Third Harvest-Affiliated Dispensary Located in Pennsylvania Opens in Scranton

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Pennsylvania," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "As our third Harvest-affiliated location in the state, the Scranton dispensary will bring our leading high-quality and trusted experiences to more Pennsylvanians."

The dispensary in Scranton is located at 340 S Washington Ave, Scranton, PA 18505 and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9am to 6pm. Two other locations are currently open in Reading, PA.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com

