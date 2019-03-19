Third Annual Viveport Developer Award Winners Announced

"Viveport's goal is to be the number one advocate for VR developers to ensure they have the support they need to develop the experiences that continue to drive engagement and excite consumers," said Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport. "This year's winners highlight the high caliber of VR content now available across popular genres and all of these experiences will be available in the Viveport Infinity service."

The Viveport Developer Awards celebrate exciting new content that has been published on Viveport Subscription. Category winners will receive a prize bundle including a cash prize, the newest VIVE® hardware, tickets to the 2019 Game Developers Conference and marketing support, including a "Viveport Developer Stories" video, totaling over $50,000 in value.

The categories and winners are listed below, all of which will be available in Viveport Infinity when it launches on April 2nd:

Entertainment – PC

Winner - Apex Construct by Fast Travel Games

Finalist - Blind by Tiny Bull Studios & Fellow Traveller

Education – PC

Arts & Culture – PC

Winner - Claude Monet – The Water Lily obsession by Lucid Realities & Arte, Camera lucida, Musées d'Orsay et de l'Orangerie

– The Water Lily obsession by Lucid Realities & Arte, Camera lucida, Musées d'Orsay et de l'Orangerie Finalist - MasterpieceVR by MasterpieceVR

Arcade – PC

Winner - Shooty Fruity Arcade by nDreams Limited

Finalist - Summer Funland by Monad Rock

Entertainment – WAVE

Winner - Bait! by Resolution Games

Education – WAVE

Winner - Star Chart by Escapist Games Ltd.

Arts & Culture – WAVE

Winner - PAINT VR by COSKAMI LLC

A press kit, including key art and trailers, can be found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hrX06WFFuM2I8m9diWpusNXKsLewH8vW?usp=sharing

About HTC VIVE

VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built and optimized for room-scale VR and true-to-life interactions. Delivering on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content, VIVE has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The VIVE ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by VIVE X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, Viveport, a global platform and app store with the world's first VR subscription model that operates in more than 60 countries, and VIVE Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative.

For more information on Vive, please visit https://www.vive.com.

HTC, Vive and the HTC and Vive logos are the trademarks or registered trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE HTC VIVE

