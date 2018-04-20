Third Eastbound Lane on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Opens Today

A series of newly-installed electronic signs will indicate to motorists when the new third lane is open to traffic. These include both a large changeable message board on the Marin County approach to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and 20 smaller signs installed over each traffic lane on the bridge. The smaller signs will display green arrows to indicate open lanes or a red X to indicate a closed lane.

The opening of the new third lane will be preceded by a 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local, regional and state officials who galvanized the partnership that delivered the new peak-period traffic lane and is now working to complete the first-ever bicycle/pedestrian link between Contra Costa and Marin counties. A video and other information about the I-580 Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Access Improvement Projects can be found on the MTC Web site at mtc.ca.gov/our-work/plans-projects/major-regional-projects/richmond-san-rafael-bridge-access-improvements.

MTC is the regional transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. BATA, which administers revenue from the region's seven state-owned toll bridges, is funding the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Access Improvement Projects with support from Caltrans to integrate these improvements into the state's traffic management system.

