Third Economy Launches VIA3 - Sustainable Investing Your Way

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Economy LLC, a leader in sustainable investment research, is pleased to announce the launch of VIA3, a comprehensive rating system and research series.

The VIA3 rating and research enables financial advisors and their clients to incorporate sustainability as a meaningful factor into portfolio asset allocation.

"Most investors want to make money while supporting causes they care about but have been lacking an easy way to understand how their investments contribute to a sustainable economy. With the launch of VIA3, Third Economy is filling that gap," said Third Economy CEO and Founder Chad Spitler. "The depth of insight previously only available to the world's largest investors is now accessible to all investors."

With VIA3 individual investors get access to investment research and ratings beyond Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors evaluating the sustainability of mutual funds and ETFs in a truly comprehensive way.

VIA3 rates mutual funds and ETFs based on five different aspects of sustainability:

Values : Avoids or directs investments based on moral principles of sustainability

Impact: Consequences to the environment and society

Analysis: ESG assessment in buying and selling portfolio securities

Alignment: Contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Activism: Proxy voting and engagement to affect change and improve transparency

Third Economy is partnering with industry-leading data providers, including HIP Investor Ratings LLC, for components of the VIA3 rating.

To enhance the delivery of institutional-caliber sustainability insights for all investors, Third Economy is supported by an Advisory Board offering academic and consulting expertise. The members are Dr. Joe Árvai from University of Michigan and Dr. Todd Cort from Yale.

"Part of my work focuses on the shortcomings of current sustainable investment reporting and metrics" explained Dr. Cort. "I immediately saw the value in Third Economy's robust approach and am excited to contribute to this much-needed evolution in sustainable investing."

"Third Economy's approach to decision support for sustainable investing is both timely and sorely needed" commented Dr. Árvai on the launch.

Learn more about VIA3 and how it empowers you to invest sustainably at our launch webinar on September 15 at 8am PT / 11am ET. The panel will feature Dr. Árvai and Dr. Cort and the event will be hosted by Third Economy Founder and CEO, Chad Spitler together with Debbie Gillingham, the Partner at Third Economy overseeing the VIA3 program. For more information and to sign up, please visit www.thirdeconomy.com

About Third Economy

Third Economy is a sustainable investment research and consulting firm founded in 2018 by Chad Spitler, a former BlackRock executive. It works with corporations, investors and other segments of the financial industry to analyze how sustainability factors impact financial value. Third Economy helps corporate and institutional investor clients leverage this understanding to enhance and promote their own capabilities, thus building a more sustainable economy. Learn more at thirdeconomy.com.

Media Contact: Jason Powers, [email protected]

