Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Record EPS of $1.22 and Diluted EPS of $1.03 in Latest Quarterly Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2025 third quarter financial results.

Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets of 1.41% annualized for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.38% annualized for the second quarter of 2025 and 1.14% annualized for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest margin of 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $18.1 million, or $1.22 and $1.03 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $16.7 million, or $1.12 and $0.96 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 and $12.8 million, or $0.85 and $0.74 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio continues to improve from 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025 to 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Gross loans grew to $4.17 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $4.08 billion reported as of June 30, 2025.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $32.25 and $30.91, respectively, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $31.04 and $29.69, respectively, as of June 30, 2025 and $28.13 and $26.75, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.
  • Transfer of listing of common stock to the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas.




(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & CEO of Third Coast, said, "This was a defining quarter for TCBX, showcasing our team's relentless focus through the Company's outstanding achievements and financial performance. The recent transfer of our stock to both the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas signifies a strategic transition designed to boost market visibility and offer shareholders increased liquidity. Our total assets, loans, and deposits grew steadily, a true testament to our relationship-banking strategy. By optimizing operating leverage, we not only increased interest and non-interest income but also maintained stable expenses. Our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value is highlighted by our record-breaking earnings per share and enhanced returns on average assets. The results of this quarter vibrantly demonstrate the long-standing commitment and passion of the entire TCBX team."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-margin loan fees, partially offset by an increase in provision for credit losses. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.22 per share and $1.03 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.12 per share and $0.96 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.85 per share and $0.74 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.10%, compared to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2025 was 7.79%, compared to 7.95% for the second quarter of 2025 and 7.90% for the third quarter of 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.98%, compared to 4.00% for the second quarter of 2025 and 4.75% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 3.0% from $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 25.9% from $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $92.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 4.3% from $88.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 11.8% from $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income primarily resulted from an increase in loans and the purchase of investment securities. Interest expense was $41.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million, or 6.0%, from $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $682,000, or 1.6%, from $42.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from an increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in loan fees during the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased to $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $28.8 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, offset by a decrease in legal and professional expenses and a decrease in loan operations and other real estate owned expenses compared to the second quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, the number of employees was 398, compared to 388 at June 30, 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025 and 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, gross loans increased to $4.17 billion, an increase of $85.4 million, or 2.1%, from $4.08 billion as of June 30, 2025, and an increase of $275.3 million, or 7.1%, from $3.89 billion as of September 30, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans and real estate loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the third quarter of 2025, offset by slight decreases in municipal and other loans from the second quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025 were $21.7 million, compared to $20.1 million at June 30, 2025 and $24.0 million at September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.52%, compared to 0.49% as of June 30, 2025 and 0.62% as of September 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans during the third quarter of 2025 was due to an increase in loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing which increased by approximately $4.3 million, primarily due to four borrowers totaling approximately $3.9 million. Of the four borrowers, one totaling $1.1 million has a 75% SBA guaranty, two totaling $2.4 million are well secured and in the process of renewal, and one is a mortgage loan that is in modification. This increase was partially offset by a decline in nonaccrual loans of $2.6 million, which was primarily attributed to $2.0 million in payoffs and paydowns, the placement of a $337,000 loan placed back on accrual, and a $233,000 foreclosure.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $42.6 million represented 1.02% of the $4.17 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025. The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.1 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $40.0 million represented 0.98% of the $4.08 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $17,000 and $57,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.37 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 2.1% from $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, and an increase of 9.5% from $3.99 billion as of September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $441.0 million as of June 30, 2025, to $450.0 million as of September 30, 2025 and represented 10.3% of total deposits as of both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $91.6 million, or 3.0%, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $7.8 million, or 1.0%, and a decrease in savings accounts of $919,000, or 4.0%, respectively, from June 30, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.56% for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 3-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2025 and a 62-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024. The decreases were due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2025 third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through October 30, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752288#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands)


September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30


















ASSETS
















Cash and cash equivalents:
















Cash and due from banks


$

116,383



$

113,141



$

218,990



$

371,157



$

258,191


Federal funds sold



6,629




5,815




110,379




50,045




12,265


 Total cash and cash equivalents



123,012




118,956




329,369




421,202




270,456


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



265




262




359




356




353


Investment securities available-for-sale



376,719




355,753




397,442




384,025




292,104


Investment securities held to maturity



206,037




206,065




-




-




-


Loans held for investment



4,165,116




4,079,736




3,988,039




3,966,425




3,889,831


Less:  allowance for credit losses



(42,563)




(40,035)




(40,456)




(40,304)




(39,683)


Loans held for investment, net



4,122,553




4,039,701




3,947,583




3,926,121




3,850,148


Accrued interest receivable



29,537




27,736




26,752




25,820




26,111


Premises and equipment, net



24,718




24,908




25,669




26,230




26,696


Bank-owned life insurance



75,547




74,761




74,018




68,341




67,679


Non-marketable securities, at cost



26,157




18,761




15,994




15,980




24,328


Deferred tax asset, net



6,989




8,646




9,176




11,445




8,654


Derivative assets



2,803




3,059




3,052




6,479




5,786


Right-of-use assets - operating leases



17,677




18,769




19,370




19,863




20,397


Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,720




18,761




18,801




18,841




18,882


Other assets



31,074




27,633




29,404




17,743




16,176


 Total assets


$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989



$

4,942,446



$

4,627,770


















LIABILITIES
















Deposits:
















Noninterest bearing


$

450,013



$

440,964



$

448,542



$

602,082



$

489,822


Interest bearing



3,922,728




3,839,905




3,800,001




3,708,416




3,504,616


 Total deposits



4,372,741




4,280,869




4,248,543




4,310,498




3,994,438


















Accrued interest payable



7,153




6,691




7,044




6,281




7,283


Derivative liabilities



3,521




3,779




3,527




8,660




6,874


Lease liability - operating leases



18,735




19,835




20,425




20,900




21,412


Other liabilities



32,040




24,745




25,979




23,754




34,632


Line of credit - Senior Debt



32,875




30,875




30,875




30,875




31,875


Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,913




80,862




80,810




80,759




80,708


  Total liabilities



4,547,978




4,447,656




4,417,203




4,481,727




4,177,222


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69




69




69




69




69


Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-




-




-




-




-


Common stock



13,958




13,930




13,904




13,848




13,746


Common stock - non-voting



-




-




-




-




-


Additional paid-in capital



323,491




322,972




322,456




321,696




320,871


Retained earnings



166,537




149,677




134,115




121,697




109,160


Accumulated other comprehensive income



10,874




10,566




10,341




4,508




7,801


Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)


Total shareholders' equity



513,830




496,115




479,786




460,719




450,548


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989



$

4,942,446



$

4,627,770


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30


























INTEREST INCOME:























Loans, including fees


$

82,054



$

79,706



$

73,087



$

76,017



$

75,468



$

234,847



$

219,242



Investment securities available-for-sale



6,289




5,505




5,693




4,939




4,532




17,487




12,116



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,882




1,607




-




-




-




4,489




-



Federal funds sold and other



1,278




1,844




1,986




4,580




2,719




5,108




11,462



 Total interest income



92,503




88,662




80,766




85,536




82,719




261,931




242,820


























INTEREST EXPENSE:























Deposit accounts



39,030




37,535




36,226




40,233




40,407




112,791




119,515



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,624




1,753




1,743




1,865




1,929




6,120




5,985



 Total interest expense



41,654




39,288




37,969




42,098




42,336




118,911




125,500


























Net interest income



50,849




49,374




42,797




43,438




40,383




143,020




117,320


























Provision for credit losses



2,763




2,130




450




1,156




1,085




5,343




4,545


























Net interest income after credit loss expense



48,086




47,244




42,347




42,282




39,298




137,677




112,775


























NONINTEREST INCOME:























Service charges and fees



2,839




2,125




2,277




1,772




2,143




7,241




5,163



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



786




743




677




662




649




2,206




1,818



(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities
available-for-sale



-




(110)




(228)




196




(480)




(338)




(200)



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-




44




30




-




-




74




30



Other



10




(152)




351




243




205




209




937



 Total noninterest income



3,635




2,650




3,107




2,873




2,517




9,392




7,748


























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:























Salaries and employee benefits



19,560




18,179




18,341




17,018




15,679




56,080




48,098



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,861




2,783




2,834




2,856




2,817




8,478




9,420



Legal and professional



1,254




1,927




1,431




1,587




1,037




4,612




4,043



Data processing and network expense



1,203




1,162




1,120




1,182




1,608




3,485




4,072



Regulatory assessments



1,152




1,203




1,306




1,196




1,249




3,661




3,234



Advertising and marketing



499




503




409




526




420




1,411




1,181



Software purchases and maintenance



1,094




1,149




1,259




1,202




1,266




3,502




2,499



Loan operations and other real estate owned
expense



29




439




269




189




227




737




715



Telephone and communications



134




115




175




144




166




424




441



Other



1,106




1,386




964




1,330




1,085




3,456




3,394



 Total noninterest expense



28,892




28,846




28,108




27,230




25,554




85,846




77,097


























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
        EXPENSE



22,829




21,048




17,346




17,925




16,261




61,223




43,426


























Income tax expense



4,772




4,301




3,757




4,192




3,486




12,830




9,488


























NET INCOME



18,057




16,747




13,589




13,733




12,775




48,393




33,938


























Preferred stock dividends declared



1,197




1,185




1,171




1,196




1,198




3,553




3,553


























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
        SHAREHOLDERS


$

16,860



$

15,562



$

12,418



$

12,537



$

11,577



$

44,840



$

30,385


























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:























Basic earnings per share


$

1.22



$

1.12



$

0.90



$

0.92



$

0.85



$

3.24



$

2.23



Diluted earnings per share


$

1.03



$

0.96



$

0.78



$

0.79



$

0.74



$

2.77



$

1.99



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except share and
per share data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30


























Earnings per share, basic


$

1.22



$

1.12



$

0.90



$

0.92



$

0.85



$

3.24



$

2.23



Earnings per share, diluted


$

1.03



$

0.96



$

0.78



$

0.79



$

0.74



$

2.77



$

1.99



Dividends on common stock


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



Dividends on Series A Convertible
        Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock


$

17.25



$

17.06



$

16.88



$

17.25



$

17.25



$

51.19



$

51.19


























Return on average assets (A)



1.41

%



1.38

%



1.17

%



1.13

%



1.14

%



1.32

%



1.02

%


Return on average common equity (A)



15.14

%



14.70

%



12.41

%



12.66

%



12.12

%



14.13

%



11.05

%


Return on average tangible common
        equity (A) (B)



15.81

%



15.38

%



13.01

%



13.29

%



12.76

%



14.79

%



11.65

%


Net interest margin (A) (C)



4.10

%



4.22

%



3.80

%



3.71

%



3.73

%



4.05

%



3.65

%


Efficiency ratio (D)



53.03

%



55.45

%



61.23

%



58.80

%



59.57

%



56.32

%



61.64

%

























Capital Ratios























Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):























Total common equity to total assets



8.84

%



8.70

%



8.45

%



7.98

%



8.31

%



8.84

%



8.31

%


Tangible common equity to tangible
        assets (B)



8.51

%



8.35

%



8.09

%



7.63

%



7.93

%



8.51

%



7.93

%


Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
        weighted assets)



8.85

%



8.75

%



8.70

%



8.41

%



8.38

%



8.85

%



8.38

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
        assets)



10.25

%



10.20

%



10.19

%



9.90

%



9.93

%



10.25

%



9.93

%


Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
        assets)



12.90

%



12.87

%



12.97

%



12.68

%



12.80

%



12.90

%



12.80

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
        assets)



9.55

%



9.65

%



9.58

%



9.12

%



9.53

%



9.55

%



9.53

%

























Third Coast Bank:























Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
        weighted assets)



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.69

%



12.35

%



12.45

%



12.59

%



12.45

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
        assets)



12.59

%



12.56

%



12.69

%



12.35

%



12.45

%



12.59

%



12.45

%


Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
        assets)



13.53

%



13.46

%



13.63

%



13.29

%



13.42

%



13.53

%



13.42

%


Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
        assets)



11.75

%



11.89

%



11.93

%



11.37

%



11.95

%



11.75

%



11.95

%

























Other Data























Weighted average shares:























Basic



13,860,149




13,836,830




13,776,998




13,698,010




13,665,400




13,824,963




13,643,042



Diluted



17,524,288




17,391,128




17,440,826




17,394,884




17,184,991




17,452,385




17,046,640



Period end shares outstanding



13,879,099




13,851,581




13,825,286




13,769,780




13,667,591




13,879,099




13,667,591



Book value per share


$

32.25



$

31.04



$

29.92



$

28.65



$

28.13



$

32.25



$

28.13



Tangible book value per share (B)


$

30.91



$

29.69



$

28.56



$

27.29



$

26.75



$

30.91



$

26.75








(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended




September 30, 2025


June 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)




























Assets


























Interest-earnings assets:


























Loans, gross


$

4,179,027



$

82,054



7.79 %


$

4,020,771



$

79,706



7.95 %


$

3,801,954



$

75,468



7.90 %


Investment securities available-for-sale



410,073




6,289



6.08 %



382,439




5,505



5.77 %



300,969




4,532



5.99 %


Investment securities held-to-maturity



206,055




2,882



5.55 %



117,407




1,607



5.49 %










Federal funds sold and other
        interest-earning assets



123,680




1,278



4.10 %



169,943




1,844



4.35 %



209,841




2,719



5.15 %


Total interest-earning assets



4,918,835




92,503



7.46 %



4,690,560




88,662



7.58 %



4,312,764




82,719



7.63 %


Less:  allowance for loan losses



(40,427)









(40,631)









(38,425)








Total interest-earning assets, net of
        allowance



4,878,408









4,649,929









4,274,339








Noninterest-earning assets



213,210









210,170









195,681








Total assets


$

5,091,618








$

4,860,099








$

4,470,020


































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


























Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Interest-bearing deposits


$

3,892,726



$

39,030



3.98 %


$

3,766,801



$

37,535



4.00 %


$

3,383,897



$

40,407



4.75 %


Note payable and line of credit



113,560




1,754



6.13 %



111,712




1,719



6.17 %



113,536




1,853



6.49 %


FHLB advances



73,476




870



4.70 %



2,916




34



4.68 %



5,757




76



5.25 %


 Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,079,762




41,654



4.05 %



3,881,429




39,288



4.06 %



3,503,190




42,336



4.81 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits



453,980









431,144









457,451








Other liabilities



49,842









56,785









63,255








Total liabilities



4,583,584









4,369,358









4,023,896








Shareholders' equity



508,034









490,741









446,124








Total liabilities and shareholders'
        equity


$

5,091,618








$

4,860,099








$

4,470,020








Net interest income





$

50,849








$

49,374








$

40,383





Net interest spread (1)








3.41 %








3.52 %








2.82 %


Net interest margin (2)








4.10 %








4.22 %








3.73 %







(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate(4)




















Assets


















Interest-earnings assets:


















Loans, gross


$

4,060,615



$

234,847



7.73 %


$

3,736,200



$

219,242



7.84 %


Investment securities available-for-sale



396,919




17,487



5.89 %



267,091




12,116



6.06 %


Investment securities held-to-maturity



108,575




4,489



5.53 %










Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
           assets



159,941




5,108



4.27 %



290,011




11,462



5.28 %


      Total interest-earning assets



4,726,050




261,931



7.41 %



4,293,302




242,820



7.55 %


Less:  allowance for loan losses



(40,550)









(38,045)








Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,685,500









4,255,257








Noninterest-earning assets



207,355









194,650








      Total assets


$

4,892,855








$

4,449,907


























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


















Interest-bearing liabilities:


















   Interest-bearing deposits


$

3,771,393



$

112,791



4.00 %


$

3,380,790



$

119,515



4.72 %


   Note payable and line of credit



112,318




5,186



6.17 %



118,547




5,909



6.66 %


   FHLB advances and other



26,574




934



4.70 %



1,933




76



5.25 %


      Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,910,285




118,911



4.07 %



3,501,270




125,500



4.79 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits



436,412









452,411








Other liabilities



55,754









62,753








      Total liabilities



4,402,451









4,016,434








Shareholders' equity



490,404









433,473








      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

4,892,855








$

4,449,907








Net interest income





$

143,020








$

117,320





Net interest spread (1)








3.34 %








2.76 %


Net interest margin (2)








4.05 %








3.65 %







(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended





2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands)


September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30




















Period-end Loan Portfolio:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















  Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

408,996



$

423,959



$

420,902



$

448,134



$

470,222



  Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



687,924




666,840




633,227




652,119




611,617



Residential



334,583




323,898




335,285




336,736




339,558



Construction, development & other



826,566




784,364




846,166




871,373




825,302



Farmland



25,549




28,013




30,783




30,915




35,650



Commercial & industrial



1,772,045




1,724,583




1,605,243




1,497,408




1,499,302



Consumer



1,291




1,206




1,443




1,859




2,002



Municipal and other



108,162




126,873




114,990




127,881




106,178



Total loans


$

4,165,116



$

4,079,736



$

3,988,039



$

3,966,425



$

3,889,831




















Asset Quality:

















