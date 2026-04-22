Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

Apr 22, 2026, 16:15 ET

Completed Successful Merger with Keystone Bancshares, Inc.

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE & NYSE Texas: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank (the "Bank"), today reported its 2026 first quarter financial results.

2026 First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Completed successful merger with Keystone Bancshares, Inc. ("Keystone") on February 1, 2026, which added approximately $812.0 million in loans, $1 billion in assets, and $844.2 million in deposits.
  • Return on average assets of 1.08% annualized for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 1.36% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1.17% annualized for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin of 3.67% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $16.4 million, or $1.03 and $0.88 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $17.9 million, or $1.21 and $1.02 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $13.6 million, or $0.90 and $0.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025.
  • The first quarter of 2026 included non-recurring adjustments related to the merger with Keystone that negatively impacted net income by approximately $3.3 million pre-tax.
  • Efficiency ratio of 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Gross loans grew to $5.25 billion as of March 31, 2026, from $4.39 billion reported as of December 31, 2025.
  • Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $35.28 and decreased to $31.97, respectively, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $33.47 and $32.12, respectively, as of December 31, 2025 and $29.92 and $28.56, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

"Our first quarter marked an important step for Third Coast with the successful merger with Keystone. This transaction meaningfully increased our balance sheet and capabilities, and we're already seeing strong momentum across our loan pipelines and core markets. As we move through the year, we remain focused on executing on our strategic objectives, building deeper relationships with clients, and translating our expanded platform into sustainable growth and shareholder value," said Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Common Share

Net income totaled $16.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $17.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $16.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $12.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to merger-related expenses attributing to an increase in legal and professional expenses, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to sign-on bonuses, retention and additional bonuses. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $1.03 per share and $0.88 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.21 per share and $1.02 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.90 per share and $0.78 per share, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.67%, compared to 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.80% for the first quarter of 2025. The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2026 was 7.01%, compared to 7.52% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 7.45% for the first quarter of 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter of 2026 was 3.53%, compared to 3.73% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 4.02% for the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest income totaled $53.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8% from $52.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of 25.3% from $42.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Interest income totaled $97.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 5.7% from $92.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of 20.6% from $80.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 in interest income primarily resulted from an increase in loans, slightly offset by a $1.0 million reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual and a decrease in loan yields. Interest expense was $43.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.8 million, or 9.6%, from $39.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of $5.8 million, or 15.2%, from $38.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, primarily resulting from an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits slightly offset by a reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease in non-margin loan fees during the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest expense increased to $38.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $32.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $28.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase from the fourth quarter of 2025 in noninterest expense was primarily due to merger-related expenses. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $3.3 million in Keystone merger-related noninterest expenses primarily attributable to $1.6 million in legal and professional expenses and $1.3 million in salaries and employee benefits. Additionally, the Company recorded $644,000 in salaries and employee benefits attributable to sign-on bonuses and additional discretionary bonuses during the first quarter of 2026. At March 31, 2026, the number of employees increased to 514, compared to 412 at December 31, 2025 primarily due to the Keystone merger.

The efficiency ratio was 66.06% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 57.90% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 61.23% for the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, gross loans increased to $5.25 billion, an increase of $856.7 million, or 19.5%, from $4.39 billion as of December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.26 billion, or 31.7%, from $3.99 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in gross loans was impacted by the mid-quarter Keystone merger. Commercial and industrial loans and real estate loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the first quarter of 2026, with commercial and industrial loans increasing $276.2 million and real estate loans increasing $644.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by municipal and other loans decreasing $64.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026 were $35.6 million, compared to $21.5 million at December 31, 2025 and $18.6 million at March 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to one loan for approximately $17.1 million that was placed on nonaccrual partially offset by a $5.0 million decline in  loans over 90 days past due and still accruing. As of March 31, 2026, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.68%, compared to 0.49% as of December 31, 2025 and 0.47% as of March 31, 2025.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the first quarter of 2026 was $580,000, and the allowance for credit losses of $51.5 million represented 0.98% of the $5.25 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2026. The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $43.9 million represented 1.00% of the $4.39 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2025. The increase in the allowance for credit loss in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to Day 1 allowance for credit losses related to the Keystone merger.

The Company recorded net recoveries of $4,000 and net charge-offs of $398,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $5.72 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 23.5% from $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2025, and an increase of 34.5% from $4.25 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in total deposits was impacted by the mid-quarter Keystone merger. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $495.0 million as of December 31, 2025, to $577.2 million as of March 31, 2026 and represented 10.1% and 10.7% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. As of March 31, 2026, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $912.1 million, or 27.1%, time deposits increased $90.0 million, or 12.0%, and savings accounts increased $3.8 million, or 17.6%, respectively, from December 31, 2025.

