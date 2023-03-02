Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil is estimated to grow by USD 5.22 billion. between 2020 and 2025; Evolving opportunities with Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. among others - Technavio

Mar 02, 2023, 00:15 ET
NEW YORK , March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2025. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5.22 billion. Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Bomi Italia Spa, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DC Logistics Brasil, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Logwin AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, Sinotrans Ltd., SNCF Group, and United Parcel Service Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Key Vendor Offerings -
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc - The company offers freight transportation, transportation management, brokerage, and warehousing.
- CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers air freight, ground freight, and other logistics services.
- DHL International GmbH - The company offers land freight, ocean freight, air freight, contract logistics, lead logistics, and other logistics services.
To know about other major vendor offerings
Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil 2021-2025: Scope
The report covers the following areas:
- Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil size
- Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil trends
- Third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil Industry Analysis
Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
The report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2021 to 2025. The market has been segmented by end-user and service.
- End-user
- Consumer goods
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Others
The market share by the consumer goods segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and other retail goods such as electronic products. The demand for consumer goods in Brazil is seasonal and uncertain. Therefore, most companies prefer 3PL services for storing and transporting goods across the country. This ensures reduced cost, timeliness in order fulfillment, and rapid response based on changes in consumer demand.
- Service
- Warehousing and distribution
- Transportation
- Others
For additional details on the segment
Market Dynamics - The soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. This study also identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the UK e-learning market growth during the next few years. However, the rise in cargo theft might hamper the market growth.
RELATED REPORTS
- The third-party logistics market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 458.87 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others), and service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others).
- The third-party logistics market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% between 2021 and 2025. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,978.33 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and VAS), and end-user (manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverage, automotive, and others).
Third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the market, third-party logistics (3PL) in Brazil vendors
|
Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 5.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.33
|
Regional analysis
|
South America and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- DHL International GmbH
- DSV Panalpina AS
- Kintetsu World Express Inc.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
- Sankyu Inc.
- Schenker AG
- Sinotrans Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
