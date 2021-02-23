Third-Party Audit Finds Foster Farms Continues Commitment to Excellent Animal Welfare

"We are thrilled that Foster Farms continues to prioritize animal welfare as part of its operations," said Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., president & CEO of American Humane. "Farmers and associates like those who work with Foster Farms are part of the growing humane movement to elevate standards for animals living on farms and ranches."

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization and its farm program is the first and largest of its kind. After 20 years of operation, American Humane CertifiedTM improves the lives of some 1 billion animals every year. Foster Farms is one of the producers doing right by animals and rising to growing consumer demand for ethically raised protein products.

Farmers who attain certification have third-party authenticated, independently verified proof that their care and handling of farm animals meets or surpasses science-based animal welfare standards. The metrics on which farmers and ranchers are judged are developed in collaboration with, and regularly reviewed by, an independent scientific advisory committee comprised of leading experts in the fields of agriculture, species-specific animal behavior and ethics.

Consumer demand for humanely raised products has risen sharply in recent years and producers and retailers are responding to this call to action. Ten of the nation's top 12 grocery retailers now carry products that are American Humane CertifiedTM, according to a recent analysis by American Humane. More than 90 percent of people surveyed in an American Humane study reported being "very concerned" about farm animal welfare and they consider the consumption of humanely raised products to be "very important."

"Today's consumer insists on independent third-party verification of animal welfare practices," said Ira Brill, Vice President of Communications at Foster Farms. "American Humane' s ethical and scientific based standards and requirement that welfare practices be in place 24/7 365 days a year, provide this much needed assurance. We are very pleased to continue our ongoing partnership with one of the pioneers in animal welfare."

Foster Farms' commitment to animal welfare goes hand-in-hand with the company's consciousness of their environmental impact, focus on food safety and care for their employees. Consider that Foster Farms recycles 340 million gallons of water and 460,000 tons of manure each year. Farmers that do right by the animals in their care recognize their relationship to the land and water we rely on for sustenance and growth.

"Producers like Foster Farms are driving change to improve the lives of farm animals everywhere. Producers who seek out independent auditing and assessment of their animal welfare practices help push the industry forward by paving new, innovative ways to responsibly raise chickens," said Dr. Ganzert.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

