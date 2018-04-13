Third BASIS Charter School Coming to Scottsdale

The new open-enrollment, tuition free public charter will be called BASIS Scottsdale Primary – West Campus. It will open to about ­­­­­350 students in kindergarten through 4th grade for the 2018-19 academic year. BASIS Scottsdale Primary – West Campus will be located on the northwest corner of East Tierra Buena Lane and North 76th Street.

When it welcomes students in the summer of 2018, BASIS Scottsdale Primary – West Campus will join 34 other campuses in the BASIS Curriculum Schools network, including BASIS Scottsdale (which serves students in grades 5-12) and BASIS Scottsdale Primary – East Campus (a K-3 school).

"The BASIS Curriculum serves younger students exceedingly well – with early paths to learning Mandarin, learning to read, and learning to appreciate science and math, among other subjects," Dr. Bezanson said. "And our two-teacher model for the primary grades also sets our schools apart."

The BASIS Curriculum Schools network is highly-regarded for excellence by any measure – national rankings, Advanced Placement results, OECD/PISA testing, and college admissions, among others. It serves more than twenty thousand individual students with the world class BASIS Curriculum and consistently outstanding student outcomes.

BASIS Scottsdale Primary – West Campus is hosting an Information Session for prospective parents. Here are the details:

The event is on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m .

from . The event is at the new BASIS Scottsdale Primary – West campus, located at 7496 E. Tierra Buena Ln., Scottsdale .

To RSVP or check for future events or information, please visit http://www.basised.com/scottsdale-primary-west/.

About BASIS Curriculum Schools

The BASIS Curriculum Schools network is among the best in the world, serving students from Preschool through Grade 12. The BASIS Curriculum – founded in 1998, and cultivating excellence every year since -- educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st-century global workforce of commerce and innovation. In the 2017-18 academic year, there are twenty-four operating public charter schools in Arizona, Texas, and Washington, D.C., five independent schools in California, New York, and Virginia, and two international schools in Shenzhen and Guangzhou, China. For more information, please visit basised.com, vectors.basised.com, or basisschools.org.

