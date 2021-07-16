Third-Party Logistics Market in China | Analyzing Growth in Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report to Know More

Based on the end-user, the manufacturing segment offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2020. The growth of various industries including electronics, metal, wood, commercial machinery, paper, rubber, textile, tobacco, and transportation equipment played a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment.



Third Party Logistics Market in China: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rise in e-commerce market demand

Growing consumption of frozen and perishable foods

In addition, the report identifies the growing focus on the development of logistics-related infrastructure as a major trend in the third-party logistics market in China. The Chinese government is increasing its focus on the development of the logistics infrastructure in the country. The Government of China is also introducing several regulations to strengthen the logistics network. For instance, in 2020, The National Development and Reform Commission of China issued several regulatory changes. Some of these policies reduced transportation costs and standardized port charges. Many such developments are creating new opportunities for vendors.

The report will help businesses to build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices.

Request a Free Sample Report Now!

Third Party Logistics Market in China: Key Vendor Offerings

COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd.: The company offers 3PL services such as warehousing and freight forwarding.

CTSI Logistics: The company offers 3PL services such as warehousing, pick and pack, and cross-docking services, track, and trace services.

DEPPON LOGISTICS Co. Ltd.: The company offers 3PL services such as warehousing, Full Truckload, and Less-than-Truckload services.

FedEx Corp.: The company offers 3PL services such as warehousing, specific packaging, and tracking and tracing services.

Fulfillment Bridge: The company offers 3PL services such as warehousing, pick and pack, and cross-docking services.

Reasons to Buy Third-party Logistics Market in China Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics market growth in China during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the third-party logistics market size in China and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party logistics market vendors in China

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Enquire Now!

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Third-party Logistics Market in India – Third party logistics market in India is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverages, automotive, and others) and service (transportation services, warehousing and distribution services, and VAS).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe – Third party logistics market in Europe is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others), service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others), and geography (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/third-party-logistics-market-in-china-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/third-party-logisticsmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

