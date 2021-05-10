Third Iron Announces Available LibKey Integration with CAB Direct

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers and their users, announced the availability of LibKey integration for libraries subscribing to CABI databases on CAB Direct. LibKey delivers fast, one-click access to millions of library-subscribed and Open Access articles, available from publisher and aggregator sources. CAB Direct is the leading source in applied life sciences that incorporates CAB Abstracts and Global Health.

"Many libraries provide researchers with access to CAB Direct along with extensive full text resources yet have long relied on legacy link resolver technologies to connect the two. LibKey provides direct, immediate access to articles that is faster and more reliable than the slow, multi-step process of a link resolver," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "We are excited to have CAB Direct join our growing number of integration partners, helping researchers using CAB Direct simplify and expedited access to full text when using this great resource." President and Chief Librarian John Seguin continued, "We worked with the CAB Direct team to make integration easy. A library needs to only request an API key from Third Iron, then send this to CABI, and they will complete the integration for the requesting library."

Libraries interested in integrating LibKey with CAB Direct may request an API key from Third Iron by emailing [email protected].

About Third Iron®

Third Iron, LLC is a leading information technology company developing innovate services that benefit libraries and their users. Third Iron services include BrowZine, LibKey Discovery, LibKey Link, LibKey Nomad and LibKey.io. Founded in 2011, Third Iron products are used by researchers from nearly 1,000 corporation, hospital, university and government libraries in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit https://thirdiron.com/

About CABI®

CABI is an international, inter-governmental, not-for-profit organization that improves people's lives worldwide by providing information and applying scientific expertise to solve problems in agriculture and the environment. CAB Direct is the most thorough and extensive source of reference in the applied life sciences, incorporating the leading bibliographic databases CAB Abstracts and Global Health. Find out more at https://www.cabdirect.org/cabdirect

