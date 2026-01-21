Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

Jan 21, 2026, 16:15 ET

Record Annual Net Income of $66.3 million

Record Annual Diluted Earnings Per Share of $3.79

Year Over Year Book Value grew 16.8% and Tangible Book Value(1) grew 17.7%

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets of 1.36% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 1.41% annualized for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.13% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin remained consistent at 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $17.9 million, or $1.21 and $1.02 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $18.1 million, or $1.22 and $1.03 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025 and $13.7 million, or $0.92 and $0.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio of 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025 and 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Gross loans grew to $4.39 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $4.17 billion reported as of September 30, 2025.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $33.47 and $32.12, respectively, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $32.25 and $30.91, respectively, as of September 30, 2025 and $28.65 and $27.29, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

2025 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income totaled $66.3 million, or $4.45 and $3.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $47.7 million, or $3.14 and $2.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Total assets increased $398.3 million to $5.34 billion as of December 31, 2025, or 8.1% over the $4.94 billion reported as of December 31, 2024.
  • Gross loans grew $428.3 million to $4.39 billion as of December 31, 2025, 10.8% more than the $3.97 billion reported as of December 31, 2024.
  • Deposits increased $316.4 million to $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2025, or 7.3% over the $4.31 billion reported as of December 31, 2024.
  • Transfer of listing of common stock to the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas.

"We are very pleased with our fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 performance, which delivered exceptional loan growth, materially higher fee income than previously guided, and a stable net interest margin that outperformed expectations," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast. "These strong results reflect record net income of $66.3 million and record annual diluted earnings per share of $3.79. It demonstrates our consistent execution and the transformation of our company into a high-performing institution that is doing exactly what we said we would do."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $16.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to merger-related expenses attributing to an increase in legal and professional expenses, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to sign on bonuses and severance expenses, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-margin loan fees. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.21 per share and $1.02 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.22 per share and $1.03 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.92 per share and $0.79 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 remained consistent with the third quarter of 2025 at 4.10%, compared to 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 7.52%, compared to 7.79% for the third quarter of 2025 and 7.68% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.73%, compared to 3.98% for the third quarter of 2025 and 4.33% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $52.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 2.7% from $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 20.2% from $43.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $92.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 0.4% from $92.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 7.7% from $85.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income primarily resulted from a decrease in interest expense. Interest expense was $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 4.2%, from $41.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $2.2 million, or 5.2%, from $42.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from an reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in non-margin loan fees during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased to $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to merger-related expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $1.0 million in legal and professional expenses. Additionally, the Company recorded $1.5 million in salaries and employee benefits attributable to sign on bonuses and severance expenses during the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the number of employees was 412, compared to 398 at September 30, 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025 and 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, gross loans increased to $4.39 billion, an increase of $229.6 million, or 5.5%, from $4.17 billion as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of $428.3 million, or 10.8%, from $3.97 billion as of December 31, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans and municipal and other loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2025, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $134.6 million, real estate loans increasing $44.8 million and municipal loans increasing $50.0 million from the third quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025 were $21.5 million, compared to $21.7 million at September 30, 2025 and $27.9 million at December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.49%, compared to 0.52% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.70% as of December 31, 2024.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $43.9 million represented 1.00% of the $4.39 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2025. The provision for credit loss recorded for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $42.6 million represented 1.02% of the $4.17 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $844,000 and $879,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $3.6 million and $3.4 million in 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 5.8% from $4.37 billion as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of 7.3% from $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $450.0 million as of September 30, 2025, to $495.0 million as of December 31, 2025 and represented 10.7% and 10.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. As of December 31, 2025, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $235.5 million, or 7.5%, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $25.7 million, or 3.3%, and a decrease in savings accounts of $573,000, or 2.6%, respectively, from September 30, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a 23-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2025 and a 50-basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decreases were primarily due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2025 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through January 29, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752290#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement providing for the acquisition of Keystone Bancshares, Inc. ("Keystone") by Third Coast; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Third Coast or Keystone; the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Keystone operate; disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Keystone's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; a material adverse change in the financial condition of Third Coast or Keystone; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger-related matters; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Keystone including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

____________________________

(1)          Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31
















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

175,202

$

116,383

$

113,141

$

218,990

$

371,157

Federal funds sold

6,027


6,629


5,815


110,379


50,045

Total cash and cash equivalents

181,229


123,012


118,956


329,369


421,202
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

267


265


262


359


356

Investment securities available-for-sale

383,192


376,719


355,753


397,442


384,025

Investment securities held to maturity

192,008


206,037


206,065


-


-

Loans held for investment

4,394,751


4,165,116


4,079,736


3,988,039


3,966,425

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(43,949)


(42,563)


(40,035)


(40,456)


(40,304)

Loans held for investment, net

4,350,802


4,122,553


4,039,701


3,947,583


3,926,121

Accrued interest receivable

29,236


29,537


27,736


26,752


25,820

Premises and equipment, net

24,789


24,718


24,908


25,669


26,230

Other real estate owned

8,388


8,388


8,580


8,752


862

Bank-owned life insurance

76,357


75,547


74,761


74,018


68,341

Non-marketable securities, at cost

16,424


26,157


18,761


15,994


15,980

Deferred tax asset, net

4,440


6,989


8,646


9,176


11,445

Derivative assets

2,544


2,803


3,059


3,052


6,479

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

17,066


17,677


18,769


19,370


19,863

Goodwill and other intangible assets

18,680


18,720


18,761


18,801


18,841

Other assets

35,337


22,686


19,053


20,652


16,881

Total assets

$

5,340,759

$

5,061,808

$

4,943,771

$

4,896,989

$

4,942,446
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

495,000

$

450,013

$

440,964

$

448,542

$

602,082

Interest bearing

4,131,888


3,922,728


3,839,905


3,800,001


3,708,416

Total deposits

4,626,888


4,372,741


4,280,869


4,248,543


4,310,498
















Accrued interest payable

5,957


7,153


6,691


7,044


6,281

Derivative liabilities

3,142


3,521


3,779


3,527


8,660

Lease liability - operating leases

18,130


18,735


19,835


20,425


20,900

Other liabilities

36,775


32,040


24,745


25,979


23,754

Line of credit - Senior Debt

37,875


32,875


30,875


30,875


30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,965


80,913


80,862


80,810


80,759

  Total liabilities

4,809,732


4,547,978


4,447,656


4,417,203


4,481,727
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


69


69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,970


13,958


13,930


13,904


13,848

Common stock - non-voting

-


-


-


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

323,929


323,491


322,972


322,456


321,696

Retained earnings

183,238


166,537


149,677


134,115


121,697

Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,920


10,874


10,566


10,341


4,508

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

531,027


513,830


496,115


479,786


460,719

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,340,759

$

5,061,808

$

4,943,771

$

4,896,989

$

4,942,446

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended



2025

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

December 31

December 31
























INTEREST INCOME:





















Loans, including fees

$

81,368

$

82,054

$

79,706

$

73,087

$

76,017

$

316,215

$

295,259

Investment securities available-for-sale

6,464


6,289


5,505


5,693


4,939


23,951


17,055

Investment securities held-to-maturity

2,681


2,882


1,607


-


-


7,170


-

Federal funds sold and other

1,586


1,278


1,844


1,986


4,580


6,694


16,042

Total interest income

92,099


92,503


88,662


80,766


85,536


354,030


328,356
























INTEREST EXPENSE:





















Deposit accounts

37,530


39,030


37,535


36,226


40,233


150,321


159,748

FHLB advances and other borrowings

2,372


2,624


1,753


1,743


1,865


8,492


7,850

Total interest expense

39,902


41,654


39,288


37,969


42,098


158,813


167,598
























Net interest income

52,197


50,849


49,374


42,797


43,438


195,217


160,758
























Provision for credit losses

2,245


2,763


2,130


450


1,156


7,588


5,701
























Net interest income after credit loss expense

49,952


48,086


47,244


42,347


42,282


187,629


155,057
























NONINTEREST INCOME:





















Service charges and fees

3,518


2,839


2,125


2,277


1,772


10,759


6,935

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

811


786


743


677


662


3,017


2,480

(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

(272)


-


(110)


(228)


196


(610)


(4)

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


-


44


30


-


74


30

Other

204


10


(152)


351


243


413


1,180

Total noninterest income

4,261


3,635


2,650


3,107


2,873


13,653


10,621
























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





















Salaries and employee benefits

21,109


19,560


18,179


18,341


17,018


77,189


65,116

Occupancy and equipment expense

2,845


2,861


2,783


2,834


2,856


11,323


11,093

Legal and professional

2,850


1,254


1,927


1,431


1,587


7,462


5,630

Data processing and network expense

1,087


1,203


1,162


1,120


1,182


4,572


5,254

Regulatory assessments

1,172


1,152


1,203


1,306


1,196


4,833


4,430

Advertising and marketing

733


499


503


409


526


2,144


1,707

Software purchases and maintenance

1,067


1,094


1,149


1,259


1,202


4,569


4,884

Loan operations and other real estate owned expense

397


29


439


269


189


1,134


904

Telephone and communications

126


134


115


175


144


550


585

Other

1,305


1,106


1,386


964


1,330


4,761


4,724

Total noninterest expense

32,691


28,892


28,846


28,108


27,230


118,537


104,327
























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
        EXPENSE

21,522


22,829


21,048


17,346


17,925


82,745


61,351
























Income tax expense

3,624


4,772


4,301


3,757


4,192


16,454


13,680
























NET INCOME

17,898


18,057


16,747


13,589


13,733


66,291


47,671
























Preferred stock dividends declared

1,197


1,197


1,185


1,171


1,196


4,750


4,749
























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
        SHAREHOLDERS

$

16,701

$

16,860

$

15,562

$

12,418

$

12,537

$

61,541

$

42,922
























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





















Basic earnings per share

$

1.21

$

1.22

$

1.12

$

0.90

$

0.92

$

4.45

$

3.14

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.02

$

1.03

$

0.96

$

0.78

$

0.79

$

3.79

$

2.78

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Years Ended



2025

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

December 31

December 31
























Earnings per share, basic

$

1.21

$

1.22

$

1.12

$

0.90

$

0.92

$

4.45

$

3.14

Earnings per share, diluted

$

1.02

$

1.03

$

0.96

$

0.78

$

0.79

$

3.79

$

2.78

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible
        Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

17.25

$

17.25

$

17.06

$

16.88

$

17.25

$

68.44

$

68.44
























Return on average assets (A)

1.36

%

1.41

%

1.38

%

1.17

%

1.13

%

1.33

%

1.05

%

Return on average common equity (A)

14.42

%

15.14

%

14.70

%

12.41

%

12.66

%

14.21

%

11.48

%

Return on average tangible common
        equity (A) (B)

15.03

%

15.81

%

15.38

%

13.01

%

13.29

%

14.85

%

12.09

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

4.10

%

4.10

%

4.22

%

3.80

%

3.71

%

4.06

%

3.67

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

57.90

%

53.03

%

55.45

%

61.23

%

58.80

%

56.75

%

60.88

%























Capital Ratios





















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):





















Total common equity to total assets

8.70

%

8.84

%

8.70

%

8.45

%

7.98

%

8.70

%

7.98

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
        assets (B)

8.38

%

8.51

%

8.35

%

8.09

%

7.63

%

8.38

%

7.63

%

Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
        weighted assets)

8.65

%

8.85

%

8.75

%

8.70

%

8.41

%

8.65

%

8.41

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

9.97

%

10.25

%

10.20

%

10.19

%

9.90

%

9.97

%

9.90

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.48

%

12.90

%

12.87

%

12.97

%

12.68

%

12.48

%

12.68

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
        assets)

9.65

%

9.55

%

9.65

%

9.58

%

9.12

%

9.65

%

9.12

%























Third Coast Bank:





















Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
        weighted assets)

12.23

%

12.59

%

12.56

%

12.69

%

12.35

%

12.23

%

12.35

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.23

%

12.59

%

12.56

%

12.69

%

12.35

%

12.23

%

12.35

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

13.14

%

13.53

%

13.46

%

13.63

%

13.29

%

13.14

%

13.29

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
        assets)

11.84

%

11.75

%

11.89

%

11.93

%

11.37

%

11.84

%

11.37

%























Other Data





















Weighted average shares:





















