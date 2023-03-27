Third-party Logistics Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for third-party logistics - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market in India size is estimated to increase by USD 13,978.33 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period. The introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for third-party logistics in India, the growth of the e-commerce sector, and the increase in investments for third-party logistics are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high operational costs may impede the market growth. The modernization of logistics infrastructure in India is an emerging trend in the market. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Third-party Logistics Market 2023-2027

Third-party logistics market in India – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global third-party logistics market in India is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer third-party logistics in India are AP Moller Maersk AS, Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Meesan Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Pyramis Cargo Management Pvt. Ltd., SICAL Logistics Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VRL Logistics Ltd., ARK Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Container Corp. of India Ltd., Deutsche Bahn AG, Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons Ltd., and TCI Express Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

AP Moller Maersk AS - The company offers third-party logistics such as gas logistics.

The company offers third-party logistics such as gas logistics. Aegis Logistics Ltd. - The company offers third-party logistics such as warehousing facilities, trained manpower, and supply chain management.

The company offers third-party logistics such as warehousing facilities, trained manpower, and supply chain management. Delhivery Ltd. - The company offers third-party logistics such as freight forwarding and digital logistics.

The company offers third-party logistics such as freight forwarding and digital logistics. For details on the vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Third-party Logistics Market in India - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and VAS) and end-user (manufacturing, consumer goods, food and beverage, automotive, and others).

The market share growth by the transportation segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Transportation of goods in the third-party logistics market is done through different modes of transport such as road, rail, air, and water. The majority of goods are transported by road in India . Many companies outsource third-party logistics because of the high investment and expertise that adds significantly to operational costs. However, the overall quality of roads is low in India , leading to the slow movement of goods, increased wear and tear of vehicles, and high accident rates, increasing the lead time and operational costs for third-party logistics operations in the country.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Third-party Logistics Market in India – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for third-party logistics in India significantly drive market growth. The third-party logistics sector in India experiences a transformative phase with the introduction of various reforms and initiatives. GST is one of the major tax reforms that was introduced by the Government of India. Before the implementation of GST, companies built and managed multiple warehouses in every state of business operation to avoid cross-border tax, making the supply chains costlier and inefficient, resulting in the development of an unorganized logistics sector. However, the implementation of GST helped reduce the price differences between states and make tax liabilities uniform across India. Hence, such tax reforms are driving market growth in the country.

Key Trends -

The modernization of logistics infrastructure in India is an emerging trend impacting the market. The Government of India offers various initiatives to help companies leverage their economies of scale and provide cost-effective integrated logistics networks. For instance, logistics parks are constructed across India, which act as centers for freight aggregation and distribution hubs, storage, warehousing, and multimodal transportation, and the government has also been working toward the construction of dedicated freight corridors. Therefore, the rise in the modernization of logistics infrastructure is likely to boost the 3PL market in India during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The high operational costs are a major challenge that may impede market growth. Transportation costs form a major part of logistics costs, and the volatility in fuel prices in India is contributing to the rise in transportation costs. As fuel prices increase, logistics service providers charge customers to achieve profits. However, logistics service providers in the market are also under excessive pricing pressure from customers to reduce rates. Further, the availability of inadequate logistics infrastructure in the country also increases operational costs. Additionally, the unorganized and inefficient logistics supply chain in India results in various indirect costs such as inventory carrying costs, as well as damages and losses to goods in transit.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the third-party logistics market in India between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the third-party logistics market in India and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the third-party logistics market across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive third-party logistics (3PL) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 93.48 billion. The rising auto part manufacturing is notably driving the market growth.

The 3PL market in Singapore is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,359.79 million. The key factor driving the growth of the 3PL market in Singapore is the increase in the import and export of raw materials for food and mass products.

Third-party Logistics Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,978.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.76 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Meesan Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Pyramis Cargo Management Pvt. Ltd., SICAL Logistics Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VRL Logistics Ltd., ARK Supply Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Container Corp. of India Ltd., Deutsche Bahn AG, Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons Ltd., and TCI Express Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Third-party logistics market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Third-party logistics market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on VAS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on VAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on VAS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 68: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 69: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 70: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 71: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 72: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 73: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Aegis Logistics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Aegis Logistics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Aegis Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Aegis Logistics Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 78: Allcargo Logistics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Allcargo Logistics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Allcargo Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Allcargo Logistics Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 AWL India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 82: AWL India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: AWL India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: AWL India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Blue Dart Express Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Blue Dart Express Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Blue Dart Express Ltd. - Key offerings

11.7 Delhivery Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Delhivery Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Delhivery Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Delhivery Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Delhivery Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 92: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Gati Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Gati Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Gati Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Gati Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Gati Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Meesan Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Meesan Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Meesan Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Meesan Logistics Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Pyramis Cargo Management Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Pyramis Cargo Management Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Pyramis Cargo Management Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Pyramis Cargo Management Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.13 Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Safexpress Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Safexpress Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Safexpress Pvt. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Safexpress Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.14 SICAL Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 114: SICAL Logistics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: SICAL Logistics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: SICAL Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: SICAL Logistics Ltd. - Segment focus

11.15 TCI Express Ltd.

Exhibit 118: TCI Express Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: TCI Express Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: TCI Express Ltd. - Key offerings

11.16 T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons Ltd.

Exhibit 121: T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 VRL Logistics Ltd.

Exhibit 124: VRL Logistics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: VRL Logistics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: VRL Logistics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: VRL Logistics Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio