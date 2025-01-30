Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market to grow by USD 156.7 Million from 2025-2029, driven by growing focus on chemical distribution, Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global third-party chemical distribution market size is estimated to grow by USD 156.7 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.4% during the forecast period. Growing focus on chemical distribution is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, advent of innovative distribution channels poses a challenge. Key market players include Barentz International BV, Biesterfeld AG, BRENNTAG SE, HELM AG, ICC Chemical Corp., IMCD NV, Jebsen and Jessen Pte Ltd., Manuchar NV, Obegi Group, Omya International AG, Petrochem, Protea Chemicals, REDA Chemicals, Redox Ltd., Sea Land Chemical Co., Snetor SA, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, Tricon Energy Inc., Univar Solutions Inc., and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution 2025-2029

Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 156.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, UK, India, France, Japan, Italy, and South Korea Key companies profiled Barentz International BV, Biesterfeld AG, BRENNTAG SE, HELM AG, ICC Chemical Corp., IMCD NV, Jebsen and Jessen Pte Ltd., Manuchar NV, Obegi Group, Omya International AG, Petrochem, Protea Chemicals, REDA Chemicals, Redox Ltd., Sea Land Chemical Co., Snetor SA, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, Tricon Energy Inc., Univar Solutions Inc., and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

The Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market is experiencing significant trends that are shaping the industry. Chemical transportation is a key focus, with an emphasis on safe and efficient logistics solutions for businesses. SMEs are leveraging e-commerce platforms for easier access to specialty chemicals and digital technologies. Regulations continue to play a crucial role, with a focus on safety training and technical expertise. Pharmaceutical segment growth is driving demand for bulk chemicals, while chemical manufacturers prioritize supply chain visibility and traceability through automation and artificial intelligence. Industry verticals like electronics, agriculture, and construction rely on e-commerce for convenience and environmental responsibility. Waste reduction and efficiency are top priorities, with a growing focus on the environmental impact of chemical production and transportation. Commodity chemicals, coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, agrochemicals, construction chemicals, plastics, polymers, synthetic rubbers, explosives, petrochemicals, textiles, and automotive and transportation industries all benefit from these trends. Staying informed of regulations and investing in safety measures is essential for success in this dynamic market.

The third-party chemical distribution market is witnessing in mergers and acquisitions as companies look to expand their market presence and fill portfolio gaps. Notably, SABO S.p.A. Recently agreed to distribute polymer additives in the UK and Ireland markets through Elastribution. Similarly, Barentz International expanded its reach in the US and Canada by acquiring Maroon Group, a North American specialty chemical distributor. These strategic moves underscore the ongoing consolidation trend in the industry.

Market Challenges

The Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market faces several challenges in areas such as transportation, logistics, and regulations. Chemical manufacturers and SMEs seek efficient and cost-effective solutions for transporting bulk chemicals, while ensuring safety and compliance with regulations. E-commerce platforms and digital technologies are transforming the industry, offering businesses increased supply chain visibility, traceability, and automation. Pharmaceutical segment requires special attention due to stringent regulations and the need for technical expertise and safety training. Industry verticals like electronics, agriculture, and construction rely on a diverse range of chemicals, from commodity to specialty, including coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and agrochemicals. Environmental responsibility and waste reduction are key concerns, with a focus on efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Regulations on transportation, storage, and handling of chemicals, especially hazardous ones like explosives and petrochemicals, remain a challenge. The market also caters to various industry verticals like textiles, automotive, and transportation, requiring expertise in handling a wide range of chemicals, including polymers, synthetic rubbers, and plastics. Companies must adapt to the latest trends, such as artificial intelligence and e-commerce, to remain competitive.

The third-party chemical distribution market faces challenges due to the increasing trend of direct sales by chemical manufacturers to end-users. Traditionally, chemical producers have handled their own distribution. However, the emergence of advanced technologies, such as Blockchain, is enabling smart contracts between manufacturers and end-users, eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries. This shift towards direct supply accounts for approximately 90% of the global chemical distribution. The implementation of these technologies is expected to impede the growth of the third-party chemical distribution market.

Segment Overview

This third-party chemical distribution market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Commodity chemicals

1.2 Specialty chemicals Application 2.1 Textiles

2.2 Automotive and transportation

2.3 Agriculture

2.4 Pharmaceuticals

2.5 Industrial Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commodity chemicals- The commodity chemicals segment is a significant contributor to the global third-party chemical distribution market. Commodity chemicals, such as polymers, petrochemicals, and basic inorganic chemicals and fertilizers, are widely used across various industries due to their extensive applications in manufacturing end-user products. These chemicals are used in industries like construction, personal care, aerospace, and plastics production. Comprising a larger market share, the commodity chemicals segment's growth is driven by innovative service delivery methods and increasing demand in developing regions. For instance, Brenntag, a leading chemical distributor, uses a hub-and-spoke distribution model to ensure prompt and smooth delivery. APAC is a major consumer of commodity chemicals due to the presence of numerous manufacturing facilities in the region. The segment's steady growth is attributed to its widespread use in various industries and the increasing demand in developing regions.

Research Analysis

The Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that connects chemical manufacturers with businesses in need of bulk and specialty chemicals. This market is characterized by the use of various transportation methods, including road, rail, and sea, to move chemicals from one location to another. Digital technologies, such as e-commerce platforms and automation, are increasingly being adopted to streamline the distribution process and improve supply chain visibility. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are significant players in this market, benefiting from the convenience and cost savings offered by third-party distribution. The pharmaceutical segment is a major consumer of chemicals, requiring stringent regulations and safety training for logistics and transportation. Bulk chemicals, electronics, agriculture, and various industry verticals are among the key industry sectors served by third-party chemical distributors. Digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence and traceability systems, are also being integrated into the distribution process to enhance efficiency and ensure product quality. Safety training and technical expertise are essential for third-party distributors to ensure the safe handling and transportation of chemicals. Regulations and logistics are critical factors in the industry, with storage and transportation requiring specialized equipment and facilities. The use of digital technologies and automation is expected to further transform the third-party chemical distribution market in the coming years.

Market Research Overview

The Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that connects chemical manufacturers with businesses in various industry verticals, including Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Agriculture, Construction, and Automotive and Transportation. This market facilitates the transportation, storage, and distribution of a wide range of chemicals, from bulk commodities like petrochemicals and fertilizers to specialty chemicals such as coatings, adhesives, and elastomers. E-commerce platforms and digital technologies are transforming the market, enabling real-time supply chain visibility, traceability, automation, and artificial intelligence. SMEs are increasingly relying on third-party distributors for logistical expertise, safety training, and technical expertise. Regulations play a crucial role in ensuring the safe and responsible transportation and storage of chemicals, with a focus on environmental responsibility and waste reduction. Key industry segments include pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture, construction, and automotive and transportation. Bulk chemicals, such as petrochemicals and fertilizers, are transported in large quantities, while specialty chemicals require specialized handling and storage. The market caters to various industries, including coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, agrochemicals, construction chemicals, plastics, polymers, synthetic rubbers, explosives, and textiles. The focus on efficiency, environmental impact, and regulatory compliance is driving innovation and growth in the third-party chemical distribution market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Commodity Chemicals



Specialty Chemicals

Application

Textiles



Automotive And Transportation



Agriculture



Pharmaceuticals



Industrial

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

