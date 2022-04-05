Third-Party Banking Software Market Size to Grow by USD 3.04 Bn| 33% of the growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Third-Party Banking Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc

Capgemini Services SAS

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Temenos AG

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in Third-Party Banking Software Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 33% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The banking industry's growth will help the third-party banking software market growth in Europe.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, UK, China, Germany, France, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Third-Party Banking Software Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the retail users segment will raise its market share of third-party banking software significantly. Banks and other financial institutions are focused on developing more secure websites and software applications to meet the needs of retail customers, which is expected to be a major driver of the rise of third-party banking software adoption among retail users. With the introduction of mobile banking platforms and e-wallets, time-crunched modern clients have begun to prefer online transactions such as payments made through websites or mobile apps.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increased use of digital payment solutions is one of the major drivers of the third-party banking software market. By 2030, digital payments are predicted to account for over 90% of all money spent in Canada. As a result, numerous financial companies throughout the world are offering digital payment solutions in order to improve day-to-day processes and obtain a competitive advantage over their competitors. This is incentivizing other businesses in the sector to include digital payment options in their product offerings.

However, data privacy and security issues will be a major challenge for the third-party banking software market.

Third-party Banking Software Market Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.

The value chain includes the following core components:

Inputs

Software development process

Marketing and distribution

Innovation

Third-party Banking Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Temenos AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Core banking software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asset and wealth management software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other banking software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

