Third Phase of Benefitfocus' "Open Enrollment Success in the Era of COVID" Offers Guidance on Evaluating OE Effectiveness

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today launched the third phase of "Open Enrollment Success in the Era of COVID," a six-week, three-phase educational series to support benefits administrators during the 2020 Open Enrollment period.

In this phase, users of Benefitfocus' Resource Center can access material to enable them to objectively evaluate the results of this year's open enrollment campaigns.

"This educational series has been designed to enable us to use our role as a valued resource and partner to help benefits leaders through all phases of this year's open enrollment season," said Annmarie Fini, Executive Vice President, Customer Success Organization, Benefitfocus. "While this year has been unique due to the impact of COVID-19, it is still possible and in fact crucial to properly and thoroughly evaluate open enrollment effectiveness and apply that analysis to create an even more successful campaign next year."

Some of the items in the Resource Center that are most relevant to the need for effective evaluation of Open Enrollment are:

Open Enrollment Metrics Report Template: This post-open enrollment executive debrief template helps administrators compile and present a comprehensive view on open enrollment metrics.

Open Enrollment Scorecard: This artifact enables users to evaluate their open enrollment campaign in four categories: planning, communication, execution and aftermath. The total score will help determine the direction to take to improve that performance next year.

Scoring Your Open Enrollment: This shared expertise provides greater insight into the use of the Open Enrollment Scorecard, and how best to use its four categories to get an accurate read on how this year's Open Enrollment campaign went, as well as clear direction on how to make next year's enrollment the best yet.

The program has provided insight in three phases: the final days and weeks before open enrollment, open enrollment itself and the period immediately following open enrollment. Benefitfocus is providing a range of materials from the extensive library in its Resource Center, including webinars, blog posts, white papers, templates and reference guides. These best practices have been developed based on the knowledge acquired through serving thousands of employer open enrollment events and millions of employee user sessions.

Benefitfocus Resource Center

As a leader in health claims data integration and analysis, Benefitfocus offers a Resource Center that provides useful resources, information and inspiration for everyone in the benefits ecosystem to successfully drive change across the industry. In 2020, the Resource Center expanded to provide relevant information regarding COVID-19, including government data, proprietary information, communications tactics and tools, a community forum, and access to third-party sources.

Benefitfocus provides this unique utility within its platform as a means of enabling customers to benefit from the broadest field of vision regarding benefits activity.

Connect with Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus customers should contact their Customer Service Manager for further assistance and insight to drive open enrollment success.

To see the full range of resources regarding open enrollment, click here.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience.

