Third annual This Shirt Saves Lives campaign launches to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

This year, celebrity supporters such as Jennifer Aniston, Michael Strahan, Sofia Vergara, Luis Fonsi, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Doug the Pug and hundreds more will join the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign. The movement has grown to encompass thousands of supporters who took to their social channels sharing social images and messages with #ThisShirtSavesLives. Supporters like these help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"Throughout our career we have been fortunate enough to see firsthand the positive impact St. Jude has had and continues to have for so many children and their families," Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum said. "As a band and as parents, this organization is near and dear to our hearts and we will continue to advocate for them any chance we can."

More than 300 radio station partners will support the campaign by asking listeners to become monthly donors, or Partners In Hope, and nationally syndicated personality Bobby Bones will lead the way with a live on-air event on December 5 and 6. The on-air push will coincide with a social push as artists and influencers share their This Shirt Saves Lives photos.

"Any time I've been to St. Jude, and been around those kids, I always leave with a new perspective," said Cole Swindell. "St. Jude does so many great things and it's humbling to see it firsthand. I am always proud to wear my This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt and I'm so thankful for the awareness it raises for such a great organization. It's all about the kids."

The This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt is available exclusively to those who join the lifesaving mission of St. Jude by becoming a monthly supporter. To join the This Shirt Saves Lives movement, visit thisshirtsaveslives.org.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital