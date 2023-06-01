Third Consecutive Year Harmar Mobility Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

SARASOTA, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Harmar Mobility's employees have agreed that Harmar is a Great Place to Work-certified business. The prestigious award is based solely on current team members' feedback on their experience working at Harmar including the company culture, the onboarding process, pride in their work and mission, and more. This year, 79% of employees agreed that Harmar is a great place to work—20 points higher than the average U.S. business.

For the third year in a row, Harmar Mobility’s employees have agreed that Harmar is a Great Place to Work-certified business.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"It's a privilege to work with such an incredible team," said Harmar Mobility Chief Executive Officer Steve Dawson. "Harmar's employees come to work every day, ready to put their all into contributing to our mission of lifting lives, and for that, I am grateful. To know that Harmar can support this team of dedicated, hardworking individuals means the world."

Harmar prides itself on its company culture, which is shaped by its six established core values. To ensure each employee is a great fit, candidates are introduced to the core values: team player, get stuff done, can-do attitude, genuinely cares, does the right thing, and embraces inclusion. Harmar credits the Great Place to Work certification to these strong core values and mission-driven culture.

About Harmar Mobility:

Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts, and vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve the quality of life for millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Media Contact:

Sarah Puls

Vice President of Marketing

Harmar

T: 941-308-7345

SOURCE HARMAR