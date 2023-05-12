Third Eye Blind Rocks a New Episode of Soundcheck, Premiering May 16 at 9:30 p.m. on NJ PBS

Program includes concert footage from Montclair's Wellmont and interviews with Stephan Jenkins and collaborator Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins.

MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ PBS, New Jersey's public television network, announced that the new episode of its local music series, Soundcheck, will feature the iconic 90s' alt-rock group Third Eye Blind. Watch a trailer now.

Soundcheck: Third Eye Blind premieres Tuesday, May 16 at 9:30 p.m. on NJ PBS and streams on MyNJPBS.org/live. The full episode will be posted on the NJ PBS Soundcheck page after the broadcast.

Third Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins talks music and inspiration with Soundcheck series host Jen Eckert on NJ PBS

Soundcheck brings viewers live performances and backstage stories of artists and their collaborators. In this new episode, host Jen Eckert sits down with Third Eye Blind's lead singer Stephan Jenkins at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ, where the band recently performed while on their latest tour.

The half-hour program features popular tracks such as "Never Let You Go," "Jumper" and "Semi-Charmed Life" and Jenkins shares insights into his songwriting process. Calling the band a "beloved chaos," he reflects on the lasting impact of Third Eye Blind's smash debut album and ultimately his drive to bring people together through the power of music.

"We all have more understanding…than we give ourselves and each other credit for," Jenkins tells Eckert in the program. "It seems to be something that makes people want to sing out."

He adds, "Public television was ubiquitous in my house growing up. I graduated pretty much directly from Mr. Rogers to NewsHour and then talked current events around the table. It was a trusted friend. It still is. That we get to share the story of our music with the NJ PBS audience is a circle of gratitude. If they ever ask me to phone bank, I'm doing it!"

Eckert also interviews Smashing Pumpkins' lead singer Billy Corgan, who weighs in about Jenkins and Third Eye Blind's music, the unique story of how their friendship started and what it's like to be the frontman of such influential rock bands.

"Watching the multi-generational crowd at the concert shows the impact Third Eye Blind's music has had and continues to evolve with each new album," said Eckert. "Our program brings that home and digs deeper behind the scenes as both Stephan and Billy share what it's like to make their music and lead such iconic bands."

Previous episodes of the Soundcheck series were filmed at The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, featuring ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and his collaborators Kenny Loggins and Jimmy Buffett; soul/blues singer-songwriter Beth Hart with Slash; and 80s pop star Debbie Gibson with Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block.

Watch previous episodes and more behind-the-scenes moments from the series on the Soundcheck page of MyNJPBS.org and the NJ PBS You Tube channel.

Soundcheck is a production of iMaggination, Inc. and NJ PBS. Video and editing services provided by LCM247.

Sponsorships for the series are available through Steve Priolo at [email protected].

ABOUT NJ PBS

NJ PBS, New Jersey's public television network, brings quality arts, education, and public affairs programming to all 21 counties in the state.

