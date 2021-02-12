Third Coast Midstream Completes Successful Debt Refinancing

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Infrastructure, LLC ("Lighthouse"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Third Coast Midstream, LLC ("Third Coast"), has entered into a new five-year credit agreement consisting of a term loan facility in the initial aggregate principal amount of $490 million and a $60 million revolving credit facility ("Facility"). The proceeds of the Facility are being used to redeem the outstanding Third Coast 2021 notes, repay borrowings under Third Coast's prior credit facility, and for general Lighthouse corporate purposes.

"Third Coast is extremely pleased to have completed its debt refinancing," said Matthew W. Rowland, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The new Facility extends our debt maturities, significantly lowers our interest expense, and provides ample access to liquidity. Third Coast's Gulf of Mexico midstream infrastructure business is well-positioned for growth and continued creation of value for its investors."

ING Capital LLC acted as Sole Bookrunner and Coordinating Lead Arranger for the Facility with Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank serving as the Administrative Agent and Coordinating Lead Arranger and CIT Bank, N.A. as Collateral Agent. Natixis, New York Branch and Societe Generale also acted as Coordinating Lead Arrangers with Intesa Sanpaolo S.P.A., New York Branch acting as Joint Lead Arranger and Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company serving as Senior Managing Agent.

Third Coast was represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Lenders were represented by Milbank LLP.

About Third Coast Midstream, LLC

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Third Coast Midstream is a full-service midstream company with assets that provide critical midstream infrastructure linking producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, and condensate to end-use markets. Third Coast Midstream's assets are strategically located in the prolific Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Third Coast currently owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 1,800 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in a gas processing plant, and an offshore semi-submersible floating production system with processing capacity of up to 100 MBbl/d of crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas.

