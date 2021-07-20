Third Coast Underwriters Adds New Sr. Business Development Consultant to Florida Team

Kline has 25 years of insurance experience, most recently as a senior commercial lines production underwriter with Main Street America Insurance in Orlando. He held underwriting specialist and manager positions with several firms including FCCI Insurance Group in Atlanta and Orlando. He began his insurance career in 1996 with St. Paul Companies in Minnesota and Florida. Kline holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Winona State University.

Twelve years after launching as a specialized provider of workers' compensation insurance to complex operations, 3CU continues its growth after reaching an important milestone in 2019, when it surpassed $100 million in written premium for the first time in its history. Through geographic and segment expansion of its workers' compensation business, 3CU continues to partner with customers to provide proactive, consultative service to manage complex operations and challenging exposures that require unique workers' compensation solutions.

About Third Coast Underwriters

Third Coast Underwriters is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

