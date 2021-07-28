Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 to Positively Impact Market Growth | Technavio
Jul 28, 2021, 06:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 3.04 billion is expected in the third-party banking software market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the third-party banking software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG are some of the major market participants. Although the growing use of digital payment solutions will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Third-party Banking Software Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Retail Users
- Corporate Users
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Application
- Core Banking Software
- Asset And Wealth Management Software
- Other Banking Software
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the third-party banking software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Third-party Banking Software Market size
- Third-party Banking Software Market trends
- Third-party Banking Software Market industry analysis
The increased need for greater customer satisfaction is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, issues related to data privacy and security may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the third-party banking software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Third-party Banking Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party banking software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the third-party banking software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the third-party banking software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party banking software market vendors
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
