Third-Party Logistics Trends and Executive Predictions Presented at Armstrong & Associates' Two-Day Virtual Event

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21-22, Armstrong & Associates is virtually hosting the eighth annual 3PL Value Creation Summit. This year's event analyzes important third-party logistics industry factors (such as the impact of the global pandemic, e-commerce growth, digitalization, and advancements in technological innovation) in an interactive and fully engaged way. Virtually network with global 3PL executives and industry experts that successfully navigate the unique complexities of the 3PL industry.

Through a combination of insightful question and answer style panels, market intelligence, and thought leadership, the 3PL Value Creation North America Summit is a distinct strategic event where C-level 3PL executives, investment community leaders, and technology innovators virtually network to assess the current and future outlook of the third-party logistics market and explore strategies for value creation.

The 3PL Value Creation North America Summit 2020 features a prestigious line up of participants from AIT Worldwide Logistics, Apex Logistics International, ArcBest, Calera Capital, Capstone Logistics, Cardinal Health, Choice Logistics, Clarendon Group, CLN Worldwide, Coyote Logistics, Crane Worldwide Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL Supply Chain, DSC Logistics, DSR Logistics Company, e2open, Echo Global Logistics, EKA Solutions, GEODIS, GlobalTranz Enterprises, Greenbriar Equity Group, Gridiron Capital, LLC, Harris Williams, HubTran, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, Intel Corporation, JUSDA USA, Kane Logistics, Keller Logistics Group, Kenco Logistics, Knichel Logistics, Körber Supply Chain Software, Lone Star Overnight, Matson, Parade, Port Logistics Group, Red Dog Equity, RLS Logistics, Stifel Nicolaus, Transportation Insight, Truckstop.com, Uber Freight, Watco Supply Services and more.

The 3PL Value Creation Summit will be held virtually on October 21-22, 2020 and sessions are available on demand post event. For further event details or to register, please visit https://www.3plogistics.com/3plna2020.

ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.

Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.

A&A's mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A's 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A's email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.

A&A's market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 21 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

Armstrong & Associates, Inc.

10401 West Lincoln Avenue, Suite 207

Milwaukee, WI 53227 USA

+1-800-525-3915

SOURCE Armstrong & Associates, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.3PLogistics.com

