Third-Party Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 47.28 million | A.P. Moller - Maersk AS and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Jul 18, 2022, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party logistics (3PL) service is a business process that enables companies to outsource logistics and distribution functions to a specialized logistics service provider. It includes transportation, warehousing, freight, and forwarding. A logistics service provider that provides these services is called a 3PL service provider.
The "Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 47.28 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
- By end-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is attributed to the increasing nearshoring in Eastern European countries. Moreover, Western Europe is considered a hub for manufacturing. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
- By service, the market is classified into manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others.
- By geography, the market is classified into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Rest of Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The complexity of supply chain networks is driving the growth of the market. Balancing inventory with demand is a complicated process for companies. Hence, they need the services offered by vendors that have expertise in 3PL. These services include outsourcing functions such as transportation, warehousing, and others.
High OPEX and intense competition are challenging the third-party logistics market. Many vendors are investing in supply chain management (SCM) systems to remain competitive. However, incorporating technologies such as blockchain and cloud computing in SCM systems increases the OPEX of vendors.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc., etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - The company offers various transportation and logistics services, including third-party logistics, freight forwarding, and integrated transport and logistics.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers intermodal, global forwarding, and project logistics services for several industries across the globe.
- CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers a broad range of services in both third-party logistics and freight management for various small and medium-sized national and multinational companies.
- Deutsche Bahn AG - The company offers third-party logistics services across Europe and the world through its subsidiary DB Schenker.
- Deutsche Post DHL Group - The company offers integrated logistics solutions such as inbound logistics, warehouse management, freight transportation, and indirect materials management.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Third-Party Logistics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 47.28 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.53
|
Regional analysis
|
Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Rest of Europe at 26%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Air freight and logistics market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: European market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Service
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Service
- 6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Italy - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 51: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 52: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 55: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 56: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 A.P. Moller - Maersk AS
- Exhibit 57: A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - Overview
- Exhibit 58: A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: A.P. Moller - Maersk AS – Key news
- Exhibit 60: A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - Segment focus
- 11.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Exhibit 62: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 65: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 CEVA Logistics AG
- Exhibit 67: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview
- Exhibit 68: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus
- 11.6 Deutsche Bahn AG
- Exhibit 71: Deutsche Bahn AG - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Deutsche Bahn AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Deutsche Bahn AG – Key news
- Exhibit 74: Deutsche Bahn AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Deutsche Bahn AG - Segment focus
- 11.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Exhibit 76: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus
- 11.8 DSV Panalpina AS
- Exhibit 80: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview
- Exhibit 81: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus
- 11.9 FedEx Corp.
- Exhibit 84: FedEx Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: FedEx Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 GEODIS
- Exhibit 88: GEODIS - Overview
- Exhibit 89: GEODIS - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: GEODIS - Key offerings
- 11.11 Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Exhibit 91: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Segment focus
- 11.12 United Parcel Service Inc.
- Exhibit 95: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 97: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 100: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 102: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations
