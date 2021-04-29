Third-party Logistics Market in India to grow by USD 10.74 billion through 2025|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India, the growth of the e-commerce sector in India, and the increase in investments for 3PL startups in India will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

The third-party Logistics Market in India is segmented as below:

End-User

Manufacturing



Consumer Goods



Food And Beverages



Automotive



Others

Service

Transportation Services



Warehousing And Distribution Services



VAS

Geography

India

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70550

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the third-party logistics market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

The report also covers the following areas:

Third-party Logistics Market in India size

size Third-party Logistics Market in India trends

trends Third-party Logistics Market in India industry analysis

The introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high operational costs may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the third-party logistics market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Air Cargo Market- This air cargo market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, FMCG and retail, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, and other industries) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

FMCG Logistics Market in Europe- The FMCG logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and VAS) and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe). Download FREE Sample Report

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics market growth in India during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the third-party logistics market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the third-party logistics market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the third-party logistics market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Warehousing and distribution services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

AWL India Pvt. Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Download FREE Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/third-party-logistics-market-in-india-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio