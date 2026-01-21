Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Record Annual Net Income of $66.3 million

Record Annual Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.79

Year Over Year Book Value grew 16.8% and Tangible Book Value(1) grew 17.7%

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Return on average assets of 1.36% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 1.41% annualized for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.13% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin remained consistent at 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $17.9 million, or $1.21 and $1.02 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $18.1 million, or $1.22 and $1.03 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025 and $13.7 million, or $0.92 and $0.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Efficiency ratio of 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025 and 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross loans grew to $4.39 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $4.17 billion reported as of September 30, 2025.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $33.47 and $32.12, respectively, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $32.25 and $30.91, respectively, as of September 30, 2025 and $28.65 and $27.29, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

2025 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income totaled $66.3 million, or $4.45 and $3.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $47.7 million, or $3.14 and $2.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Total assets increased $398.3 million to $5.34 billion as of December 31, 2025, or 8.1% over the $4.94 billion reported as of December 31, 2024.

Gross loans grew $428.3 million to $4.39 billion as of December 31, 2025, 10.8% more than the $3.97 billion reported as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits increased $316.4 million to $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2025, or 7.3% over the $4.31 billion reported as of December 31, 2024.

Transfer of listing of common stock to the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas.

"We are very pleased with our fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 performance, which delivered exceptional loan growth, materially higher fee income than previously guided, and a stable net interest margin that outperformed expectations," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast. "These strong results reflect record net income of $66.3 million and record annual diluted earnings per share of $3.79. It demonstrates our consistent execution and the transformation of our company into a high-performing institution that is doing exactly what we said we would do."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $16.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to merger-related expenses attributing to an increase in legal and professional expenses, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to sign on bonuses and severance expenses, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-margin loan fees. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.21 per share and $1.02 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.22 per share and $1.03 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.92 per share and $0.79 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 remained consistent with the third quarter of 2025 at 4.10%, compared to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 7.52%, compared to 7.79% for the third quarter of 2025 and 7.68% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.73%, compared to 3.98% for the third quarter of 2025 and 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $52.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 2.7% from $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 20.2% from $43.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $92.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 0.4% from $92.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 7.7% from $85.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income primarily resulted from a decrease in interest expense. Interest expense was $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 4.2%, from $41.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $2.2 million, or 5.2%, from $42.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from an reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in non-margin loan fees during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased to $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to merger-related expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $1.0 million in legal and professional expenses. Additionally, the Company recorded $1.5 million in salaries and employee benefits attributable to sign on bonuses and severance expenses during the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the number of employees was 412, compared to 398 at September 30, 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025 and 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, gross loans increased to $4.39 billion, an increase of $229.6 million, or 5.5%, from $4.17 billion as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of $428.3 million, or 10.8%, from $3.97 billion as of December 31, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans and municipal and other loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2025, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $134.6 million, real estate loans increasing $44.8 million and municipal loans increasing $50.0 million from the third quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025 were $21.5 million, compared to $21.7 million at September 30, 2025 and $27.9 million at December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.49%, compared to 0.52% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.70% as of December 31, 2024.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $43.9 million represented 1.00% of the $4.39 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2025. The provision for credit loss recorded for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $42.6 million represented 1.02% of the $4.17 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $844,000 and $879,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $3.6 million and $3.4 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 5.8% from $4.37 billion as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of 7.3% from $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $450.0 million as of September 30, 2025, to $495.0 million as of December 31, 2025 and represented 10.7% and 10.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. As of December 31, 2025, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $235.5 million, or 7.5%, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $25.7 million, or 3.3%, and a decrease in savings accounts of $573,000, or 2.6%, respectively, from September 30, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 23-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2025 and a 50-basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decreases were primarily due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2025 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through January 29, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752290#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement providing for the acquisition of Keystone Bancshares, Inc. ("Keystone") by Third Coast; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Third Coast or Keystone; the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Keystone operate; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Keystone's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; a material adverse change in the financial condition of Third Coast or Keystone; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger-related matters; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Keystone including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

____________________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





2025



2024

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 175,202



$ 116,383



$ 113,141



$ 218,990



$ 371,157

Federal funds sold



6,027





6,629





5,815





110,379





50,045

Total cash and cash equivalents



181,229





123,012





118,956





329,369





421,202

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



267





265





262





359





356

Investment securities available-for-sale



383,192





376,719





355,753





397,442





384,025

Investment securities held to maturity



192,008





206,037





206,065





-





-

Loans held for investment



4,394,751





4,165,116





4,079,736





3,988,039





3,966,425

Less: allowance for credit losses



(43,949)





(42,563)





(40,035)





(40,456)





(40,304)

Loans held for investment, net



4,350,802





4,122,553





4,039,701





3,947,583





3,926,121

Accrued interest receivable



29,236





29,537





27,736





26,752





25,820

Premises and equipment, net



24,789





24,718





24,908





25,669





26,230

Other real estate owned



8,388





8,388





8,580





8,752





862

Bank-owned life insurance



76,357





75,547





74,761





74,018





68,341

Non-marketable securities, at cost



16,424





26,157





18,761





15,994





15,980

Deferred tax asset, net



4,440





6,989





8,646





9,176





11,445

Derivative assets



2,544





2,803





3,059





3,052





6,479

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



17,066





17,677





18,769





19,370





19,863

Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,680





18,720





18,761





18,801





18,841

Other assets



35,337





22,686





19,053





20,652





16,881

Total assets

$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



$ 4,942,446

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 495,000



$ 450,013



$ 440,964



$ 448,542



$ 602,082

Interest bearing



4,131,888





3,922,728





3,839,905





3,800,001





3,708,416

Total deposits



4,626,888





4,372,741





4,280,869





4,248,543





4,310,498

































Accrued interest payable



5,957





7,153





6,691





7,044





6,281

Derivative liabilities



3,142





3,521





3,779





3,527





8,660

Lease liability - operating leases



18,130





18,735





19,835





20,425





20,900

Other liabilities



36,775





32,040





24,745





25,979





23,754

Line of credit - Senior Debt



37,875





32,875





30,875





30,875





30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,965





80,913





80,862





80,810





80,759

Total liabilities



4,809,732





4,547,978





4,447,656





4,417,203





4,481,727

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,970





13,958





13,930





13,904





13,848

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



323,929





323,491





322,972





322,456





321,696

Retained earnings



183,238





166,537





149,677





134,115





121,697

Accumulated other comprehensive income



10,920





10,874





10,566





10,341





4,508

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



531,027





513,830





496,115





479,786





460,719

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



$ 4,942,446



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended







2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 81,368



$ 82,054



$ 79,706



$ 73,087



$ 76,017



$ 316,215



$ 295,259



Investment securities available-for-sale



6,464





6,289





5,505





5,693





4,939





23,951





17,055



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,681





2,882





1,607





-





-





7,170





-



Federal funds sold and other



1,586





1,278





1,844





1,986





4,580





6,694





16,042



Total interest income



92,099





92,503





88,662





80,766





85,536





354,030





328,356

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



37,530





39,030





37,535





36,226





40,233





150,321





159,748



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,372





2,624





1,753





1,743





1,865





8,492





7,850



Total interest expense



39,902





41,654





39,288





37,969





42,098





158,813





167,598

















































Net interest income



52,197





50,849





49,374





42,797





43,438





195,217





160,758

















































Provision for credit losses



2,245





2,763





2,130





450





1,156





7,588





5,701

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



49,952





48,086





47,244





42,347





42,282





187,629





155,057

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



3,518





2,839





2,125





2,277





1,772





10,759





6,935



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



811





786





743





677





662





3,017





2,480



(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



(272)





-





(110)





(228)





196





(610)





(4)



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





-





44





30





-





74





30



Other



204





10





(152)





