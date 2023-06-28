Third-party Logistics Market size is set to grow by USD 532.65 billion from 2022 to 2027; the growth of e-commerce and the need for integrated shipping services to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market size is forecast to increase by USD 532.65 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.87%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth of e-commerce and the need for integrated shipping services, the Increasing number of trade agreements among nations, and Cost reduction through the use of third-party logistics. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third-party Logistics Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, BDP International Inc., Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Third-party Logistics Market - Segmentation assessment

The market is segmented by application (transportation services, warehousing and distribution services, and other services), end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth of the transportation services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The various transportation modes included in the segment are shipping goods, such as road, rail, air, and sea. The adoption of various advanced vehicle-related IT systems, automated fleet management, cloud-based data analytics, location detection, and autonomous vehicle technologies has helped to deliver profitable services as required by the customers. In addition, it also offers increased flexibility in its logistics operations. The focus of the vendors is to expand their vehicle fleets to increase their market share. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Third-party Logistics Market - Market Dynamics

Key drivers

The growth of e-commerce and the need for integrated shipping services are key factors driving the third-party logistics market growth.

There is rapid adoption of the Internet and mobile services and a rise in domestic consumption of products among the middle class.

This is due to the emergence of the e-commerce sector in the market.

3PL providers are used by the e-commerce sector for more streamlined and cost-effective supply chain management.

Furthermore, several retailers are opting for 3PL because of the growing demand and customer satisfaction.

Hence these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

An increase in overseas shopping is a major trend shaping the third-party logistics market.

Shopping online is getting popular due to its various benefits such as the ability to compare prices, products, and delivery terms.

Furthermore, various benefits such as free shipping, safe payment methods, and the non-availability of items or products locally are the primary factor for the increase in cross-border shopping.

The logistics service providers are focused on being efficient in the supply chain process due to the changing consumer demand.

Hence, these advantages are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

High operational cost and competitive pricing is the major challenge hindering the third-party logistics market.

This is due to the specialized professional supply chain solutions and the increase in demand for value-added services (VAS) in the logistics market.

Another factor contributing to the cost of operations is the rising fuel prices.

Furthermore, the companies seeking the services are demanding additional services at the same price from the vendors.

Thus, the vendors are facing cost pressures associated with the pricing of their services.

The contract logistics service providers must confirm that the operational cost is controlled so that anyone can compete in the market.

Hence, high operational costs are posing a major challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Third-party Logistics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the third-party logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the third-party logistics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the third-party logistics market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party logistics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The reverse logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 324.23 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (recalls, commercial and B2B returns, repairable returns, end-of-use returns, and end-of-life returns), end-user (e-commerce, retail, automotive, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing e-commerce industry will boost the growth of the reverse logistics market during the forecast period.

The freight logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 319.65 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (road, maritime, rail, and air), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing outsourcing in logistics is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Third-party Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 532.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, BDP International Inc., Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global third-party logistics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global third-party logistics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Transportation services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transportation services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Warehousing and distribution services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Warehousing and distribution services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Warehousing and distribution services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Other services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 127: AP Moller Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 128: AP Moller Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 129: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key news



Exhibit 130: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: AP Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus

12.4 BDP International Inc.

Exhibit 132: BDP International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: BDP International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: BDP International Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Burris Logistics Co.

Exhibit 135: Burris Logistics Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Burris Logistics Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Burris Logistics Co. - Key offerings

12.6 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 138: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 CMA CGM SA

Exhibit 143: CMA CGM SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: CMA CGM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 145: CMA CGM SA - Key news



Exhibit 146: CMA CGM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: CMA CGM SA - Segment focus

12.8 DB Schenker

Exhibit 148: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 149: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 150: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: DB Schenker - Segment focus

12.9 Deutsche Bahn AG

Exhibit 152: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview



Exhibit 153: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus

12.10 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 156: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 157: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 159: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

12.11 DSV AS

Exhibit 161: DSV AS - Overview



Exhibit 162: DSV AS - Business segments



Exhibit 163: DSV AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: DSV AS - Segment focus

12.12 Hub Group Inc.

Exhibit 165: Hub Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Hub Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Hub Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 168: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.14 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 172: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Sinotrans Ltd.

Exhibit 176: Sinotrans Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Sinotrans Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Sinotrans Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Sinotrans Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 180: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 181: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 184: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 185: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio