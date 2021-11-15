Third-party Logistics Market In India Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, Latest Trends & Drivers |Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as competitive pricing to compete in the market.

Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In December 2020, FedEx Corp. announced the acquisition of ShopRunner, the e-commerce platform that directly connects brands and merchants with online shoppers. ShopRunner's capabilities complement and expand the FedEx e-commerce portfolio and are expected to create increased value for brands, merchants, and consumers.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End Users:

Manufacturing:



The manufacturing segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





The manufacturing segment by end-users was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025.

Segmentation by services:

Transporation :

:

In terms of services, the transportation segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020.





Transportation is expected to account for the maximum number of sales in the market over the forecast period.

Revenue generating segment

The third-party logistics market in India's share growth by the manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The 3PL market for the manufacturing industry is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Much of the future growth of the global manufacturing industry will come from developing countries such as India. The number of new manufacturing industries in India has increased due to policy reforms that have improved the ease of doing business in the region.

Latest Trends Driving the third-party logistics market in India

Third-party logistics market in India Market Driver:

Introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India :

The key factor driving growth in the third-party logistics market in India is the introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India. The 3PL sector in India is experiencing a transformative phase with the introduction of various reforms and initiatives.

The GST is one of the major tax reforms that was introduced by the Government of India. The implementation of GST helped reduce the price differences between states and make tax liabilities uniform across India. The new tax regime reduces logistics costs and increases operating efficiencies by reducing border checks.

Third-party logistics market in India Market Trend:

The emergence of digitalization in 3PL :

Third-party Logistics Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.92 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd. , AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

