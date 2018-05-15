Third Consecutive Best Places to Work Award for Jackson Physician Search

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Jackson Physician Search is one of the Best Places to Work in HealthcareTM for 2018, according to Modern Healthcare. The annual program recognizes outstanding employers across the industry.

"As a physician search firm, there is extra significance in being recognized again as a great place to work," said Tony Stajduhar, president. "Clients and candidates look to us as the experts in identifying cultural fit. It's the single biggest factor in successful recruitment and retention."

Jackson Physician Search has earned recognition as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year. It is ranked 25th on Fortune’s list of best small and medium companies and is certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. The company specializes in permanent recruitment of physicians and advanced practice providers to hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United...

"In building our team and our blueprint for cultural fit, we embrace the core values of the Jackson Healthcare companies: Others First (Put others before self), Wisdom (Do the wise thing) and Growth (Keep getting better)," Stajduhar added.

Jackson Physician Search first made the list in 2016 as one of the top 15 Best Places to Work. In 2017, they advanced into the top 10, ranking as ninth with the additional distinction as fourth Best Place to Work for Millennials, in the supplier category. Modern Healthcare released the 2018 alphabetical list on May 14, and will publish the rankings in September at the Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Dinner.

Jackson Physician Search is 25th on Fortune's list of best small and medium companies and certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Its parent organization, Jackson Healthcare, has been recognized on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's "Best Places to Work" list since 2005.

Jackson Physician Search specializes in permanent recruitment of physicians and advanced practice providers to hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. The company is recognized for its track record of results built on their clients' trust in the skills of their team and the transparency of their process and fees.

