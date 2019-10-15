Third-Party Study of FOHSE F1V 960W Fixture Finds Superior Grow Outcomes and Energy Efficiency

To assess how FOHSE's LED grow lighting fixtures compare to the products of its competitors, a study was conducted by The Grove, a Las Vegas-based marijuana grower, in which two eighteen-plant plots were grown over a sixty-day period with one plot using FOHSE F1V 960W lighting, and the other using Heliospectra LX610 lighting. The results demonstrated that FOHSE F1V 960W produced 63% more flower weight, using 31% less electricity, and requiring only two-thirds of the amount of lighting units for the same amount of plants.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOHSE INC. ("Fohse" or the "Company") has received results from a third-party study conducted by Las Vegas-based marijuana grower The Grove (http://thegrovenv.com), in which the performance of FOHSE's F1V 960W LED grow lighting fixture was compared to that of the Heliospectra LX610 LED grow lighting fixture. It was concluded that the crop grown under FOHSE's fixtures had a far greater yield, with higher THCa and terpene contents, and lower total electricity costs, among other benefits to marijuana cultivators.

This study was conducted over a sixty-day period with The Grove's award-winning Gorilla Glue #4 strain in eighteen-plant plots, at an average temperature of 82 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit, and with a lighting schedule in which grow lights were turned on and off for alternating twelve-hour periods. The study was led directly by Mike Howard, Head of Cultivation at The Grove.

The quantitative results of the study are summarized in the table below:



Heliospectra LX610 FOHSE F1V 960W Total Yield* (18 plants) 19.94 kg 32.45 kg Average Yield / Ft2 213 g 338 g Average Yield / Fixture 2.27 kg 5.41 kg Average Yield / Label Watt 3.61 g 8.07 g Average THCa Content 13.88% 31.21% Average Terpene Content 9.20 mg/g 23.82 mg/g Total Electricity Cost** (60 days, on for 12 hours per day) US $1,092.33 US $774.45



* Total yield was calculated at the crop's "wet weight", to control for varying processing practices between different growers

** Total electricity costs were determined using the applied fixture wattages and the calculated HVAC load assuming commercial A/C units with an EER of 12. Cost per kWh is 12.5¢.

In comparison to the performance of the Heliospectra LX610 units, the FOHSE F1V 960W setup generated 63% more flower, with 31% less electricity use, and they required only two-thirds of the fixtures for the same number of plants. Additionally, under FOHSE's standard operating procedure recommendations, the crop grown under FOHSE F1V 960W generated an average of 125% more THCa, and a 159% more potent terpene profile. Moreover, it was determined that the FOHSE F1V 960W had exceptionally better canopy coverage.

More information about the FOHSE F1V 960W can be viewed on the Company's website: https://www.fohse.com/f1v/

FOHSE CEO Brett Stevens commented, "The main selling point for LED lighting in comparison to HPS lighting is efficiency, in that growers will use less electricity and realize a cost savings. However, as our clients have noticed, that is merely the tip of the iceberg. Well-engineered LED grow light fixtures can produce exceptional results when it comes to the size of a crop's yield, or its properties such as THCa content and terpenes. We believe that a comparative study was necessary to show how the results of FOHSE's products stack up against the competition, and we were quite pleased to see this significant of a difference. This tells us a lot about what we have been doing right in our product development, and we look forward to leveraging these results as part of our value proposition in the grow lighting marketplace."

On behalf of the Company:

Brett Stevens, Chief Executive Officer

info@fohse.com

For more information please contact:

Fohse Inc.

info@fohse.com

1-888-364-7377

About Fohse Inc.

With the demand for cannabis products continuing to grow, Fohse has been working hard to develop robust, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly grow lighting solutions. After years of research and development by some of the world's foremost minds in horticultural science (including Chief Horticulturalist, Chris Sloper – who authored The LED Grow Book), Fohse has recently introduced a suite of hyper-efficient, high-output LED grow light fixtures to the marketplace. When properly implemented, Fohse's LED lighting technologies can help indoor cultivators realize a 35% to 50% reduction in overall energy expenditures. Moreover, Fohse delivers value to its clients through specialized training in standard operating procedures for the use of its products, in the interest of optimized proficiency and maximized value to the customer.

More information about Fohse and its product line can be found at http://fohse.com

SOURCE FOHSE INC.

Related Links

https://www.fohse.com

