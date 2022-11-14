Third Party Logistics Software Market to record USD 579.54 Mn growth; Application Software Market Identified as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global third party logistics software market size is expected to grow by USD 579.54 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.48% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio categorizes the global third party logistics software market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. Download a Free PSD Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026

Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our third party logistics software market report covers the following areas:

Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global third party logistics software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the third party logistics software market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the third party logistics software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Agiliron, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Cadre Technologies Inc., Camelot 3PL Software, CartonCloud, Dassault Systemes SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Fishbowl, HighJump Software Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Logiwa Inc., Logixgrid Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Softeon, and The Access Group are some of the major market participants.

Although the rising private equity (PE) investments in the logistics industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing number of cargo thefts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Third Party Logistics Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist third party logistics software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the third party logistics software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the third party logistics software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of third party logistics software market vendors

Third Party Logistics Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 579.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agiliron, Blue Yonder Group Inc., Cadre Technologies Inc., Camelot 3PL Software, CartonCloud, Dassault Systemes SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open Parent Holdings Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Fishbowl, HighJump Software Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Logiwa Inc., Logixgrid Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Softeon, and The Access Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Blue Yonder Group Inc.

10.4 Camelot 3PL Software

10.5 Dassault Systemes SE

10.6 Descartes Systems Group Inc.

10.7 Epicor Software Corp.

10.8 HighJump Software Inc.

10.9 Infor Inc.

10.10 Manhattan Associates Inc.

10.11 Oracle Corp.

10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software: The global application software market is benefitting from the growing adoption of cloud- and subscription-based software models. Both these software delivery models offer customers the option to pay-per-use and reduce the overall upfront costs of using the software, as compared to licensed software. The cloud-based or SaaS model also reduces the IT infrastructure cost of the organizations, as the end-user company can access the software over the Internet and does not have to purchase or maintain the IT infrastructure on which the application is executed.

