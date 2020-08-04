Third-Party Security Lifecycle Management Provider Panorays Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorays, a leading provider of automated third-party security lifecycle management, today announced that it has completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, demonstrating that the product and services Panorays provides are mature, robust and secure.

SOC 2 is an audit provided by a third-party accounting firm, which attests that an organization securely manages data to protect its interests and the privacy and security of its customers. With the completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit, Panorays becomes the first third-party security lifecycle management provider to achieve this milestone.

"This achievement attests that our risk management, software development and security practices meet a rigorous standard of oversight, and that Panorays supports these goals," said Panorays acting CISO Elad Shapira. "We are proud of this achievement, which shows our commitment to protecting the security and privacy of our customers."

About Panorays

Panorays automates third-party security lifecycle management. With the Panorays platform, companies dramatically speed up their third-party security evaluation process and gain continuous visibility while ensuring compliance to regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and NYDFS. It is the only platform that enables companies to easily view, manage and engage on the security posture of their third parties, vendors, suppliers and business partners. Panorays is a SaaS-based platform, with no installation needed.

Panorays is currently being successfully implemented by client organizations in various industries including financial, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail and automotive.

For more information, visit www.panorays.com .

