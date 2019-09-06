Third Iron Releases LibKey Nomad

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers and their users, announced the availability of LibKey Nomad. LibKey Nomad is a Chrome extension designed for users who start their research journey outside the library, delivering one-click access from references found on scholarly websites to full text articles available from a researcher's library and open access sources.

"Libraries offer unprecedented access to a wealth of full text journals. Because researchers often start at sites like PubMed or Wikipedia, rather than in library databases or discovery services, they can be unaware of what resources are available and unable to connect to them," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "LibKey Nomad keeps libraries at the heart of the research process by connecting researchers to library content, even when the user is not 'in the library.'" President and Chief Librarian John Seguin continued, "LibKey Nomad is based on our proprietary LibKey technology that combines information about library subscriptions, authentication, and article metadata to instantly create precise links to full text, whether available from publishers, aggregators or open access sources. Building on the tremendous success of LibKey Discovery and LibKey Link, LibKey Nomad is another element of our digital access technology that helps libraries simplify and expedite the research process to meet modern user expectations."

Individual users may download LibKey Nomad from the Google Chrome Store and it may also be centrally distributed on institutional computers by IT departments. Privacy and security conscious, no personal account is needed and LibKey Nomad does not cache institution credentials. More information can be found at https://thirdiron.com/libkey-nomad/.