351





243





413





1,180



Total noninterest income



4,261





3,635





2,650





3,107





2,873





13,653





10,621

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



21,109





19,560





18,179





18,341





17,018





77,189





65,116



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,845





2,861





2,783





2,834





2,856





11,323





11,093



Legal and professional



2,850





1,254





1,927





1,431





1,587





7,462





5,630



Data processing and network expense



1,087





1,203





1,162





1,120





1,182





4,572





5,254



Regulatory assessments



1,172





1,152





1,203





1,306





1,196





4,833





4,430



Advertising and marketing



733





499





503





409





526





2,144





1,707



Software purchases and maintenance



1,067





1,094





1,149





1,259





1,202





4,569





4,884



Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



397





29





439





269





189





1,134





904



Telephone and communications



126





134





115





175





144





550





585



Other



1,305





1,106





1,386





964





1,330





4,761





4,724



Total noninterest expense



32,691





28,892





28,846





28,108





27,230





118,537





104,327

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



21,522





22,829





21,048





17,346





17,925





82,745





61,351

















































Income tax expense



3,624





4,772





4,301





3,757





4,192





16,454





13,680

















































NET INCOME



17,898





18,057





16,747





13,589





13,733





66,291





47,671

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,197





1,197





1,185





1,171





1,196





4,750





4,749

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 16,701



$ 16,860



$ 15,562



$ 12,418



$ 12,537



$ 61,541



$ 42,922

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.21



$ 1.22



$ 1.12



$ 0.90



$ 0.92



$ 4.45



$ 3.14



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02



$ 1.03



$ 0.96



$ 0.78



$ 0.79



$ 3.79



$ 2.78





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended







2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31

















































Earnings per share, basic

$ 1.21



$ 1.22



$ 1.12



$ 0.90



$ 0.92



$ 4.45



$ 3.14



Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.02



$ 1.03



$ 0.96



$ 0.78



$ 0.79



$ 3.79



$ 2.78



Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.25



$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 68.44



$ 68.44

















































Return on average assets (A)



1.36 %



1.41 %



1.38 %



1.17 %



1.13 %



1.33 %



1.05 %

Return on average common equity (A)



14.42 %



15.14 %



14.70 %



12.41 %



12.66 %



14.21 %



11.48 %

Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



15.03 %



15.81 %



15.38 %



13.01 %



13.29 %



14.85 %



12.09 %

Net interest margin (A) (C)



4.10 %



4.10 %



4.22 %



3.80 %



3.71 %



4.06 %



3.67 %

Efficiency ratio (D)



57.90 %



53.03 %



55.45 %



61.23 %



58.80 %



56.75 %



60.88 %















































Capital Ratios











































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):











































Total common equity to total assets



8.70 %



8.84 %



8.70 %



8.45 %



7.98 %



8.70 %



7.98 %

Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



8.38 %



8.51 %



8.35 %



8.09 %



7.63 %



8.38 %



7.63 %

Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



8.65 %



8.85 %



8.75 %



8.70 %



8.41 %



8.65 %



8.41 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



9.97 %



10.25 %



10.20 %



10.19 %



9.90 %



9.97 %



9.90 %

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.48 %



12.90 %



12.87 %



12.97 %



12.68 %



12.48 %



12.68 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



9.65 %



9.55 %



9.65 %



9.58 %



9.12 %



9.65 %



9.12 %















































Third Coast Bank:











































Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



12.23 %



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.69 %



12.35 %



12.23 %



12.35 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.23 %



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.69 %



12.35 %



12.23 %



12.35 %

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



13.14 %



13.53 %



13.46 %



13.63 %



13.29 %



13.14 %



13.29 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



11.84 %



11.75 %



11.89 %



11.93 %



11.37 %



11.84 %



11.37 %















































Other Data











































Weighted average shares:











































Basic



13,889,497





13,860,149





13,836,830





13,776,998





13,698,010





13,841,230





13,656,859



Diluted



17,552,204





17,524,288





17,391,128





17,440,826





17,394,884





17,477,207





17,133,845



Period end shares outstanding



13,891,055





13,879,099





13,851,581





13,825,286





13,769,780





13,891,055





13,769,780



Book value per share

$ 33.47



$ 32.25



$ 31.04



$ 29.92



$ 28.65



$ 33.47



$ 28.65



Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 32.12



$ 30.91



$ 29.69



$ 28.56



$ 27.29



$ 32.12



$ 27.29





___________ (A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)





















































Assets

















































Interest-earnings assets:

















































Loans, gross

$ 4,294,376



$ 81,368



7.52 %

$ 4,179,027



$ 82,054



7.79 %

$ 3,937,405



$ 76,017



7.68 %

Investment securities available-for-sale



399,694





6,464



6.42 %



410,073





6,289



6.08 %



342,474





4,939



5.74 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity



196,309





2,681



5.42 %



206,055





2,882



5.55 %



—





—





—

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



164,928





1,586



3.82 %



123,680





1,278



4.10 %



379,836





4,580



4.80 %

Total interest-earning assets



5,055,307





92,099



7.23 %



4,918,835





92,503



7.46 %



4,659,715





85,536



7.30 %

Less: allowance for loan losses



(42,984)















(40,427)















(39,855)













Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



5,012,323















4,878,408















4,619,860













Noninterest-earning assets



209,215















213,210















195,143













Total assets

$ 5,221,538













$ 5,091,618













$ 4,815,003

































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,989,201



$ 37,530



3.73 %

$ 3,892,726



$ 39,030



3.98 %

$ 3,692,533



$ 40,233



4.33 %

Note payable and line of credit



118,807





1,801



6.01 %



113,560





1,754



6.13 %



109,294





1,708



6.22 %

FHLB advances



56,483





571



4.01 %



73,476





870



4.70 %



11,900





157



5.25 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,164,491





39,902



3.80 %



4,079,762





41,654



4.05 %



3,813,727





42,098



4.39 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



477,198















453,980















484,738













Other liabilities



54,090















49,842















56,369













Total liabilities



4,695,779















4,583,584















4,354,834













Shareholders' equity



525,759















508,034















460,169













Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 5,221,538













$ 5,091,618













$ 4,815,003













Net interest income







$ 52,197













$ 50,849













$ 43,438







Net interest spread (1)













3.43 %













3.41 %













2.91 %

Net interest margin (2)













4.10 %













4.10 %













3.71 %





































































___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Years Ended





December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate





































Assets

































Interest-earnings assets:

































Loans, gross

$ 4,119,536



$ 316,215



7.68 %

$ 3,786,776



$ 295,259



7.80 %

Investment securities available-for-sale



397,618





23,951



6.02 %



286,039





17,055



5.96 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity



130,689





7,170



5.49 %



—





—





—

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



161,198





6,694



4.15 %



312,590





16,042



5.13 %

Total interest-earning assets



4,809,041





354,030



7.36 %



4,385,405





328,356



7.49 %

Less: allowance for loan losses



(41,164)















(38,500)













Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,767,877















4,346,905













Noninterest-earning assets



207,824















194,775













Total assets

$ 4,975,701













$ 4,541,680

















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,826,293



$ 150,321



3.93 %

$ 3,459,151



$ 159,748



4.62 %

Note payable and line of credit



113,953





6,987



6.13 %



116,222





7,617



6.55 %

FHLB advances and other



34,113





1,505



4.41 %



4,438





233



5.25 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,974,359





158,813



4.00 %



3,579,811





167,598



4.68 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



446,692















460,537













Other liabilities



55,335















61,148













Total liabilities



4,476,386















4,101,496













Shareholders' equity



499,315















440,184













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,975,701













$ 4,541,680













Net interest income







$ 195,217













$ 160,758







Net interest spread (1)













3.36 %













2.81 %

Net interest margin (2)













4.06 %













3.67 %

















































___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 434,715



$ 408,996



$ 423,959



$ 420,902



$ 448,134



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



710,401





687,924





666,840





633,227





652,119



Residential



333,419





334,583





323,898





335,285





336,736



Construction, development & other



823,353





826,566





784,364





846,166





871,373



Farmland



26,485





25,549





28,013





30,783





30,915



Commercial & industrial



1,906,616





1,772,045





1,724,583





1,605,243





1,497,408



Consumer



1,576





1,291





1,206





1,443





1,859



Municipal and other



158,186





108,162





126,873





114,990





127,881



Total loans

$ 4,394,751



$ 4,165,116



$ 4,079,736



$ 3,988,039



$ 3,966,425





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 10,120



$ 10,723



$ 13,358



$ 17,066



$ 26,773



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



11,360





11,016





6,755





1,503





1,173



Total nonperforming loans



21,480





21,739





20,113





18,569





27,946



Other real estate owned



8,388





8,388





8,580





8,752





862



Total nonperforming assets

$ 29,868



$ 30,127



$ 28,693



$ 27,321



$ 28,808





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 844



$ (17)



$ 2,376



$ 398



$ 879





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 1,235



$ 1,237



$ 2,191



$ 3,100



$ 10,433



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



99





111





111





-





-



Residential



387





214





637





2,616





2,226



Construction, development & other



-





6





344





358





400



Commercial & industrial



8,399





9,155





10,075





10,992





13,714



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 10,120



$ 10,723



$ 13,358



$ 17,066



$ 26,773





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.56 %



0.60 %



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.58 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.49 %



0.52 %



0.49 %



0.47 %



0.70 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.00 %



1.02 %



0.98 %



1.01 %



1.02 %

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



0.08 %



(0.00) %



0.24 %



0.04 %



0.09 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Years Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 531,027



$ 513,830



$ 496,115



$ 479,786



$ 460,719



$ 531,027



$ 460,719

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160

Total common equity



464,867





447,670





429,955





413,626





394,559





464,867





394,559

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



18,680





18,720





18,761





18,801





18,841





18,680





18,841

Tangible common equity

$ 446,187



$ 428,950



$ 411,194



$ 394,825



$ 375,718



$ 446,187



$ 375,718













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,891,055





13,879,099





13,851,581





13,825,286





13,769,780





13,891,055





13,769,780













































Book Value Per Share

$ 33.47



$ 32.25



$ 31.04



$ 29.92



$ 28.65



$ 33.47



$ 28.65

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 32.12



$ 30.91



$ 29.69



$ 28.56



$ 27.29



$ 32.12



$ 27.29

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 5,340,759



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



$ 4,942,446



$ 5,340,759



$ 4,942,446

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,680





18,720





18,761





18,801





18,841





18,680





18,841

Tangible assets

$ 5,322,079



$ 5,043,088



$ 4,925,010



$ 4,878,188



$ 4,923,605



$ 5,322,079



$ 4,923,605













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.70 %



8.84 %



8.70 %



8.45 %



7.98 %



8.70 %



7.98 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.38 %



8.51 %



8.35 %



8.09 %



7.63 %



8.38 %



7.63 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 525,759



$ 508,034



$ 490,741



$ 472,041



$ 460,169



$ 499,315



$ 440,184

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,121





66,160





66,198

Average common equity



459,599





441,874





424,581





405,881





394,048





433,155





373,986

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,705





18,746





18,784





18,826





18,865





18,765





18,926

Average tangible common equity

$ 440,894



$ 423,128



$ 405,797



$ 387,055



$ 375,183



$ 414,390



$ 355,060













































Net Income

$ 17,898



$ 18,057



$ 16,747



$ 13,589



$ 13,733



$ 66,291



$ 47,671

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,197





1,197





1,185





1,171





1,196





4,750





4,749

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 16,701



$ 16,860



$ 15,562



$ 12,418



$ 12,537



$ 61,541



$ 42,922













































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



14.42 %



15.14 %



14.70 %



12.41 %



12.66 %



14.21 %



11.48 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)



15.03 %



15.81 %



15.38 %



13.01 %



13.29 %



14.85 %



12.09 %

___________ (A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares