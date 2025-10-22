Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Record EPS of $1.22 and Diluted EPS of $1.03 in Latest Quarterly Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2025 third quarter financial results.

Financial Highlights

Return on average assets of 1.41% annualized for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 1.38% annualized for the second quarter of 2025 and 1.14% annualized for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin of 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $18.1 million, or $1.22 and $1.03 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $16.7 million, or $1.12 and $0.96 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025 and $12.8 million, or $0.85 and $0.74 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.

Efficiency ratio continues to improve from 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025 to 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025.

Gross loans grew to $4.17 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $4.08 billion reported as of June 30, 2025.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $32.25 and $30.91, respectively, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $31.04 and $29.69, respectively, as of June 30, 2025 and $28.13 and $26.75, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & CEO of Third Coast, said, "This was a defining quarter for TCBX, showcasing our team's relentless focus through the Company's outstanding achievements and financial performance. The recent transfer of our stock to both the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas signifies a strategic transition designed to boost market visibility and offer shareholders increased liquidity. Our total assets, loans, and deposits grew steadily, a true testament to our relationship-banking strategy. By optimizing operating leverage, we not only increased interest and non-interest income but also maintained stable expenses. Our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value is highlighted by our record-breaking earnings per share and enhanced returns on average assets. The results of this quarter vibrantly demonstrate the long-standing commitment and passion of the entire TCBX team."

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-margin loan fees, partially offset by an increase in provision for credit losses. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.22 per share and $1.03 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.12 per share and $0.96 per share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025 and $0.85 per share and $0.74 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.10%, compared to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024. The yield on loans for the third quarter of 2025 was 7.79%, compared to 7.95% for the second quarter of 2025 and 7.90% for the third quarter of 2024. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the third quarter of 2025 was 3.98%, compared to 4.00% for the second quarter of 2025 and 4.75% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $50.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 3.0% from $49.4 million for the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 25.9% from $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $92.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 4.3% from $88.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 11.8% from $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income primarily resulted from an increase in loans and the purchase of investment securities. Interest expense was $41.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million, or 6.0%, from $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $682,000, or 1.6%, from $42.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from an increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in loan fees during the third quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased to $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $28.8 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, offset by a decrease in legal and professional expenses and a decrease in loan operations and other real estate owned expenses compared to the second quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, the number of employees was 398, compared to 388 at June 30, 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 53.03% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 55.45% for the second quarter of 2025 and 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, gross loans increased to $4.17 billion, an increase of $85.4 million, or 2.1%, from $4.08 billion as of June 30, 2025, and an increase of $275.3 million, or 7.1%, from $3.89 billion as of September 30, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans and real estate loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the third quarter of 2025, offset by slight decreases in municipal and other loans from the second quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at September 30, 2025 were $21.7 million, compared to $20.1 million at June 30, 2025 and $24.0 million at September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.52%, compared to 0.49% as of June 30, 2025 and 0.62% as of September 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans during the third quarter of 2025 was due to an increase in loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing which increased by approximately $4.3 million, primarily due to four borrowers totaling approximately $3.9 million. Of the four borrowers, one totaling $1.1 million has a 75% SBA guaranty, two totaling $2.4 million are well secured and in the process of renewal, and one is a mortgage loan that is in modification. This increase was partially offset by a decline in nonaccrual loans of $2.6 million, which was primarily attributed to $2.0 million in payoffs and paydowns, the placement of a $337,000 loan placed back on accrual, and a $233,000 foreclosure.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $42.6 million represented 1.02% of the $4.17 billion in gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025. The provision for credit loss recorded for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.1 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $40.0 million represented 0.98% of the $4.08 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $17,000 and $57,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.37 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of 2.1% from $4.28 billion as of June 30, 2025, and an increase of 9.5% from $3.99 billion as of September 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $441.0 million as of June 30, 2025, to $450.0 million as of September 30, 2025 and represented 10.3% of total deposits as of both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $91.6 million, or 3.0%, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $7.8 million, or 1.0%, and a decrease in savings accounts of $919,000, or 4.0%, respectively, from June 30, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.56% for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 3-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2025 and a 62-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024. The decreases were due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2025 third quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through October 30, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752288#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





2025



2024

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 116,383



$ 113,141



$ 218,990



$ 371,157



$ 258,191

Federal funds sold



6,629





5,815





110,379





50,045





12,265

Total cash and cash equivalents



123,012





118,956





329,369





421,202





270,456

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



265





262





359





356





353

Investment securities available-for-sale



376,719





355,753





397,442





384,025





292,104

Investment securities held to maturity



206,037





206,065





-





-





-

Loans held for investment



4,165,116





4,079,736





3,988,039





3,966,425





3,889,831

Less: allowance for credit losses



(42,563)





(40,035)





(40,456)





(40,304)





(39,683)

Loans held for investment, net



4,122,553





4,039,701





3,947,583





3,926,121





3,850,148

Accrued interest receivable



29,537





27,736





26,752





25,820





26,111

Premises and equipment, net



24,718





24,908





25,669





26,230





26,696

Bank-owned life insurance



75,547





74,761





74,018





68,341





67,679

Non-marketable securities, at cost



26,157





18,761





15,994





15,980





24,328

Deferred tax asset, net



6,989





8,646





9,176





11,445





8,654

Derivative assets



2,803





3,059





3,052





6,479





5,786

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



17,677





18,769





19,370





19,863





20,397

Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,720





18,761





18,801





18,841





18,882

Other assets



31,074





27,633





29,404





17,743





16,176

Total assets

$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



$ 4,942,446



$ 4,627,770

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 450,013



$ 440,964



$ 448,542



$ 602,082



$ 489,822

Interest bearing



3,922,728





3,839,905





3,800,001





3,708,416





3,504,616

Total deposits



4,372,741





4,280,869





4,248,543





4,310,498





3,994,438

































Accrued interest payable



7,153





6,691





7,044





6,281





7,283

Derivative liabilities



3,521





3,779





3,527





8,660





6,874

Lease liability - operating leases



18,735





19,835





20,425





20,900





21,412

Other liabilities



32,040





24,745





25,979





23,754





34,632

Line of credit - Senior Debt



32,875





30,875





30,875





30,875





31,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,913





80,862





80,810





80,759





80,708

Total liabilities



4,547,978





4,447,656





4,417,203





4,481,727





4,177,222

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,958





13,930





13,904





13,848





13,746

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



323,491





322,972





322,456





321,696





320,871

Retained earnings



166,537





149,677





134,115





121,697





109,160

Accumulated other comprehensive income



10,874





10,566





10,341





4,508





7,801

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



513,830





496,115





479,786





460,719





450,548

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



$ 4,942,446



$ 4,627,770



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 82,054



$ 79,706



$ 73,087



$ 76,017



$ 75,468



$ 234,847



$ 219,242



Investment securities available-for-sale



6,289





5,505





5,693





4,939





4,532





17,487





12,116



Investment securities held-to-maturity



2,882





1,607





-





-





-





4,489





-



Federal funds sold and other



1,278





1,844





1,986





4,580





2,719





5,108





11,462



Total interest income



92,503





88,662





80,766





85,536





82,719





261,931





242,820

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



39,030





37,535





36,226





40,233





40,407





112,791





119,515



FHLB advances and other borrowings



2,624





1,753





1,743





1,865





1,929





6,120





5,985



Total interest expense



41,654





39,288





37,969





42,098





42,336





118,911





125,500

















































Net interest income



50,849





49,374





42,797





43,438





40,383





143,020





117,320

















































Provision for credit losses



2,763





2,130





450





1,156





1,085





5,343





4,545

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



48,086





47,244





42,347





42,282





39,298





137,677





112,775

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



2,839





2,125





2,277





1,772





2,143





7,241





5,163



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



786





743





677





662





649





2,206





1,818



(Loss) gain on sale of investment securities

available-for-sale



-





(110)





(228)





196





(480)





(338)





(200)



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





44





30





-





-





74





30



Other



10





(152)





351





243





205





209





937



Total noninterest income



3,635





2,650





3,107





2,873





2,517





9,392





7,748

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



19,560





18,179





18,341





17,018





15,679





56,080





48,098



Occupancy and equipment expense



2,861





2,783





2,834





2,856





2,817





8,478





9,420



Legal and professional



1,254





1,927





1,431





1,587





1,037





4,612





4,043



Data processing and network expense



1,203





1,162





1,120





1,182





1,608





3,485





4,072



Regulatory assessments



1,152





1,203





1,306





1,196





1,249





3,661





3,234



Advertising and marketing



499





503





409





526





420





1,411





1,181



Software purchases and maintenance



1,094





1,149





1,259





1,202





1,266





3,502





2,499



Loan operations and other real estate owned

expense



29





439





269





189





227





737





715



Telephone and communications



134





115





175





144





166





424





441



Other



1,106





1,386





964





1,330





1,085





3,456





3,394



Total noninterest expense



28,892





28,846





28,108





27,230





25,554





85,846





77,097

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



22,829





21,048





17,346





17,925





16,261





61,223





43,426

















































Income tax expense



4,772





4,301





3,757





4,192





3,486





12,830





9,488

















































NET INCOME



18,057





16,747





13,589





13,733





12,775





48,393





33,938

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,197





1,185





1,171





1,196





1,198





3,553





3,553

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 16,860



$ 15,562



$ 12,418



$ 12,537



$ 11,577



$ 44,840



$ 30,385

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.22



$ 1.12



$ 0.90



$ 0.92



$ 0.85



$ 3.24



$ 2.23



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.03



$ 0.96



$ 0.78



$ 0.79



$ 0.74



$ 2.77



$ 1.99





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except share and

per share data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30

















































Earnings per share, basic

$ 1.22



$ 1.12



$ 0.90



$ 0.92



$ 0.85



$ 3.24



$ 2.23



Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.03



$ 0.96



$ 0.78



$ 0.79



$ 0.74



$ 2.77



$ 1.99



Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 17.25



$ 51.19



$ 51.19

















































Return on average assets (A)



1.41 %



1.38 %



1.17 %



1.13 %



1.14 %



1.32 %



1.02 %

Return on average common equity (A)



15.14 %



14.70 %



12.41 %



12.66 %



12.12 %



14.13 %



11.05 %

Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



15.81 %



15.38 %



13.01 %



13.29 %



12.76 %



14.79 %



11.65 %

Net interest margin (A) (C)



4.10 %



4.22 %



3.80 %



3.71 %



3.73 %



4.05 %



3.65 %

Efficiency ratio (D)



53.03 %



55.45 %



61.23 %



58.80 %



59.57 %



56.32 %



61.64 %















































Capital Ratios











































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):











































Total common equity to total assets



8.84 %



8.70 %



8.45 %



7.98 %



8.31 %



8.84 %



8.31 %

Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



8.51 %



8.35 %



8.09 %



7.63 %



7.93 %



8.51 %



7.93 %

Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



8.85 %



8.75 %



8.70 %



8.41 %



8.38 %



8.85 %



8.38 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



10.25 %



10.20 %



10.19 %



9.90 %



9.93 %



10.25 %



9.93 %

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.90 %



12.87 %



12.97 %



12.68 %



12.80 %



12.90 %



12.80 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



9.55 %



9.65 %



9.58 %



9.12 %



9.53 %



9.55 %



9.53 %















































Third Coast Bank:











































Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk

weighted assets)



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.69 %



12.35 %



12.45 %



12.59 %



12.45 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.59 %



12.56 %



12.69 %



12.35 %



12.45 %



12.59 %



12.45 %

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted

assets)



13.53 %



13.46 %



13.63 %



13.29 %



13.42 %



13.53 %



13.42 %

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average

assets)



11.75 %



11.89 %



11.93 %



11.37 %



11.95 %



11.75 %



11.95 %















































Other Data











































Weighted average shares:











































Basic



13,860,149





13,836,830





13,776,998





13,698,010





13,665,400





13,824,963





13,643,042



Diluted



17,524,288





17,391,128





17,440,826





17,394,884





17,184,991





17,452,385





17,046,640



Period end shares outstanding



13,879,099





13,851,581





13,825,286





13,769,780





13,667,591





13,879,099





13,667,591



Book value per share

$ 32.25



$ 31.04



$ 29.92



$ 28.65



$ 28.13



$ 32.25



$ 28.13



Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 30.91



$ 29.69



$ 28.56



$ 27.29



$ 26.75



$ 30.91



$ 26.75















(A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)





















































Assets

















































Interest-earnings assets:

















































Loans, gross

$ 4,179,027



$ 82,054



7.79 %

$ 4,020,771



$ 79,706



7.95 %

$ 3,801,954



$ 75,468



7.90 %

Investment securities available-for-sale



410,073





6,289



6.08 %



382,439





5,505



5.77 %



300,969





4,532



5.99 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity



206,055





2,882



5.55 %



117,407





1,607



5.49 %



—





—





—

Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



123,680





1,278



4.10 %



169,943





1,844



4.35 %



209,841





2,719



5.15 %

Total interest-earning assets



4,918,835





92,503



7.46 %



4,690,560





88,662



7.58 %



4,312,764





82,719



7.63 %

Less: allowance for loan losses



(40,427)















(40,631)















(38,425)













Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



4,878,408















4,649,929















4,274,339













Noninterest-earning assets



213,210















210,170















195,681













Total assets

$ 5,091,618













$ 4,860,099













$ 4,470,020

































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,892,726



$ 39,030



3.98 %

$ 3,766,801



$ 37,535



4.00 %

$ 3,383,897



$ 40,407



4.75 %

Note payable and line of credit



113,560





1,754



6.13 %



111,712





1,719



6.17 %



113,536





1,853



6.49 %

FHLB advances



73,476





870



4.70 %



2,916





34



4.68 %



5,757





76



5.25 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,079,762





41,654



4.05 %



3,881,429





39,288



4.06 %



3,503,190





42,336



4.81 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



453,980















431,144















457,451













Other liabilities



49,842















56,785















63,255













Total liabilities



4,583,584















4,369,358















4,023,896













Shareholders' equity



508,034















490,741















446,124













Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 5,091,618













$ 4,860,099













$ 4,470,020













Net interest income







$ 50,849













$ 49,374













$ 40,383







Net interest spread (1)













3.41 %













3.52 %













2.82 %

Net interest margin (2)













4.10 %













4.22 %













3.73 %













(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid(3)



Average

Yield/

Rate(4)





































Assets

































Interest-earnings assets:

































Loans, gross

$ 4,060,615



$ 234,847



7.73 %

$ 3,736,200



$ 219,242



7.84 %

Investment securities available-for-sale



396,919





17,487



5.89 %



267,091





12,116



6.06 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity



108,575





4,489



5.53 %



—





—





—

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



159,941





5,108



4.27 %



290,011





11,462



5.28 %

Total interest-earning assets



4,726,050





261,931



7.41 %



4,293,302





242,820



7.55 %

Less: allowance for loan losses



(40,550)















(38,045)













Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,685,500















4,255,257













Noninterest-earning assets



207,355















194,650













Total assets

$ 4,892,855













$ 4,449,907

















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,771,393



$ 112,791



4.00 %

$ 3,380,790



$ 119,515



4.72 %

Note payable and line of credit



112,318





5,186



6.17 %



118,547





5,909



6.66 %

FHLB advances and other



26,574





934



4.70 %



1,933





76



5.25 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,910,285





118,911



4.07 %



3,501,270





125,500



4.79 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



436,412















452,411













Other liabilities



55,754















62,753













Total liabilities



4,402,451















4,016,434













Shareholders' equity



490,404















433,473













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,892,855













$ 4,449,907













Net interest income







$ 143,020













$ 117,320







Net interest spread (1)













3.34 %













2.76 %

Net interest margin (2)













4.05 %













3.65 %













(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands)

September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 408,996



$ 423,959



$ 420,902



$ 448,134



$ 470,222



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



687,924





666,840





633,227





652,119





611,617



Residential



334,583





323,898





335,285





336,736





339,558



Construction, development & other



826,566





784,364





846,166





871,373





825,302



Farmland



25,549





28,013





30,783





30,915





35,650



Commercial & industrial



1,772,045





1,724,583





1,605,243





1,497,408





1,499,302



Consumer



1,291





1,206





1,443





1,859





2,002



Municipal and other



108,162





126,873





114,990





127,881





106,178



Total loans

$ 4,165,116



$ 4,079,736



$ 3,988,039



$ 3,966,425



$ 3,889,831





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 10,723



$ 13,358



$ 17,066



$ 26,773



$ 23,522



Loans > 90 days and still accruing



11,016





6,755





1,503





1,173





522



Total nonperforming loans



21,739





20,113





18,569





27,946





24,044



Other real estate owned



8,388





8,580





8,752





862





283



Total nonperforming assets

$ 30,127



$ 28,693



$ 27,321



$ 28,808



$ 24,327





































QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$ (17)



$ 2,376



$ 398



$ 879



$ (57)





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 1,237



$ 2,191



$ 3,100



$ 10,433



$ 9,696



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



111





111





-





-





68



Residential



214





637





2,616





2,226





2,664



Construction, development & other



6





344





358





400





1



Commercial & industrial



9,155





10,075





10,992





13,714





11,093



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 10,723



$ 13,358



$ 17,066



$ 26,773



$ 23,522





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.60 %



0.58 %



0.56 %



0.58 %



0.53 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.52 %



0.49 %



0.47 %



0.70 %



0.62 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.02 %



0.98 %



1.01 %



1.02 %



1.02 %

QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans

(annualized)



(0.00) %



0.24 %



0.04 %



0.09 %



(0.01) %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





2025



2024



2025



2024

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per

share data)

September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



September

30



September

30



September

30













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 513,830



$ 496,115



$ 479,786



$ 460,719



$ 450,548



$ 513,830



$ 450,548

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,160





66,117





66,160





66,117

Total common equity



447,670





429,955





413,626





394,559





384,431





447,670





384,431

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



18,720





18,761





18,801





18,841





18,882





18,720





18,882

Tangible common equity

$ 428,950



$ 411,194



$ 394,825



$ 375,718



$ 365,549



$ 428,950



$ 365,549













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,879,099





13,851,581





13,825,286





13,769,780





13,667,591





13,879,099





13,667,591













































Book Value Per Share

$ 32.25



$ 31.04



$ 29.92



$ 28.65



$ 28.13



$ 32.25



$ 28.13

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 30.91



$ 29.69



$ 28.56



$ 27.29



$ 26.75



$ 30.91



$ 26.75

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 5,061,808



$ 4,943,771



$ 4,896,989



$ 4,942,446



$ 4,627,770



$ 5,061,808



$ 4,627,770

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,720





18,761





18,801





18,841





18,882





18,720





18,882

Tangible assets

$ 5,043,088



$ 4,925,010



$ 4,878,188



$ 4,923,605



$ 4,608,888



$ 5,043,088



$ 4,608,888













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



8.84 %



8.70 %



8.45 %



7.98 %



8.31 %



8.84 %



8.31 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.51 %



8.35 %



8.09 %



7.63 %



7.93 %



8.51 %



7.93 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 508,034



$ 490,741



$ 472,041



$ 460,169



$ 446,124



$ 490,404



$ 433,473

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,160





66,160





66,160





66,121





66,223





66,160





66,224

Average common equity



441,874





424,581





405,881





394,048





379,901





424,244





367,249

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,746





18,784





18,826





18,865





18,906





18,785





18,946

Average tangible common equity

$ 423,128



$ 405,797



$ 387,055



$ 375,183



$ 360,995



$ 405,459



$ 348,303













































Net Income

$ 18,057



$ 16,747



$ 13,589



$ 13,733



$ 12,775



$ 48,393



$ 33,938

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,197





1,185





1,171





1,196





1,198





3,553





3,553

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 16,860



$ 15,562



$ 12,418



$ 12,537



$ 11,577



$ 44,840



$ 30,385













































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



15.14 %



14.70 %



12.41 %



12.66 %



12.12 %



14.13 %



11.05 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)



15.81 %



15.38 %



13.01 %



13.29 %



12.76 %



14.79 %



11.65 %











(A) Interim periods annualized.