Nonaccrual loans


$

10,723



$

13,358



$

17,066



$

26,773



$

23,522



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



11,016




6,755




1,503




1,173




522



Total nonperforming loans



21,739




20,113




18,569




27,946




24,044



Other real estate owned



8,388




8,580




8,752




862




283



Total nonperforming assets


$

30,127



$

28,693



$

27,321



$

28,808



$

24,327




















QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs


$

(17)



$

2,376



$

398



$

879



$

(57)




















Nonaccrual loans:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















  Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

1,237



$

2,191



$

3,100



$

10,433



$

9,696



  Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



111




111




-




-




68



Residential



214




637




2,616




2,226




2,664



Construction, development & other



6




344




358




400




1



Commercial & industrial



9,155




10,075




10,992




13,714




11,093



Total nonaccrual loans


$

10,723



$

13,358



$

17,066



$

26,773



$

23,522




















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.60

%



0.58

%



0.56

%



0.58

%



0.53

%


Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.52

%



0.49

%



0.47

%



0.70

%



0.62

%


Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.02

%



0.98

%



1.01

%



1.02

%



1.02

%


QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
        (annualized)



(0.00)

%



0.24

%



0.04

%



0.09

%



(0.01)

%


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
 GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 (unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




2025



2024



2025



2024


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per
share data)


September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



September
30



September
30



September
30
























Tangible Common Equity:






















Total shareholders' equity


$

513,830



$

496,115



$

479,786



$

460,719



$

450,548



$

513,830



$

450,548


Less:  Preferred stock including additional
        paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,160




66,117




66,160




66,117


Total common equity



447,670




429,955




413,626




394,559




384,431




447,670




384,431


Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
        net



18,720




18,761




18,801




18,841




18,882




18,720




18,882


Tangible common equity


$

428,950



$

411,194



$

394,825



$

375,718



$

365,549



$

428,950



$

365,549
























Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,879,099




13,851,581




13,825,286




13,769,780




13,667,591




13,879,099




13,667,591
























Book Value Per Share


$

32.25



$

31.04



$

29.92



$

28.65



$

28.13



$

32.25



$

28.13


Tangible Book Value Per Share


$

30.91



$

29.69



$

28.56



$

27.29



$

26.75



$

30.91



$

26.75














































Tangible Assets:






















Total assets


$

5,061,808



$

4,943,771



$

4,896,989



$

4,942,446



$

4,627,770



$

5,061,808



$

4,627,770


Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net



18,720




18,761




18,801




18,841




18,882




18,720




18,882


Tangible assets


$

5,043,088



$

4,925,010



$

4,878,188



$

4,923,605



$

4,608,888



$

5,043,088



$

4,608,888
























Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.84

%



8.70

%



8.45

%



7.98

%



8.31

%



8.84

%



8.31

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.51

%



8.35

%



8.09

%



7.63

%



7.93

%



8.51

%



7.93

%













































Average Tangible Common Equity:






















Average shareholders' equity


$

508,034



$

490,741



$

472,041



$

460,169



$

446,124



$

490,404



$

433,473


Less:  Average preferred stock including
        additional paid in capital



66,160




66,160




66,160




66,121




66,223




66,160




66,224


Average common equity



441,874




424,581




405,881




394,048




379,901




424,244




367,249


Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net



18,746




18,784




18,826




18,865




18,906




18,785




18,946


Average tangible common equity


$

423,128



$

405,797



$

387,055



$

375,183



$

360,995



$

405,459



$

348,303
























Net Income


$

18,057



$

16,747



$

13,589



$

13,733



$

12,775



$

48,393



$

33,938


Less:  Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,197




1,185




1,171




1,196




1,198




3,553




3,553


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$

16,860



$

15,562



$

12,418



$

12,537



$

11,577



$

44,840



$

30,385
























Return on Average Common Equity(A)



15.14

%



14.70

%



12.41

%



12.66

%



12.12

%



14.13

%



11.05

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)



15.81

%



15.38

%



13.01

%



13.29

%



12.76

%



14.79

%



11.65

%






(A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