The average cost of deposits was 3.17% for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 17-basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 and a 44-basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2025. The decreases were primarily due to the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2026 first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 30, 2026, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13757903#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 21 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; economic conditions affecting the real estate market; prepayment risks associated with commercial real estate loans; liquidity risks in the securitization market; operational risks related to the administration of securitized assets; changes in key management personnel; the risk that the benefits from the transaction between Third Coast and Keystone may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Third Coast and Keystone operate; the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; the possibility that the completion of the transaction may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of Third Coast's or Keystone's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction; the dilution caused by Third Coast's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transaction; and other factors that may affect future results of Third Coast and Keystone including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

____________________________
(1)    Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31
















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

425,174

$

175,202

$

116,383

$

113,141

$

218,990

Federal funds sold

6,133


6,027


6,629


5,815


110,379

Total cash and cash equivalents

431,307


181,229


123,012


118,956


329,369
















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks

270


267


265


262


359

Investment securities available-for-sale

435,846


383,192


376,719


355,753


397,442

Investment securities held to maturity

191,980


192,008


206,037


206,065


-

Loans held for investment

5,251,458


4,394,751


4,165,116


4,079,736


3,988,039

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(51,455)


(43,949)


(42,563)


(40,035)


(40,456)

Loans held for investment, net

5,200,003


4,350,802


4,122,553


4,039,701


3,947,583

Accrued interest receivable

31,385


29,236


29,537


27,736


26,752

Premises and equipment, net

40,558


24,789


24,718


24,908


25,669

Other real estate owned

8,388


8,388


8,388


8,580


8,752

Bank-owned life insurance

77,107


76,357


75,547


74,761


74,018

Non-marketable securities, at cost

21,759


16,424


26,157


18,761


15,994

Deferred tax asset, net

7,493


6,450


6,989


8,646


9,176

Derivative assets

2,350


2,544


2,803


3,059


3,052

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

17,615


17,066


17,677


18,769


19,370

Goodwill and other intangible assets

54,883


18,680


18,720


18,761


18,801

Other assets

61,129


33,327


22,686


19,053


20,652

Total assets

$

6,582,073

$

5,340,759

$

5,061,808

$

4,943,771

$

4,896,989
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

577,217

$

495,000

$

450,013

$

440,964

$

448,542

Interest bearing

5,137,860


4,131,888


3,922,728


3,839,905


3,800,001

Total deposits

5,715,077


4,626,888


4,372,741


4,280,869


4,248,543
















Accrued interest payable

7,205


5,957


7,153


6,691


7,044

Derivative liabilities

3,517


3,142


3,521


3,779


3,527

Lease liability - operating leases

18,676


18,130


18,735


19,835


20,425

Other liabilities

48,177


36,775


32,040


24,745


25,979

Line of credit - Senior Debt

57,875


37,875


32,875


30,875


30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

81,016


80,965


80,913


80,862


80,810

  Total liabilities

5,931,543


4,809,732


4,547,978


4,447,656


4,417,203
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


69


69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

16,641


13,970


13,958


13,930


13,904

Common stock - non-voting

-


-


-


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

428,815


323,929


323,491


322,972


322,456

Retained earnings

198,435


183,238


166,537


149,677


134,115

Accumulated other comprehensive income

7,669


10,920


10,874


10,566


10,341

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

650,530


531,027


513,830


496,115


479,786

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,582,073

$

5,340,759

$

5,061,808

$

4,943,771

$

4,896,989

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31


















INTEREST INCOME:















Loans, including fees

$

85,893

$

81,368

$

82,054

$

79,706

$

73,087

Investment securities available-for-sale

6,107


6,464


6,289


5,505


5,693

Investment securities held-to-maturity

2,398


2,681


2,882


1,607


-

Federal funds sold and other

2,988


1,586


1,278


1,844


1,986

Total interest income

97,386


92,099


92,503


88,662


80,766


















INTEREST EXPENSE:















Deposit accounts

41,484


37,530


39,030


37,535


36,226

FHLB advances and other borrowings

2,257


2,372


2,624


1,753


1,743

Total interest expense

43,741


39,902


41,654


39,288


37,969


















Net interest income

53,645


52,197


50,849


49,374


42,797


















Provision for credit losses

580


2,245


2,763


2,130


450


















Net interest income after credit loss expense

53,065


49,952


48,086


47,244


42,347


















NONINTEREST INCOME:















Service charges and fees

3,175


3,518


2,839


2,125


2,277

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

750


811


786


743


677

Loss on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

(11)


(272)


-


(110)


(228)

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


-


-


44


30

Other

119


204


10


(152)


