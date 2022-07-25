Third-Party Logistics Market in India: Introduction of Tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India to boost market growth - Technavio

End-user (manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverages, automotive, and others) and

(manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverages, automotive, and others) and Service (transportation services, warehousing and distribution services, and VAS).

Major Five Third-party Logistics in India Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

AWL India Pvt. Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Product Insights and News

FedEx Corp. - In December 2020 , the company announced the acquisition of ShopRunner, the e-commerce platform that directly connects brands and merchants with online shoppers. ShopRunner's capabilities complement and expand the FedEx e-commerce portfolio and are expected to create increased value for brands, merchants, and consumers.

- In , the company announced the acquisition of ShopRunner, the e-commerce platform that directly connects brands and merchants with online shoppers. ShopRunner's capabilities complement and expand the FedEx e-commerce portfolio and are expected to create increased value for brands, merchants, and consumers. Mahindra Logistics Ltd - In April 2021 , Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce marketplace, announced a partnership with Mahindra Logistics Limited as one of its key logistics partners to help fast-track the deployment of electric vehicles across its logistics fleet in the country.

- In , Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce marketplace, announced a partnership with Mahindra Logistics Limited as one of its key logistics partners to help fast-track the deployment of electric vehicles across its logistics fleet in the country. Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.- In February 2021 , Safexpress was awarded the 'Business Of The Year award at the world leadership congress & awards 2021.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the third-party logistics (3PL) market in India as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market within the global industrials market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the industry includes the following core components:

Shippers

Freight forwarder

Air freight carrier

Handling agents

Consignee

Innovations

Third-party Logistics Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 10.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.92 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Household Appliances

2.3.1 Shippers

2.3.2 Freight forwarder

2.3.3 Air freight carrier

2.3.4 Handling agents

2.3.5 Consignee

2.3.6 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market - Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Manufacturing

Consumer goods

Food and beverages

Automotive

Others

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The manufacturing segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was automatic.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End User - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End User

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End User

5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Consumer Goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Consumer Goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Consumer Goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Food and Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Food and Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Food and Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Service

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Transportation services

Warehousing and distribution services

VAS

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The transportation segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was VAS.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30 : Transportation Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31 : Transportation Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Warehousing and Distribution Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Warehousing and distribution services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33 : Warehousing and distribution services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: VAS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India

8.1.2 Growth of e-commerce sector in India

8.1.3 Increase in investments for 3PL startups in India

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High operational costs

8.2.2 Inadequate logistics infrastructure in India

8.2.3 Lack of technology adoption and quality manpower

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of digitalization in 3PL

8.3.2 Modernization of logistics infrastructure in India

8.3.3 Increasing popularity of integrated cold chain logistics services

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry Risks

Exhibit 41: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 44: Aegis Logistics Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 45: Aegis Logistics Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 46: Aegis Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: AB Electrolux - Segment Focus

10.4 Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Allcargo Logistics Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Allcargo Logistics Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Allcargo Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Allcargo Logistics Ltd. - Segment Focus

10.5 AWL India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 52: AWL India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 53: AWL India Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: AWL India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: AWL India Pvt. Ltd. - Segment Focus

10.6 Blue Dart Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Blue Dart Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Blue Dart Pvt. Ltd.- Business Segments

Exhibit 58: Blue Dart Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Blue Dart Pvt. Ltd. -Segment focus

10.7 Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Delhivery Pvt. Ltd. -Overview

Exhibit 61: Delhivery Pvt. Ltd. - Business Segments

Exhibit 62: Delhivery Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Delhivery Pvt. Ltd. - Segment Focus

10.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 64: FedEx Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 65: FedEx Corp. - Business Segments

Exhibit 66: FedEx Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 67: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: FedEx Corp. - Segment Focus

10.9 Gati Ltd

Exhibit 69: Gati Ltd -Overview

Exhibit 70: Gati Ltd - Business Segments

Exhibit 71: Gati Ltd - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment Focus

10.10 Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. -Overview

Exhibit 74: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. - Products and Services

Exhibit 75: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 76: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Safeexpress Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Safeexpress Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Safeexpress Pvt. Ltd. - Business Segments

Exhibit 79: Safeexpress Pvt. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 80: Safeexpress Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Safeexpress Pvt. Ltd. - Segment Focus

10.12 TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Exhibit 82: TVS Supply Chain Solutions - Overview

Exhibit 83: TVS Supply Chain Solutions - Business Segments

Exhibit 84: TVS Supply Chain Solutions - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: TVS Supply Chain Solutions -Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

