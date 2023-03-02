Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil is estimated to grow by USD 5.22 billion. between 2020 and 2025; Evolving opportunities with Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2025. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5.22 billion. Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Bomi Italia Spa, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DC Logistics Brasil, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Logwin AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, Sinotrans Ltd., SNCF Group, and United Parcel Service Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil

Key Vendor Offerings -

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc - The company offers freight transportation, transportation management, brokerage, and warehousing.

The company offers freight transportation, transportation management, brokerage, and warehousing. CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers air freight, ground freight, and other logistics services.

The company offers air freight, ground freight, and other logistics services. DHL International GmbH - The company offers land freight, ocean freight, air freight, contract logistics, lead logistics, and other logistics services.

Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil 2021-2025: Scope

The e-learning market report covers the following areas:

Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2021 to 2025. The market has been segmented by end-user and service.

End-user

Consumer goods



Manufacturing



Automotive



Others

The market share by the consumer goods segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and other retail goods such as electronic products. The demand for consumer goods in Brazil is seasonal and uncertain. Therefore, most companies prefer 3PL services for storing and transporting goods across the country. This ensures reduced cost, timeliness in order fulfillment, and rapid response based on changes in consumer demand.

Service

Warehousing and distribution



Transportation



Others

Market Dynamics - The soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the UK e-learning market growth during the next few years. However, the rise in cargo theft might hamper the market growth.

Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil growth during the next five years

Estimation of the third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the market, third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil vendors

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.33 Regional analysis South America and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