351

Total noninterest income

4,033


4,261


3,635


2,650


3,107


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits

24,808


21,109


19,560


18,179


18,341

Occupancy and equipment expense

3,349


2,845


2,861


2,783


2,834

Legal and professional

3,221


2,850


1,254


1,927


1,431

Data processing and network expense

1,414


1,087


1,203


1,162


1,120

Regulatory assessments

1,210


1,172


1,152


1,203


1,306

Advertising and marketing

639


733


499


503


409

Software purchases and maintenance

1,419


1,067


1,094


1,149


1,259

Loan operations and other real estate owned expense

537


397


29


439


269

Telephone and communications

144


126


134


115


175

Other

1,362


1,305


1,106


1,386


964

Total noninterest expense

38,103


32,691


28,892


28,846


28,108


















NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
        EXPENSE

18,995


21,522


22,829


21,048


17,346


















Income tax expense

2,627


3,624


4,772


4,301


3,757


















NET INCOME

16,368


17,898


18,057


16,747


13,589


















Preferred stock dividends declared

1,171


1,197


1,197


1,185


1,171


















NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
        SHAREHOLDERS

$

15,197

$

16,701

$

16,860

$

15,562

$

12,418


















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:















Basic earnings per share

$

1.03

$

1.21

$

1.22

$

1.12

$

0.90

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.88

$

1.02

$

1.03

$

0.96

$

0.78

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31


















Earnings per common share, basic

$

1.03

$

1.21

$

1.22

$

1.12

$

0.90

Earnings per common share, diluted

$

0.88

$

1.02

$

1.03

$

0.96

$

0.78

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible
        Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

16.88

$

17.25

$

17.25

$

17.06

$

16.88


















Return on average assets (A)

1.08

%

1.36

%

1.41

%

1.38

%

1.17

%

Return on average common equity (A)

11.29

%

14.42

%

15.14

%

14.70

%

12.41

%

Return on average tangible common
        equity (A) (B)

12.23

%

15.03

%

15.81

%

15.38

%

13.01

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.67

%

4.10

%

4.10

%

4.22

%

3.80

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

66.06

%

57.90

%

53.03

%

55.45

%

61.23

%

















Capital Ratios















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):















Total common equity to total assets

8.88

%

8.70

%

8.84

%

8.70

%

8.45

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
        assets (B)

8.11

%

8.38

%

8.51

%

8.35

%

8.09

%

Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
        weighted assets)

8.84

%

8.65

%

8.85

%

8.75

%

8.70

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

9.96

%

9.97

%

10.25

%

10.20

%

10.19

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.13

%

12.48

%

12.90

%

12.87

%

12.97

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
        assets)

9.65

%

9.65

%

9.55

%

9.65

%

9.58

%

















Third Coast Bank:















Estimated Common equity tier 1 (to risk
        weighted assets)

12.23

%

12.23

%

12.59

%

12.56

%

12.69

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.23

%

12.23

%

12.59

%

12.56

%

12.69

%

Estimated Total capital (to risk weighted
        assets)

13.02

%

13.14

%

13.53

%

13.46

%

13.63

%

Estimated Tier 1 capital (to average
        assets)

11.84

%

11.84

%

11.75

%

11.89

%

11.93

%

















Other Data















Weighted average common shares:















Basic

14,814,661


13,889,497


13,860,149


13,836,830


13,776,998

Diluted

18,560,056


17,552,204


17,524,288


17,391,128


17,440,826

Period end common shares outstanding

16,562,268


13,891,055


13,879,099


13,851,581


13,825,286

Book value per common share

$

35.28

$

33.47

$

32.25

$

31.04

$

29.92

Tangible book value per common share (B)

$

31.97

$

32.12

$

30.91

$

29.69

$

28.56

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)


























Assets
























Interest-earnings assets:
























Loans, gross

$

4,972,780

$

85,893

7.01 %

$

4,294,376

$

81,368

7.52 %

$

3,979,859

$

73,087

7.45 %

Investment securities available-for-sale

402,372


6,107

6.16 %

399,694


6,464

6.42 %

398,115


5,693

5.80 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity

191,998


2,398

5.07 %

196,309


2,681

5.42 %








Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
        assets

364,681


2,988

3.32 %

164,928


1,586

3.82 %

186,893


1,986

4.31 %

Total interest-earning assets

5,931,831


97,386

6.66 %

5,055,307


92,099

7.23 %

4,564,867


80,766

7.18 %

Less:  allowance for loan losses

(48,822)







(42,984)







(40,595)






Total interest-earning assets, net of
        allowance

5,883,009







5,012,323







4,524,272






Noninterest-earning assets

270,433







209,215







198,522






Total assets

$

6,153,442






$

5,221,538






$

4,722,794
































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
























Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing deposits

$

4,761,641

$

41,484

3.53 %

$

3,989,201

$

37,530

3.73 %

$

3,652,006

$

36,226

4.02 %

Note payable and line of credit

130,737


1,944

6.03 %

118,807


1,801

6.01 %

111,661


1,713

6.22 %

FHLB advances

40,155


313

3.16 %

56,483


571

4.01 %

2,551


30

4.77 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,932,533


43,741

3.60 %

4,164,491


39,902

3.80 %

3,766,218


37,969

4.09 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

549,111







477,198







423,780






Other liabilities

59,628







54,090







60,755






Total liabilities

5,541,272







4,695,779







4,250,753






Shareholders' equity

612,170







525,759







472,041






Total liabilities and shareholders'
        equity

$

6,153,442






$

5,221,538






$

4,722,794






Net interest income



$

53,645






$

52,197






$

42,797



Net interest spread (1)






3.06 %






3.43 %






3.09 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.67 %






4.10 %






3.80 %

































___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31


















Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

572,037

$

434,715

$

408,996

$

423,959

$

420,902

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

929,598


710,401


687,924


666,840


633,227

Residential

543,804


333,419


334,583


323,898


335,285

Construction, development & other

894,767


823,353


826,566


784,364


846,166

Farmland

32,379


26,485


25,549


28,013


30,783

Commercial & industrial

2,182,864


1,906,616


1,772,045


1,724,583


1,605,243

Consumer

2,265


1,576


1,291


1,206


1,443

Municipal and other

93,744


158,186


108,162


126,873


114,990

Total loans

$

5,251,458

$

4,394,751

$

4,165,116

$

4,079,736

$

3,988,039


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

29,222

$

10,120

$

10,723

$

13,358

$

17,066

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

6,396


11,360


11,016


6,755


1,503

Total nonperforming loans

35,618


21,480


21,739


20,113


18,569

Other real estate owned

8,388


8,388


8,388


8,580


8,752

Total nonperforming assets

$

44,006

$

29,868

$

30,127

$

28,693

$

27,321


















QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$

(4)

$

844

$

(17)

$

2,376

$

398


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

618

$

1,235

$

1,237

$

2,191

$

3,100

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

17,140


99


111


111


-

Residential

374


387


214


637


2,616

Construction, development & other

603


-


6


344


358

Commercial & industrial

10,487


8,399


9,155


10,075


10,992

Total nonaccrual loans

$

29,222

$

10,120

$

10,723

$

13,358

$

17,066


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.67

%

0.56

%

0.60

%

0.58

%

0.56

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.68

%

0.49

%

0.52

%

0.49

%

0.47

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.98

%

1.00

%

1.02

%

0.98

%

1.01

%

QTD Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
        (annualized)

(0.00)

%

0.08

%

(0.00)

%

0.24

%

0.04

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per common share is book value per common share. We believe that the tangible book value per common share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended


2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31
















Tangible Common Equity:














Total shareholders' equity

$

650,530

$

531,027

$

513,830

$

496,115

$

479,786

Less:  Preferred stock including additional
        paid in capital

66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160

Total common equity

584,370


464,867


447,670


429,955


413,626

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
        net

54,883


18,680


18,720


18,761


18,801

Tangible common equity

$

529,487

$

446,187

$

428,950

$

411,194

$

394,825
















Common shares outstanding at end of period

16,562,268


13,891,055


13,879,099


13,851,581


13,825,286
















Book Value Per Common Share

$

35.28

$

33.47

$

32.25

$

31.04

$

29.92

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

$

31.97

$

32.12

$

30.91

$

29.69

$

28.56
































Tangible Assets:














Total assets

$

6,582,073

$

5,340,759

$

5,061,808

$

4,943,771

$

4,896,989

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

54,883


18,680


18,720


18,761


18,801

Tangible assets

$

6,527,190

$

5,322,079

$

5,043,088

$

4,925,010

$

4,878,188
















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

8.88

%

8.70

%

8.84

%

8.70

%

8.45

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

8.11

%

8.38

%

8.51

%

8.35

%

8.09

%
































Average Tangible Common Equity:














Average shareholders' equity

$

612,170

$

525,759

$

508,034

$

490,741

$

472,041

Less:  Average preferred stock including
        additional paid in capital

66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160


66,160

Average common equity

546,010


459,599


441,874


424,581


405,881

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

42,115


18,705


18,746


18,784


18,826

Average tangible common equity

$

503,895

$

440,894

$

423,128

$

405,797

$

387,055
















Net Income

$

16,368

$

17,898

$

18,057

$

16,747

$

13,589

Less:  Dividends declared on preferred stock

1,171


1,197


1,197


1,185


1,171

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

15,197

$

16,701

$

16,860

$

15,562

$

12,418
















Return on Average Common Equity(A)

11.29

%

14.42

%

15.14

%

14.70

%

12.41

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)

12.23

%

15.03

%

15.81

%

15.38

%

13.01

%

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected] 

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

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