Third Generation Diamond Jeweler Transitions to Digital

Blauweiss Berkowitz Jewelers , located in Manhattan, has been a family jeweler since 1949 to thousands of households. Murray Blauweiss, after serving in the U.S. Army, perfected the craft of diamond cutting and began creating and selling jewelry to friends and family. Opening a retail location in NYC's Diamond District in 1973, Murray continued to grow his business on word of mouth and heavy foot traffic.

Fast forward to today, the retail environment could not look more different. How does a family business like this adapt? His grandson, Dylan Berkowitz is fighting to earn back the lost market share taken from big online retailers. Here's where he is finding success.

1-Virtual Appointments

They now can show their inventory and design jewelry with people all over the country with ease. This also creates an opportunity for a new customer to meet and speak with the business directly. For decades, people from all over the country would stop by New York City's Diamond District to find a deal on fine jewelry. Now they can do so without leaving the comfort of their home!

2- E-Commerce Website

Easy to navigate and secure, they invested in a brand-new website, blauberk.com ! "Jewelry is visual, so one of our focal points is to provide quality photography and videos of our actual jewelry, not computer generated images. That way when our clients receive their jewelry there are no surprises. Transparency, consistency, and integrity have been the cornerstones to our business for decades. We plan to build on that." says Blauweiss Berkowitz Jeweler's COO Dylan Berkowitz.

3-Communication and Customer Service

Communication and customer service is paramount to who they are at their core. "We have always taken the time to educate our clients on what they are considering and never pressure them to buy before they are ready," says CEO Barry Berkowitz. There is a chat feature on their website where the client can communicate through text message and have any product or policy questions answered on the spot.

4-Risk Free

Everything that is purchased on Blauweiss Berkowitz Jewelers website is eligible for a full refund. They want you to love what you buy, and shop risk free.

