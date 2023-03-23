Third Coast Announces Successful Project Startup at Friendswood Facility

PEARLAND, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast recently announced the successful completion and commissioning of their latest expansion at their facility in Friendswood, Texas. The expansion, which is dedicated to a strategic customer, includes 45,000 square feet of temperature-controlled warehouse, a high speed packaging line, and a 14,000 square foot state-of-the-art sub-zero freezer. To fully support the project, the company also expanded packaging capabilities at its Pearland, Texas facility and a sister company added vehicles to its trucking fleet.

"We're exceptionally pleased to announce the startup of this project, which serves one of our most important customers," said Jim Clawson, Owner and CEO. "Completing this project ahead of schedule, during a very challenging supply-chain environment, took an extraordinary level of teamwork, attention, and dedication between our customers, suppliers and contractors. Failure was not an option, as this project dovetails into our customer's world-scale expansion."

The project, which moved from groundbreaking to completion in less than nine months, nearly doubled storage capacity at the Friendswood site. Third Coast leveraged its longstanding relationships with equipment suppliers, construction contractors, and in-house fabrication and construction company to keep the project on schedule, despite numerous challenges due to shortages of materials and equipment.

About Third Coast

Third Coast is a leader in contract manufacturing, terminaling, packaging, and supply chain services, with facilities in the US Gulf Coast and offices in North and South America and Asia. Additionally, the company is a leading manufacturer and seller of Automotive Brake Fluids, and industrial coolants.