Basic

13,889,497


13,860,149


13,836,830


13,776,998


13,698,010


13,841,230


13,656,859

Diluted

17,552,204


17,524,288


17,391,128


17,440,826


17,394,884


17,477,207


17,133,845

Period end shares outstanding

13,891,055


13,879,099


13,851,581


13,825,286


13,769,780


13,891,055


13,769,780

Book value per share

$

33.47

$

32.25

$

31.04

$

29.92

$

28.65

$

33.47

$

28.65

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

32.12

$

30.91

$

29.69

$

28.56

$

27.29

$

32.12

$

27.29

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


























Assets
























Interest-earnings assets:
























Loans, gross

$

4,294,376

$

81,368

7.52 %

$

4,179,027

$

82,054

7.79 %

$

3,937,405

$

76,017

7.68 %

Investment securities available-for-sale

399,694


6,464

6.42 %

410,073


6,289

6.08 %

342,474


4,939

5.74 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity

196,309


2,681

5.42 %

206,055


2,882

5.55 %








Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
        assets

164,928


1,586

3.82 %

123,680


1,278

4.10 %

379,836


4,580

4.80 %

Total interest-earning assets

5,055,307


92,099

7.23 %

4,918,835


92,503

7.46 %

4,659,715


85,536

7.30 %

Less:  allowance for loan losses

(42,984)







(40,427)







(39,855)






Total interest-earning assets, net of
        allowance

5,012,323







4,878,408







4,619,860






Noninterest-earning assets

209,215







213,210







195,143






Total assets

$

5,221,538






$

5,091,618






$

4,815,003
































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
























Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,989,201

$

37,530

3.73 %

$

3,892,726

$

39,030

3.98 %

$

3,692,533

$

40,233

4.33 %

Note payable and line of credit

118,807


1,801

6.01 %

113,560


1,754

6.13 %

109,294


1,708

6.22 %

FHLB advances

56,483


571

4.01 %

73,476


870

4.70 %

11,900


157

5.25 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,164,491


39,902

3.80 %

4,079,762


41,654

4.05 %

3,813,727


42,098

4.39 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

477,198







453,980







484,738






Other liabilities

54,090







49,842







56,369






Total liabilities

4,695,779







4,583,584







4,354,834






Shareholders' equity

525,759







508,034







460,169






Total liabilities and shareholders'
        equity

$

5,221,538






$

5,091,618






$

4,815,003






Net interest income



$

52,197






$

50,849






$

43,438



Net interest spread (1)






3.43 %






3.41 %






2.91 %

Net interest margin (2)






4.10 %






4.10 %






3.71 %

































___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Years Ended


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate


















Assets
















Interest-earnings assets:
















Loans, gross

$

4,119,536

$

316,215

7.68 %

$

3,786,776

$

295,259

7.80 %

Investment securities available-for-sale

397,618


23,951

6.02 %

286,039


17,055

5.96 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity

130,689


7,170

5.49 %








Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

161,198


6,694

4.15 %

312,590


16,042

5.13 %

      Total interest-earning assets

4,809,041


354,030

7.36 %

4,385,405


328,356

7.49 %

Less:  allowance for loan losses

(41,164)







(38,500)






Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

4,767,877







4,346,905






Noninterest-earning assets

207,824







194,775






      Total assets

$

4,975,701






$

4,541,680
























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















   Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,826,293

$

150,321

3.93 %

$

3,459,151

$

159,748

4.62 %

   Note payable and line of credit

113,953


6,987

6.13 %

116,222


7,617

6.55 %

   FHLB advances and other

34,113


1,505

4.41 %

4,438


233

5.25 %

      Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,974,359


158,813

4.00 %

3,579,811


167,598

4.68 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

446,692







460,537






Other liabilities

55,335







61,148






      Total liabilities

4,476,386







4,101,496






Shareholders' equity

499,315







440,184






      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,975,701






$

4,541,680






Net interest income



$

195,217






$

160,758



Net interest spread (1)






3.36 %






2.81 %

Net interest margin (2)






