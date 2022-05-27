Third NFT Drop Launches for Play-to-Earn Game HexaHero and Metaverse MetaGaia

The third public sale launch is live May 27th, 2022 and features 1,200 NFTs in total, with 1,020 available for 0.88 SOL and 180 NFTs available for those purchasing with METG. The pre-sale featured 800 NFTs and sold out in under one day. View more HexaHero NFT details here .

Each HexaHero Hero NFT can be used as:

A human pilot in the HexaHero play-to-earn game

An interactive avatar in the immersive experience-to-earn MetaGaia metaverse

A character in upcoming MetaGaia games

The full drop features 2,000 NFTs featuring five rarity levels: Common, Rare, Super Rare, Ultra Rare and Extreme. This drop follows two recent successful launches of NFTs for the MetaGaia metaverse (Hero NFT Drop 1 & Hexa NFT Drop 1).

MetaGaia is the first Solana-based experience-to-earn metaverse to enable users to earn crypto in play-to-earn games, socialize, shop and buy, and customize virtual real estate. HexaHero, the first play-to-earn game of MetaGaia, is a robot battle tournament where users combine Hero and Hexa NFTs to engage in one-to-one battles with other players to earn crypto. Advokate recently launched their MetaGaia wallet that enables faster transactions when purchasing MetaGaia NFTs and other digital goods within the MetaGaia metaverse.

In a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, gaming and socializing were the top two activities consumers are looking to do in a metaverse. Further, over 93% of respondents said they want to earn money in a metaverse that can be transferred outside the game.

"With the official launch of MetaGaia and HexaHero coming soon, we are thrilled to announce the third NFT drop, featuring 2,000 unique Hero NFTs – which can be used as playable avatars in our metaverse," said Gordon Kwok, CEO and Founder of Advokate Group. "In Metagaia there is something for everyone. You can enjoy the best blockchain play-to-earn gaming, socializing and shopping in one immersive metaverse."

About Advokate Group

Founded by MIT alumni, the Advokate leadership team brings business acumen from Blackstone, BlackRock, Sony-Ericsson and Wells Fargo. Advokate has overseen the release of multiple successful NFT drops and virtual games, and its flagship Solana-based MetaGaia metaverse is the first to allow consumers to play-to-earn game, socialize, shop brands and buy virtual real estate. Game developers from Final Fantasy, Zynga, Walt Disney and Ismole ensure the best gaming experience.

