THIRD COAST ANNOUNCES DEBT CAPITAL FINANCING

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Super Holdings, LLC ("Third Coast") is pleased to announce that on September 25, 2024 its wholly-owned subsidiary, Third Coast Infrastructure, LLC, successfully raised $1.025 billion of debt capital financing, comprising a $925 million 6-year Term Loan B and $100 million 5-year Revolving Credit Facility. In connection with the transaction, the debt issuance was assigned a rating of BB+ by Standard & Poor's and Ba3 by Moody's. Proceeds from the Term Loan B were used to refinance Third Coast's existing credit facilities and pay a dividend to shareholders.

Third Coast's President and CEO, Matt Rowland, stated, "We are extremely pleased with the outcome of our credit rating process and results of our debt capital raise. The new credit facilities simplify our debt capital structure and leave us well positioned for future growth. We look forward to working with our new lenders as we continue to build Third Coast into a major Gulf of Mexico energy infrastructure player. We are very thankful to all the banks that have supported Third Coast's financing needs to date and look forward to our next phase of growth."

Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners for the financings were BOFA SECURITIES, INC., RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, KEYBANK CAPITAL MARKETS INC., MIZUHO BANK, LTD. AND INVESTEC INC., with Bank of America N.A. also acting as Agent. Milbank LLP acted as legal counsel to Third Coast.

About Third Coast Super Holdings, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Third Coast is a full-service midstream company with assets that provide critical infrastructure linking primarily natural gas production to end-use markets. Third Coast's vertically and horizontally integrated assets are strategically located along the Gulf Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. Third Coast currently owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 1,900 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in a gas processing plant, and three offshore semi-submersible floating production systems with a combined processing capacity of up to 290 MBbl/d of crude oil and 540 MMcf/d of natural gas. For more information about Third Coast, visit www.third-coast.com.

