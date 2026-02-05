Third Edition of Volunteer Contest Launches, Offering a Free Trip to Torres del Paine

The 2026 edition of the campaign will include the inauguration of the first phase of the project, delivering 3.3 kilometers (2.05 miles) of trail as part of the regeneration process for access to the Base Torres Viewpoint.

TORRES DEL PAINE, Chile, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its first two editions, tourism company Las Torres Patagonia, in partnership with SKY Airline, has launched the third edition of its "10 Volunteers for 10 Days" campaign. The initiative invites people from different countries to take part in rebuilding the trails that lead to the Base Torres Viewpoint in Torres del Paine National Park, with all expenses covered.

The 2026 edition will mark a major milestone with the inauguration of the first phase of the regeneration project, which includes 3.3 kilometers of trail: 1.5 km of pedestrian trail and 1.8 km of logistical trail. This design will allow for the separation of horseback operational traffic from visitor flow, improving safety, enhancing the hiking experience, and protecting the natural environment.

The completion of the first phase of this three-stage project sets an important precedent for visitor management and long-term conservation within Torres del Paine National Park.

The trail to the Base Torres Viewpoint is one of the most heavily trafficked routes in the park and, at the same time, one of the most vulnerable. Its restoration will benefit thousands of visitors from around the world who travel to Chile to experience its unique geological formations, as well as its native flora and fauna.

How to Participate in "10 Volunteers for 10 Days"

To apply, participants must be over 21 years old, reside in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Canada, or the United Kingdom, and submit a video of no more than 45 seconds via Instagram Stories using the "Your Turn" button, available in the featured stories on Las Torres Patagonia's Instagram account (@lastorres.patagonia).

Applicants must tag Las Torres Patagonia and SKY Airline (@skyairline) in their story and post the video from a public account. Applications will be accepted until February 20, when a team from the tourism company will select the winners.

Those selected will receive round-trip airfare from their country of residence to Puerto Natales and will then be transferred to Hotel Las Torres, located in the heart of Torres del Paine National Park. During their stay, participants will work on trail reconstruction efforts for the Base Torres trail and take part in excursions that allow them to experience Chilean Patagonia up close.

Campaign winners will stay in the national park for five nights during one of the following periods: March 22–26 or March 28–April 1.

"This campaign represents what tourism should be: participatory, regenerative, and deeply connected to the land," said Josian Yaksic, CEO of Las Torres Patagonia. He added that it marks "a concrete milestone in the regeneration of 3.3 kilometers of infrastructure, signaling the beginning of a new way to manage, experience, and conserve the trail to the Base Torres Viewpoint—integrating safety, visitor experience, and environmental protection."

The development of this campaign in collaboration with SKY aligns with the airline's sustainability strategy of recent years, which has focused on the progressive reduction of emissions, cumulatively avoiding more than 1.2 million tons of CO₂ since 2018.

"We are very pleased to support initiatives like this one, which make a tangible contribution to sustainability in Chile and to the protection of its natural heritage," said Mayra Kohler, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at SKY Airline. "At SKY, sustainability is a long-term strategic pillar, and collaboration between tourism, conservation, and connectivity is key to advancing toward a more responsible development model."

This strategic alliance between Las Torres Patagonia and SKY Airline reflects both companies' commitment to sustainability, promoting responsible tourism and a shared focus on reducing their carbon footprints across operations.

The Campaign and its Results

The most recent edition of the "10 Volunteers for 10 Days" campaign received approximately 1,000 video applications from sustainability enthusiasts in North America, Chile, and Brazil. Ten winners were selected, and during their stay they successfully built 67.1 meters (220 feet) of new trail. Key tasks included removing the vegetation layer in previously designated areas and shaping the trail profile using back slope and out slope techniques, which are essential for proper water drainage and for preventing erosion caused by rainfall accumulation.

In addition to work on the new section, volunteers also carried out maintenance on 206.7 meters (678 feet) of existing trail. These efforts included removing overgrown vegetation, repairing drainage systems to ensure proper water flow, and widening certain sections to improve visitor safety and trail flow.

About Las Torres Patagonia

Las Torres Patagonia is a natural and cultural reserve located in the heart of Torres del Paine National Park in Chilean Patagonia. It is a family-owned company with more than 30 years of experience in tourism, focused on nature conservation, Patagonian culture, and the promotion of sustainable tourism.

Through its hotel, mountain lodges, and campsites located across five areas of the park—Central, Chileno, Cuernos, Francés, and Serón—the company offers unique experiences while preserving ranching traditions and connecting visitors to the land through local guides and collaborators. Its commitment is to establish itself as a world-class sustainable destination in Chilean Patagonia.

About SKY Airline

SKY is a Chilean low-cost airline with 24 years of experience, operating more than 40 destinations across the Americas, with hubs in Chile and Peru. Since its first flight in 2001, the airline has transported more than 70 million passengers.

In 2024, SKY was recognized by SKYTRAX as South America's Best Low-Cost Airline for the fourth time, and by CH-Aviation for having one of the youngest fleets in the region.

For more information about the contest, terms, and conditions:

https://tools.lastorres.com/10-volunteers-for-10-days-2026

