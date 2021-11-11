Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market size in Brazil to increase by USD 5.22 Bn | Technavio's Research Insights highlight the Introduction of Blockchain Technology as Key Trend

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several global and regional players. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd. are some of the dominant vendors featured in the report.

Many global players are entering the 3PL market in Brazil through mergers and acquisitions, which is leading to consolidation in the market. For instance, In March 2020, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. acquired Prime Distribution Services (Prime), a provider of retail consolidation and value-added warehouse services in North America, from Roadrunner Transportation for USD 225 million.

However, the competition in the 3PL market in Brazil is expected to intensify with the increase in manufacturing and agricultural activities.

3PL Market Analysis based on Service

The warehousing segment will provide maximum growth opportunities in the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil during the forecast period. According to our research report, the segment is expected to create maximum revenue in the market through 2025.

The report also offers a detailed analysis of the growth of the market across other service segments such as transportation and others.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The report identifies the introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry as the major trend influencing the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil. With the growing need to improve the efficiency and data security in blockchain, 3PL service providers in Brazil are adopting blockchain technology in their operations. The integration of blockchain is also helping them reduce the overhead costs such as the processing of documents significantly. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of players in the market over the forecast period.

However, the rise in cargo thefts is reducing the growth opportunities for market players in Brazil. Most of the logistics services in Brazil happen through roads, which is increasing the risk of cargo theft. This is compelling 3PL service providers to make significant investments in precautionary safety requirements, such as insurance, which is increasing the overall cost of their services. Also, the fear of cargo thefts is limiting investments in some of the Brazilian states despite the increasing demand.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.33 Regional analysis South America and Brazil Performing market contribution Brazil at 100% Key consumer countries Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

