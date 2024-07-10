Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size In US is set to grow by USD 120.1 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing cross-border trade to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global third-party logistics (3PL) market size in US size is estimated to grow by USD 120.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.08% during the forecast period. In the global third-party logistics (3PL) market, US companies hold significant market share alongside global players. Key US players such as C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., FedEx Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. are prominent due to their extensive networks and technological innovations like blockchain and RFID. Despite challenges such as trade wars, US 3PL firms benefit from robust cross-border trade growth. They compete with global giants like Deutsche Post AG and Kuehne Nagel Management AG, leveraging their expertise in logistics management and customer-centric solutions to maintain competitive positions.

End-user (Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and beverages, and Others), Service (Transportation, Warehousing and distribution, and Others), and Geography (North America) Key companies profiled Americold Realty Trust Inc., Blu Logistics, Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Crete Carrier Corp., Deutsche Post AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hub Group Inc., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, M and W Logistics Group Inc., NFI Industries Inc., Ryder System Inc., Taylor Logistics Inc., Total Quality Logistics LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., Wagner Logistics Inc., and XPO Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Blockchain technology is a significant trend among Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in the US. Many providers are investing in technologies like radio-frequency identification (RFID), blockchain, and real-time location systems (RTLS) for logistics services. Blockchain increases supply chain visibility and enables effective product tracking. Each block stores records of stakeholders and product details, enhancing security with validation from every network participant. FexEX joined the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA) and Hyperledger to develop blockchain solutions. RFID technologies have gained popularity among leading 3PL companies, such as MegaTrux Inc., offering RFID-based tracking and asset management. RTLS detects vehicle locations, identifying transportation bottlenecks and reducing operational costs. This trend is expected to increase 3PL demand in the automotive industry due to cost savings.

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market in the US is thriving, with key industries like Aerospace, Consumer and Retail, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Transportation sector driving growth. The Shipping industry and Cross-border trade are also significant contributors. Digital transformation and the E-commerce sector's surge are major trends, with 3PLs providing software solutions for inventory management, cross-docking, and door-to-door delivery. Retailers and e-commerce merchants rely on 3PL companies for warehousing space and logistics infrastructure. Airfreight and air cargo are essential for time-sensitive goods, while railways, roadways, waterways, and airways ensure efficient transportation. Dedicated contract carriage and warehousing and transportation solutions cater to the Technological, Retailing, Elements, and Online retailing industries. IT solutions, including warehouse management systems, Electronic Data Interchange, cloud computing, real-time monitoring, and tracking capabilities, enhance operational efficiency. Rare earth elements and metals are transported via 3PLs in the manufacturing sector.

Market Challenges

Trade wars between countries can significantly impact the third-party logistics (3PL) market in the US. When governments restrict imports or raise tariffs, international trade is affected, leading to a decrease in the transportation of goods. For instance, in January 2022 , the US imposed tariffs on various products from countries like the EU, China , Canada , and Mexico . In response, these countries imposed retaliatory tariffs on US imports. The US-China trade war, which began in 2017, resulted in billions of dollars worth of tariffs on each other's products. These trade restrictions can limit the growth of the manufacturing sector and, consequently, the demand for 3PL services in the US. The ongoing trade tensions between countries can continue to impact the 3PL market negatively during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This third-party logistics (3pl) market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Retail

1.2 Manufacturing

1.3 Automotive

1.4 Food and beverages

1.5 Others Service 2.1 Transportation

2.2 Warehousing and distribution

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America



1.1 Retail- The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market in the US is a significant sector, providing essential services to businesses seeking to outsource their logistics operations. 3PLs offer various services, including warehousing, transportation, inventory management, and order fulfillment. These services enable businesses to focus on their core competencies while improving their supply chain efficiency and reducing costs. The market is competitive, with numerous players offering customized solutions to meet diverse industry needs. Companies continue to invest in advanced technologies, such as automation and real-time tracking, to enhance their offerings and stay competitive. The 3PL market is expected to grow steadily, driven by the increasing demand for flexible and cost-effective logistics solutions.

Research Analysis

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market in the US is a dynamic and evolving industry that caters to various sectors including Aerospace, Consumer and Retail, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Ecommerce merchants, and more. 3PL providers offer services such as inventory management, cross-docking, door-to-door delivery, and logistics infrastructure solutions to help businesses streamline their supply chain operations. The market is driven by global trading activity and the increasing demand for IT solutions, particularly in the areas of consumer electronics and omni-channel operations. Last-mile delivery and fourth-party logistics are emerging trends in the market, with an emphasis on improving efficiency and reducing costs. The use of blockchain technology is also gaining traction to enhance transparency and security in the supply chain. Shippers benefit from the expertise and resources of 3PL providers to manage their logistics needs effectively.

Market Research Overview

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market in the US is a dynamic and evolving industry, serving various sectors including Aerospace, Consumer and Retretail, Energy, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Shipping, Cross-border trade, and the Technological and Retailing industries. The market is characterized by the integration of digital transformation, e-commerce sector growth, and logistics infrastructure development. 3PLs provide services such as inventory management, cross-docking, door-to-door delivery, and warehousing space to retailers, e-commerce merchants, and manufacturers. Airfreight and air cargo are significant segments, with railway, roadway, waterways, and airways utilized for transportation. Technological advancements, including software solutions, warehouse management systems, Electronic Data Interchange, cloud computing, real-time monitoring, tracking capabilities, and AI, are transforming the industry. The e-commerce marketplace, online retailing, and omni-channel operations require advanced logistics solutions. The market is influenced by global trading activity, free trade agreements, and the adoption of IT solutions, predictive analytics, and automation. Elements industries, such as rare earth elements, metals, and export, also rely on 3PLs for efficient supply chain management. Fourth-Party Logistics and blockchain are emerging trends, offering greater transparency and efficiency. Last-mile delivery, workplace robotics, and AI continue to shape the future of the 3PL industry.