4.06 %






3.67 %























___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31


















Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

434,715

$

408,996

$

423,959

$

420,902

$

448,134

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

710,401


687,924


666,840


633,227


652,119

Residential

333,419


334,583


323,898


335,285


336,736

Construction, development & other

823,353


826,566


784,364


846,166


871,373

Farmland

26,485


25,549


28,013


30,783


30,915

Commercial & industrial

1,906,616


1,772,045


1,724,583


1,605,243


1,497,408

Consumer

1,576


1,291


1,206


1,443


1,859

Municipal and other

158,186


108,162


126,873


114,990


127,881

Total loans

$

4,394,751

$

4,165,116

$

4,079,736

$

3,988,039

$

3,966,425


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

10,120

$

10,723

$

13,358

$

17,066

$

26,773

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

11,360


11,016


6,755


1,503


1,173

Total nonperforming loans

21,480


21,739


20,113


18,569


27,946

Other real estate owned

8,388


8,388


8,580


8,752


862

Total nonperforming assets

$

29,868

$

30,127

$

28,693

$

27,321

$

28,808


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

844

$

(17)

$

2,376

$

398

$

879


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

1,235

$

1,237

$

2,191

$

3,100

$

10,433

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

99


111


111


-


-

Residential

387


214


637


2,616


2,226

Construction, development & other

-


6


344


358


400

Commercial & industrial

8,399


9,155


10,075


10,992


13,714

Total nonaccrual loans

$

10,120

$

10,723

$

13,358

$

17,066

$

26,773


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56

%

0.60

%

0.58

%

0.56

%

0.58

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.49

%

0.52

%

0.49

%

0.47

%

0.70

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.00

%

1.02

%

0.98

%

1.01

%

1.02

%

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
        (annualized)

0.08

%

(0.00)

%

0.24

%

0.04

%

0.09

%

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Years Ended


2025

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

December 31

December 31






















Tangible Common Equity:




















Total shareholders' equity

$

531,027

$

513,830

$

496,115

$

479,786

$

460,719

$

531,027

$

460,719

Less:  Preferred stock including additional
        paid in capital

66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160

Total common equity

464,867


447,670


429,955


413,626


394,559


464,867


394,559

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
        net

18,680


18,720


18,761


18,801


18,841


18,680


18,841

Tangible common equity

$

446,187

$

428,950

$

411,194

$

394,825

$

375,718

$

446,187

$

375,718






















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,891,055


13,879,099


13,851,581


13,825,286


13,769,780


13,891,055


13,769,780






















Book Value Per Share

$

33.47

$

32.25

$

31.04

$

29.92

$

28.65

$

33.47

$

28.65

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

32.12

$

30.91

$

29.69

$

28.56

$

27.29

$

32.12

$

27.29












































Tangible Assets:




















Total assets

$

5,340,759

$

5,061,808

$

4,943,771

$

4,896,989

$

4,942,446

$

5,340,759

$

4,942,446

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

18,680


18,720


18,761


18,801


18,841


18,680


18,841

Tangible assets

$

5,322,079

$

5,043,088

$

4,925,010

$

4,878,188

$

4,923,605

$

5,322,079

$

4,923,605






















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

8.70

%

8.84

%

8.70

%

8.45

%

7.98

%

8.70

%

7.98

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.38

%

8.51

%

8.35

%

8.09

%

7.63

%

8.38

%

7.63

%












































Average Tangible Common Equity:




















Average shareholders' equity

$

525,759

$

508,034

$

490,741

$

472,041

$

460,169

$

499,315

$

440,184

Less:  Average preferred stock including
        additional paid in capital

66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,121


66,160


66,198

Average common equity

459,599


441,874


424,581


405,881


394,048


433,155


373,986

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

18,705


18,746


18,784


18,826


18,865


18,765


18,926

Average tangible common equity

$

440,894

$

423,128

$

405,797

$

387,055

$

375,183

$

414,390

$

355,060






















Net Income

$

17,898

$

18,057

$

16,747

$

13,589

$

13,733

$

66,291

$

47,671

Less:  Dividends declared on preferred stock

1,197


1,197


1,185


1,171


1,196


4,750


4,749

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

16,701

$

16,860

$

15,562

$

12,418

$

12,537

$

61,541

$

42,922






















Return on Average Common Equity(A)

14.42

%

15.14

%

14.70

%

12.41

%

12.66

%

14.21

%

11.48

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)

15.03

%

15.81

%

15.38

%

13.01

%

13.29

%

14.85

%

12.09

%

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced that it will report ...

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on its 6.75% Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics