THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS RECORD 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

Third Coast Bancshares

25 Jan, 2024, 16:49 ET

Year over Year Book Value grew 9.0% and Tangible Book Value(1) grew 9.7%

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2023 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total assets increased $180.3 million to a record $4.40 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 4.3% over the $4.22 billion reported as of September 30, 2023.
  • Gross loans grew $78.8 million to $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023, 2.2% more than the $3.56 billion reported as of September 30, 2023.
  • Deposits increased $156.3 million to $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 4.3% over the $3.65 billion reported as of September 30, 2023.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $24.57 and $23.17, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $9.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

2023 Full Year Financial Highlights

  • Total assets increased $622.9 million to $4.40 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 16.5% over the $3.77 billion reported as of December 31, 2022.
  • Gross loans grew $531.2 million to $3.64 billion as of December 31,2023, 17.1% more than the $3.11 billion reported as of December 31, 2022.
  • Deposits increased $567.0 million to $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 17.5% over the $3.24 billion reported as of December 31, 2022.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $25.41 and $24.02, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $23.32 and $21.90, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.
  • Net income totaled $33.4 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, and $18.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, an increase of 79.0%.

____________________________

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

"We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results," said Bart Caraway, Chairman, President, and CEO of Third Coast. "Despite headwinds that included a lackluster economy and persistent interest rate hikes, the Third Coast team worked diligently to boost profitability by managing expenses and enhancing operational efficiencies. These efforts resulted in record performance, particularly, a 79% increase in net income over 2022. Moreover, our assets, loans, and deposits grew 17%, 17% and 18%, respectively, over the prior year, creating positive operating leverage.

"Looking ahead, we look forward to the possibilities and opportunities awaiting us in 2024. We will continue to focus on innovation, amplify the passion of our lenders and staff to offer our customers exceptional banking services across the largest metropolitan areas in Texas, and seek to deliver shareholder value by achieving above average growth in book value," Mr. Caraway concluded.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income resulting from higher loan rates, a reduction in provision expense for credit losses for the quarter, and noninterest expense savings related to implementation of cost reduction plans in prior quarters. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.62 per share and $0.57 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $0.32 per share each, in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.45 per share and $0.44 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.61%, compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 7.75%, compared to 7.57% for the third quarter of 2023 and 6.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in yield on loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in the Prime Rate in previous quarters.

Net interest income totaled $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 5.8% from $35.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 16.1% from $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 11.1% from $69.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of 50.7% from $51.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans increased $4.9 million, or 7.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, and increased $22.2 million, or 46.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest expense was $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.6 million, or 16.5%, from $34.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $20.7 million, or 109.1%, from $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to interest-bearing deposit growth and increases in interest rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to increased fees from derivative transactions and Small Business Investment Company income.

Noninterest expense totaled $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down from $27.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and up from $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributed to increased salary expenses, investment in new technology and software, increased professional fees related to growth and regulatory compliance, increased expenses related to four locations opened in 2022, and increased other expenses such as franchise taxes, fraud losses, and deposit related fees.

The efficiency ratio was 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 74.07% for the third quarter of 2023 and 66.74% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, gross loans increased to $3.64 billion, an increase of $78.8 million, or 2.2%, from $3.56 billion as of September 30, 2023, and an increase of $531.2 million, or 17.1%, from $3.11 billion as of December 31, 2022. Real estate and municipal loans accounted for most of the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2023, with real estate loans increasing $76.3 million and municipal loans increasing $23.6 million from September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans were $17.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $16.4 million at September 30, 2023, and $12.3 million at December 31, 2022. 

The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million and related to provisioning for new loans and commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $37.0 million represented 1.02% of the $3.64 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2023, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remained low at 0.48%, compared to 0.46% as of September 30, 2023, and 0.39% as of December 31, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.5 million and $708,000, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $1.2 million and $1.1 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 4.3% from $3.65 billion as of September 30, 2023, and an increase of 17.5% from $3.24 billion as of December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from $500.2 million as of September 30, 2023, to $459.6 million as of December 31, 2023 and represented 12.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023, compared to 13.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $325.1 million, or 12.9%, and time deposits and savings accounts decreased $127.5 million, or 21.1%, and $639,000, or 2.5%, respectively, from September 30, 2023.

The average cost of deposits was 4.07% for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a 34-basis point increase from the third quarter of 2023 and a 190-basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to interest-bearing demand deposit growth and the increase in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2023 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through February 2, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13743555#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.tcbssb.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31
















ASSETS














Cash and cash equivalents:














Cash and due from banks

$

296,926

$

142,122

$

244,813

$

309,153

$

329,864

Federal funds sold

114,919


144,408


23,206


1,789


2,150

Total cash and cash equivalents

411,845


286,530


268,019


310,942


332,014
















Investment securities available-for-sale

178,087


201,035


194,467


180,376


176,067

Loans held for investment

3,638,788


3,559,953


3,334,277


3,213,326


3,107,551

Less:  allowance for credit losses

(37,022)


(38,067)


(37,243)


(35,915)


(30,351)

Loans, net

3,601,766


3,521,886


3,297,034


3,177,411


3,077,200

Accrued interest receivable

23,120


22,821


19,579


19,026


18,340

Premises and equipment, net

28,554


29,010


28,720


28,504


28,662

Bank-owned life insurance

65,861


65,303


64,762


64,235


60,761

Non-marketable securities, at cost

16,041


15,799


20,687


14,751


14,618

Deferred tax asset, net

9,227


8,335


7,808


7,146


6,303

Derivative assets

8,828


10,889


9,372


8,793


9,213

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

21,439


21,192


21,778


19,328


17,872

Core Deposit Intangible, net

969


1,009


1,050


1,090


1,131

Goodwill

18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034


18,034

Other assets

12,303


13,949


12,172


10,021


12,933

Total assets

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

3,963,482

$

3,859,657

$

3,773,148
















LIABILITIES














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing

$

459,553

$

500,187

$

529,474

$

516,909

$

486,114

Interest bearing

3,343,595


3,146,635


2,878,807


2,805,624


2,750,032

Total deposits

3,803,148


3,646,822


3,408,281


3,322,533


3,236,146
















Accrued interest payable

4,794


4,318


3,522


1,636


2,545

Derivative liabilities

10,687


10,519


9,177


7,271


9,221

Lease liability - operating leases

22,280


21,958


22,439


19,845


18,209

Other liabilities

23,763


15,467


12,792


10,054


14,024

Line of credit - Senior Debt

38,875


35,875


30,875


30,875


30,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net

80,553


80,502


80,451


80,399


80,348

  Total liabilities

3,984,100


3,815,461


3,567,537


3,472,613


3,391,368
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

69


69


69


69


69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

-


-


-


-


-

Common stock

13,683


13,679


13,688


13,658


13,610

Common stock - non-voting

-


-


-


-


-

Additional paid-in capital

319,613


319,134


318,769


318,350


318,033

Retained earnings

78,775


70,283


65,889


58,182


53,270

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

933


(1,735)


(1,371)


(2,116)


(2,103)

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)


(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity

411,974


400,331


395,945


387,044


381,780

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

3,963,482

$

3,859,657

$

3,773,148

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December
31

September
30

June 30

March 31

December
31

December
31

December
31
























INTEREST INCOME:





















Loans, including fees

$

70,325

$

65,380

$

59,295

$

53,911

$

48,081

$

248,911

$

146,425

Investment securities available-for-sale

2,746


1,990


2,029


1,548


1,388


8,313


3,925

Federal funds sold and other

3,996


2,015


1,389


1,920


1,682


9,320


3,596

Total interest income

77,067


69,385


62,713


57,379


51,151


266,544


153,946
























INTEREST EXPENSE:





















Deposit accounts

37,671


30,345


24,936


22,092


15,682


115,044


30,696

FHLB advances and other borrowings

2,065


3,772


3,681


2,457


3,318


11,975


6,796

Total interest expense

39,736


34,117


28,617


24,549


19,000


127,019


37,492
























Net interest income

37,331


35,268


34,096


32,830


32,151


139,525


116,454
























Provision for credit losses

1,100


2,620


1,400


1,200


1,950


6,320


12,200
























Net interest income after credit loss expense

36,231


32,648


32,696


31,630


30,201


133,205


104,254
























NONINTEREST INCOME:





















Service charges and fees

850


884


720


779


706


3,233


2,714

Gain on sale of SBA loans

326


114


-


-


123


440


950

Gain on sale of securities

21


364


-


97


-


482


-

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

559


541


526


475


497


2,101


1,312

Derivative fees

358


159


247


(1)


117


763


1,259

Other

43


(196)


787


552


310


1,186


988

Total noninterest income

2,157


1,866


2,280


1,902


1,753


8,205


7,223
























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:





















Salaries and employee benefits

16,119


17,353


15,033


13,712


14,473


62,217


56,510

Data processing and network expense

987


1,284


1,261


1,203


837


4,735


3,947

Occupancy and equipment expense

2,875


2,925


2,852


2,633


2,591


11,285


8,526

Legal and professional

2,305


2,001


1,547


1,930


1,887


7,783


6,987

Loan operations and other real estate owned

134


272


302


(35)


144


673


988

Advertising and marketing

614


515


812


686


580


2,627


1,912

Telephone and communications

125


117


129


139


175


510


496

Software purchases and maintenance

839


729


455


352


295


2,375


1,012

Regulatory assessments

942


532


458


666


863


2,598


3,464

Loss on sale of other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


-


-


350

Other

1,474


1,777


986


758


782


4,995


4,117

Total noninterest expense

26,414


27,505


23,835


22,044


22,627


99,798


88,309
























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
        EXPENSE

11,974


7,009


11,141


11,488


9,327


41,612


23,168
























Income tax expense

2,285


1,431


2,250


2,245


1,802


8,211


4,509
























NET INCOME

9,689


5,578


8,891


9,243


7,525


33,401


18,659
























Preferred stock dividends declared

1,197


1,184


1,184


1,171


1,418


4,736


1,418
























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
        SHAREHOLDERS

$

8,492

$

4,394

$

7,707

$

8,072

$

6,107

$

28,665

$

17,241
























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:





















Basic earnings per share

$

0.62

$

0.32

$

0.57

$

0.60

$

0.45

$

2.11

$

1.28

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

0.53

$

0.55

$

0.44

$

1.98

$

1.25

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per
share data)

December
31

September
30

June 30

March 31

December
31

December
31

December
31






















Earnings per share, basic

$

0.62

$

0.32

$

0.57

$

0.60

$

0.45

$

2.11

$

1.28

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.57

$

0.32

$

0.53

$

0.55

$

0.44

$

1.98

$

1.25

Dividends on common stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Dividends on Series A Convertible
        Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$

17.25

$

17.06

$

17.06

$

16.88

$

20.44

$

68.25

$

20.44






















Return on average assets (A)

0.90

%

0.56

%

0.96

%

1.02

%

0.84

%

0.86

%

0.58

%

Return on average common equity (A)

9.86

%

5.19

%

9.44

%

10.28

%

7.69

%

8.66

%

5.62

%

Return on average tangible common
        equity (A) (B)

10.44

%

5.50

%

10.02

%

10.93

%

8.19

%

9.19

%

6.00

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)

3.61

%

3.71

%

3.82

%

3.79

%

3.75

%

3.73

%

3.82

%

Efficiency ratio (D)

66.89

%

74.07

%

65.52

%

63.47

%

66.74

%

67.55

%

71.40

%






















Capital Ratios




















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):




















Total common equity to total assets

7.86

%

7.93

%

8.32

%

8.31

%

8.36

%

7.86

%

8.36

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
         assets (B)

7.46

%

7.51

%

7.88

%

7.86

%

7.90

%

7.46

%

7.90

%

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
        assets)

8.06

%

8.01

%

7.75

%

7.89

%

N/A


8.06

%

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

9.70

%

9.68

%

9.39

%

9.61

%

N/A


9.70

%

N/A

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.66

%

12.72

%

12.31

%

12.63

%

N/A


12.66

%

N/A

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

9.23

%

9.79

%

10.17

%

10.14

%

N/A


9.23

%

N/A






















Third Coast Bank, SSB:




















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
        assets)

12.52

%

12.48

%

12.06

%

12.32

%

12.95

%

12.52

%

12.95

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)

12.52

%

12.48

%

12.06

%

12.32

%

12.95

%

12.52

%

12.95

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)

13.49

%

13.49

%

12.99

%

13.25

%

13.79

%

13.49

%

13.79

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

11.91

%

12.62

%

13.06

%

13.00

%

13.11

%

11.91

%

13.11

%






















Other Data




















Weighted average shares:




















Basic

13,603,149


13,608,718


13,588,747


13,532,545


13,528,504


13,583,553


13,465,196

Diluted

16,890,381


13,873,187


16,855,822


16,801,815


13,760,076


16,877,891


13,754,610

Period end shares outstanding

13,604,665


13,600,211


13,609,697


13,579,498


13,531,736


13,604,665


13,531,736

Book value per share

$

25.41

$

24.57

$

24.23

$

23.63

$

23.32

$

25.41

$

23.32

Tangible book value per share (B)

$

24.02

$

23.17

$

22.82

$

22.22

$

21.90

$

24.02

$

21.90

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on pages 12 and 13 of this News Release.

(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate(4)

























Assets























Interest-earnings assets:























Investment securities

$

203,376

$

2,746

5.36 %

$

198,305

$

1,990

3.98 %

$

170,463

$

1,388

3.23 %

Loans, gross

3,600,980


70,325

7.75 %

3,424,738


65,380

7.57 %

3,041,923


48,081

6.27 %

Federal funds sold and other
        interest-earning assets

299,165


3,996

5.30 %

146,965


2,015

5.44 %

185,887


1,682

3.59 %

Total interest-earning assets

4,103,521


77,067

7.45 %

3,770,008


69,385

7.30 %

3,398,273


51,151

5.97 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(38,274)







(37,421)







(29,563)





Total interest-earning assets, net of
        allowance

4,065,247







3,732,587







3,368,710





Noninterest-earning assets

194,659







190,670







203,834





Total assets

$

4,259,906






$

3,923,257






$

3,572,544






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing deposits

$

3,202,462

$

37,671

4.67 %

$

2,756,305

$

30,345

4.37 %

$

2,354,990

$

15,682

2.64 %

Note payable and line of credit

118,816


2,065

6.90 %

112,765


1,919

6.75 %

111,199


1,761

6.28 %

FHLB advances







129,585


1,853

5.67 %

166,783


1,557

3.70 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,321,278


39,736

4.75 %

2,998,655


34,117

4.51 %

2,632,972


19,000

2.86 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

472,738







473,282







517,075





Other liabilities

57,918







49,271







41,226





Total liabilities

3,851,934







3,521,208







3,191,273





Shareholders' equity

407,972







402,049







381,271





Total liabilities and shareholders'
        equity

$

4,259,906






$

3,923,257






$

3,572,544





Net interest income



$

37,331






$

35,268






$

32,151


Net interest spread (1)






2.70 %






2.79 %






3.11 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.61 %






3.71 %






3.75 %

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

(4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Year Ended


December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)

Average
Yield/
Rate

















Assets















Interest-earnings assets:















   Investment securities

$

197,286

$

8,313

4.21 %

$

129,507

$

3,925

3.03 %

   Loans, gross

3,366,180


248,911

7.39 %

2,694,428


146,425

5.43 %

   Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
           assets

181,782


9,320

5.13 %

223,781


3,596

1.61 %

      Total interest-earning assets

3,745,248


266,544

7.12 %

3,047,716


153,946

5.05 %

Less allowance for loan losses

(36,750)







(25,600)





Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance

3,708,498







3,022,116





Noninterest-earning assets

188,514







178,135





      Total assets

$

3,897,012






$

3,200,251






















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Interest-bearing liabilities:















   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,785,605

$

115,044

4.13 %

$

2,377,079

$

30,696

1.29 %

   Note payable and line of credit

113,552


7,657

6.74 %

77,317


4,605

5.96 %

   FHLB advances and other

79,546


4,318

5.43 %

81,083


2,191

2.70 %

      Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,978,703


127,019

4.26 %

2,535,479


37,492

1.48 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

473,558







313,972





Other liabilities

47,527







27,115





      Total liabilities

3,499,788







2,876,566





Shareholders' equity

397,224







323,685





      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,897,012






$

3,200,251





Net interest income



$

139,525






$

116,454


Net interest spread (1)






2.86 %






3.57 %

Net interest margin (2)






3.73 %






3.82 %

___________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31


















Period-end Loan Portfolio:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

520,822

$

517,917

$

513,934

$

508,936

$

493,791

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

586,626


566,973


547,120


511,546


506,012

Residential

342,589


326,354


310,842


286,358


308,775

Construction, development & other

693,553


655,822


595,601


627,143


567,851

Farmland

30,396


30,646


24,219


22,512


22,820

Commercial & industrial

1,263,077


1,288,320


1,164,624


1,112,638


1,058,910

Consumer

2,555


2,665


2,891


3,280


3,872

Municipal and other

199,170


171,256


175,046


140,913


145,520

Total loans

$

3,638,788

$

3,559,953

$

3,334,277

$

3,213,326

$

3,107,551


















Asset Quality:















Nonaccrual loans

$

16,649

$

13,963

$

9,968

$

9,482

$

10,963

Loans > 90 days and still accruing

670


2,442


-


-


518

Restructured loans--accruing

-


-


-


-


780

Total nonperforming loans

17,319


16,405


9,968


9,482


12,261

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets

$

17,319

$

16,405

$

9,968

$

9,482

$

12,261


















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

1,505

$

24

$

72

$

(364)

$

708


















Nonaccrual loans:















Real estate loans:















Commercial real estate:















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$

1,211

$

978

$

832

$

855

$

1,699

Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied

1,235


1,235


1,417


282


296

Residential

2,938


3,058


494


506


513

Construction, development & other

247


567


36


39


45

Commercial & industrial

11,018


8,125


7,189


7,800


8,390

Consumer

-


-


-


-


20

Total nonaccrual loans

$

16,649

$

13,963

$

9,968

$

9,482

$

10,963


















Asset Quality Ratios:















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39

%

0.39

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.32

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.48

%

0.46

%

0.30

%

0.30

%

0.39

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.02

%

1.07

%

1.12

%

1.12

%

0.98

%

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
        (annualized)

0.17

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

(0.05)

%

0.09

%

 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. 

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended


2023

2022

2023

2022

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share
data)

December
31

September
30

June 30

March 31

December
31

December
31

December
31






















Tangible Common Equity:




















Total shareholders' equity

$

411,974

$

400,331

$

395,945

$

387,044

$

381,780

$

411,974

$

381,780

Less:  Preferred stock including additional
        paid in capital

66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225

Total common equity

345,749


334,106


329,720


320,819


315,555


345,749


315,555

Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
        net

19,003


19,043


19,084


19,124


19,165


19,003


19,165

Tangible common equity

$

326,746

$

315,063

$

310,636

$

301,695

$

296,390

$

326,746

$

296,390






















Common shares outstanding at end of period

13,604,665


13,600,211


13,609,697


13,579,498


13,531,736


13,604,665


13,531,736






















Book Value Per Share

$

25.41

$

24.57

$

24.23

$

23.63

$

23.32

$

25.41

$

23.32

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$

24.02

$

23.17

$

22.82

$

22.22

$

21.90

$

24.02

$

21.90












































Tangible Assets:




















Total assets

$

4,396,074

$

4,215,792

$

3,963,482

$

3,859,657

$

3,773,148

$

4,396,074

$

3,773,148

Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

19,003


19,043


19,084


19,124


19,165


19,003


19,165

Tangible assets

$

4,377,071

$

4,196,749

$

3,944,398

$

3,840,533

$

3,753,983

$

4,377,071

$

3,753,983






















Total Common Equity to Total Assets

7.86

%

7.93

%

8.32

%

8.31

%

8.36

%

7.86

%

8.36

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

7.46

%

7.51

%

7.88

%

7.86

%

7.90

%

7.46

%

7.90

%












































Average Tangible Common Equity:




















Average shareholders' equity

$

407,972

$

402,049

$

393,773

$

384,794

$

381,271

$

397,224

$

323,685

Less:  Average preferred stock including
        additional paid in capital

66,225


66,225


66,225


66,225


66,329


66,225


16,900

Average common equity

341,747


335,824


327,548


318,569


314,942


330,999


306,785

Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit
        intangibles, net

19,027


19,068


19,108


19,149


19,184


19,088


19,245

Average tangible common equity

$

322,720

$

316,756

$

308,440

$

299,420

$

295,758

$

311,911

$

287,540






















Net Income

$

9,689

$

5,578

$

8,891

$

9,243

$

7,525

$

33,401

$

18,659

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock

1,197


1,184


1,184


1,171


1,418


4,736


1,418

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$

8,492

$

4,394

$

7,707

$

8,072

$

6,107

$

28,665

$

17,241






















Return on Average Common Equity(A)

9.86

%

5.19

%

9.44

%

10.28

%

7.69

%

8.66

%

5.62

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity(A)

10.44

%

5.50

%

10.02

%

10.93

%

8.19

%

9.19

%

6.00

%

___________

(A) Interim periods annualized.

 

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

Also from this source

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced that it will report its...

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on its 6.75% Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.