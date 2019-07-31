Third Coast Underwriters Successful Niche Market Growth Helps Company Reach $100 Million Milestone

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a decade after launching as a specialized provider of workers' compensation insurance to complex operations, Third Coast Underwriters (3CU) has reached an important milestone -- surpassing $100 million in written premium for the first time in its history.

Through geographic and segment expansion of its workers' compensation business, 3CU continues to partner with customers to provide proactive, consultative service to manage complex operations and challenging exposures that require unique workers' compensation solutions.

"After nine years of effective underwriting, innovative loss control and market-leading claims handling, we continue to demonstrate our value through a high-touch service model that always keeps our customers first," said Marguerite Dixen, president of Third Coast Underwriters.

Third Coast Underwriters wrote its first policy in 2010 with an initial focus on business near its Chicago headquarters. Expansion into the transportation and agribusiness sectors has enhanced the brand's established expertise in construction, energy, longshore and private equity workers' compensation. A focus on niche market diversification in targeted expansion territories including the Southeast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions helped the company increase new agency appointments by 50 percent in 2018 and led to significant new business.

"Reaching $100 million is a great accomplishment and is a direct result of the efforts of our incredible teammates and agency partners," added Dixen. "We continue to see a strong demand for our comprehensive array of workers' compensation solutions and we look forward to continued growth in the months and years ahead as we focus on innovative products to meet the changing needs of our customers."

About Third Coast Underwriters

Third Coast Underwriters is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

