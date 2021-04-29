Third-party Logistics Market in India to grow by USD 10.74 billion through 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Apr 29, 2021, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market in India is set to grow by USD 10.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India, the growth of the e-commerce sector in India, and the increase in investments for 3PL startups in India will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
The third-party Logistics Market in India is segmented as below:
- End-User
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods
- Food And Beverages
- Automotive
- Others
- Service
- Transportation Services
- Warehousing And Distribution Services
- VAS
- Geography
- India
Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the third-party logistics market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Third-party Logistics Market in India size
- Third-party Logistics Market in India trends
- Third-party Logistics Market in India industry analysis
The introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high operational costs may threaten the growth of the market.
Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the third-party logistics market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the third-party logistics market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the third-party logistics market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Warehousing and distribution services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aegis Logistics Ltd.
- Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
- AWL India Pvt. Ltd.
- Blue Dart Express Ltd.
- Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.
- FedEx Corp.
- Gati Ltd.
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
- Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.
- TVS Supply Chain Solutions
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
