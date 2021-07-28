Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 to Positively Impact Market Growth | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Covering COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG are some of the major market participants. Although the growing use of digital payment solutions will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Third-party Banking Software Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail Users



Corporate Users

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Application

Core Banking Software



Asset And Wealth Management Software



Other Banking Software

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the third-party banking software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Third-party Banking Software Market size

Third-party Banking Software Market trends

Third-party Banking Software Market industry analysis

The increased need for greater customer satisfaction is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, issues related to data privacy and security may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the third-party banking software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party banking software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the third-party banking software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the third-party banking software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party banking software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Core banking software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asset and wealth management software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other banking software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Capgemini Services SAS

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Temenos AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

