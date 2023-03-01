Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2027, Growth led ACP Freight Services Ltd., Baltic Logistics Group among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 458.87 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 24.7%. ACP Freight, Deutsche Bahn, and FedEx Corp are among the top players in the market. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the vendor landscape and their offerings. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Third-Party Logistics Market 2023-2027

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The third-party logistics market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. ACP Freight Services Ltd., AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., FM Logistic, GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Raben Management Services sp. z o.o, Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Manufacturing



Retail



Consumer Goods



Healthcare



Others

Service

Transportation



Warehousing And Distribution



others

Geography

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Rest of Europe

The manufacturing segment is estimated to be significant for the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is driven by increasing nearshoring in Eastern European countries. Also, the availability of a skilled workforce at low wages is shifting the interests of companies from Western Europe to Eastern Europe. Factors like these are expected to grow the demand for the market in Europe.

According to the World Bank Group, Germany is the largest economy in the European region. Being the third largest exporter in the world, Germany is expected to witness steady growth for the 3PL market during the forecast period. Around 85% of auto suppliers in Germany are medium-sized companies; these suppliers provide more than 70% of the value-added services within the auto sector. This growing automotive and auto component market in Germany has increased the demand for 3PL services in the region.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the third-party logistics market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the third-party logistics market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the third-party logistics market in Europe , and vendors.

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 458.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.25 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACP Freight Services Ltd., AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., FM Logistic, GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Raben Management Services sp. z o.o, Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Third-party logistics market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Third-party logistics market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 54: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 56: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 103: AP Moller Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 104: AP Moller Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 105: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key news



Exhibit 106: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: AP Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus

12.4 Baltic Logistics Group

Exhibit 108: Baltic Logistics Group - Overview



Exhibit 109: Baltic Logistics Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Baltic Logistics Group - Key offerings

12.5 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 111: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 CMA CGM SA

Exhibit 116: CMA CGM SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: CMA CGM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: CMA CGM SA - Key news



Exhibit 119: CMA CGM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: CMA CGM SA - Segment focus

12.7 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 121: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

12.8 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 125: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 128: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

12.9 DSV AS

Exhibit 130: DSV AS - Overview



Exhibit 131: DSV AS - Business segments



Exhibit 132: DSV AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: DSV AS - Segment focus

12.10 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Exhibit 134: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 138: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 FM Logistic

Exhibit 142: FM Logistic - Overview



Exhibit 143: FM Logistic - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: FM Logistic - Key offerings

12.13 GEODIS SA

Exhibit 145: GEODIS SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: GEODIS SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: GEODIS SA - Key offerings

12.14 Hub Group Inc.

Exhibit 148: Hub Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Hub Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Hub Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 155: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.17 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 159: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

