey include:

Business operations are still primarily paper-based, reflecting few plans to implement new tech

Twenty-five percent use big data analytics to guide strategic business decision-making, up from 9 percent in 2017.

However, 42 percent still manually pull records/use paper-based processes for forecasting business hiring needs. Only 20% use tools for big data analysis.

Twenty-three percent are considering adopting driver warning/alerting technology, while only two percent plan to implement autonomous/self-driving vehicles.

Fifty percent have no plans to implement new technology.

Talent investment declines amid lower overall demand

Significantly fewer report that finding, retaining and developing talent is a business challenge in 2019 (21%) than 2018 (35%).

Increasing material and labor costs tops managers' list of concerns (49%), followed by driver/operator safety (28%).

Fifty-five percent plan to increase their fleet size this year.

Traffic congestion is cited as the biggest external industry threat (51%), followed by aging roads and bridges (25%).

"Though we're glad to see so many organizations realizing significant safety benefits from telematics, it's dismaying to know their results could be even better in all operational areas if more of them took full advantage of telematics' cost-savings capabilities," said Michael Bloom, director of product management, Teletrac Navman. "Using telematics to track metrics like idling and maintenance might seem insignificant on their own, but they add up to meaningful cost savings. In an industry with such thin margins to begin with, it's essential to take advantage of any opportunity to reduce expenses, and the customers we've seen who leverage telematics to its fullest report it can make a big difference to their bottom line."

Survey Methodology

The 2019 Teletrac Navman Benchmark Survey includes responses from more than 500 across the Construction, Oil & Gas and mining industries in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. This report provides an understanding of best practices and management trends in business, general telematics, emerging technology, construction, infrastructure and talent. Results may not amount to 100 percent due to questions with multiple selections. All statistical values have been rounded to the nearest whole number.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Glenview, IL, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

