Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Insights, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | Technavio
Aug 19, 2021, 17:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global third-party banking software market size is expected to grow by USD 3.04 billion during 2021-2025, deelerating at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report entails a comprehensive analysis of key vendors including Accenture Plc (Ireland), Capgemini Services SAS (France), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (US), Fiserv Inc. (US), and Infosys Ltd. (India).
The growing use of digital payment solutions, the surging necessity for increased efficiency in banking operations, and the increased need for greater customer satisfaction are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the growing number of digital wallets, incorporation of analytics into third-party banking software, and surging partnerships between regulated financial institutions and alternative finance companies will influence the market's growth positively in the long run. However, factors such as issues related to data privacy and security, interoperability issues, and poor internet connectivity in developing countries will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/third-party-banking-software-market-industry-analysis
Third-party Banking Software Market: Deployment
The report is segmented by deployment into on-premises and cloud-based methods. The on-premises deployment segment led the market share in 2020 and is likely to contribute significant growth during the forecast period. The on-premises segment will be the fast-growing segment during the forecast period as it is considered highly secured since it is managed and maintained by enterprises in the banking industry, while the cloud-based segment will be the slow-growing category.
Third-party Banking Software Market: End-user
The retail users segment was the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was corporate users. Banks and other financial institutions are focusing on the development of more secure websites as well as software applications to cater to the need of retail users, which is estimated to be a key driver for the growth in the adoption of third-party banking software in retail users segment. However, The corporate users segment will be the fast-growing segment during the forecast period, while the retail users segment will be the slow-growing category.
Companies Covered
- Accenture Plc
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Temenos AG
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in third-party banking software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the third-party banking software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the third-party banking software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party banking software market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Core banking software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asset and wealth management software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other banking software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Temenos AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
